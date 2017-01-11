Postfix is een opensource-mta, ook wel mailserver genoemd, voor Unix- en Linux-systemen. Het programma werd oorspronkelijk als een snelle en eenvoudiger te beheren tegenhanger van sendmail ontwikkeld. Voor meer informatie over Postfix verwijzen we naar deze pagina, die bomvol met handleidingen en documentatie staat. Wietse Venema heeft verschillende nieuwe versies uitgebracht, met 3.1.4, 3.0.8 en 2.11.9 als versienummers. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
Postfix stable release 3.1.4 and legacy releases 3.0.8, 2.11.9
Postfix stable release 3.1.4 is available, as well as legacy releases 3.0.8 and 2.11.9. There will be no further updates for Postfix 2.10.
Fixed with Postfix 3.1.4, 3.0.8, and 2.11.9:
Fixed with Postfix 3.1.4 and 3.0.8:
- The postscreen daemon did not merge the client test status information for concurrent sessions from the same IP address. Thus, after one session recorded its successful tests in the postscreen cache, a concurrent session from that same IP address that passed fewer tests could later "wipe out" some of that progress in the postscreen cache. The fix has proven itself for five months in the development release, and should be safe to use in the stable releases.
- The Postfix SMTP server falsely rejected a sender address when validating a sender address with "smtpd_reject_unlisted_recipient = yes" or with "reject_unlisted_sender". Cause: the address validation code did not query sender_canonical_maps.
- The virtual delivery agent did not detect failure to skip to the end of a mailbox file, so that mail would be delivered to the beginning of the file. This could happen when a mailbox file was already larger than the virtual mailbox size limit.
- The postsuper logged an incorrect rename operation count after creating a missing directory.
Fixed with Postfix 3.1.4:
- The Postfix SMTP server falsely rejected mail when a sender-dependent "error" transport was configured. Cause: the SMTP server address validation code was not updated when the sender_dependent_default_transport_maps feature was introduced. The fix has proven itself for six months in the development release, and should be safe to use in the stable releases. Unfortunately, Postfix 2.11 is too different to benefit from the same fix.
- The Postfix SMTP server falsely rejected an SMTPUTF8 sender address, when "smtpd_delay_reject = no".
- The "postfix tls deploy-server-cert" command used the wrong certificate and key file. This was caused by a cut-and-paste error in the postfix-tls-script file.