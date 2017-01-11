Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Postfix

Postfix is een opensource-mta, ook wel mailserver genoemd, voor Unix- en Linux-systemen. Het programma werd oorspronkelijk als een snelle en eenvoudiger te beheren tegenhanger van sendmail ontwikkeld. Voor meer informatie over Postfix verwijzen we naar deze pagina, die bomvol met handleidingen en documentatie staat. Wietse Venema heeft verschillende nieuwe versies uitgebracht, met 3.1.4, 3.0.8 en 2.11.9 als versienummers. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

Postfix stable release 3.1.4 and legacy releases 3.0.8, 2.11.9

Postfix stable release 3.1.4 is available, as well as legacy releases 3.0.8 and 2.11.9. There will be no further updates for Postfix 2.10.

Fixed with Postfix 3.1.4, 3.0.8, and 2.11.9:
  • The postscreen daemon did not merge the client test status information for concurrent sessions from the same IP address. Thus, after one session recorded its successful tests in the postscreen cache, a concurrent session from that same IP address that passed fewer tests could later "wipe out" some of that progress in the postscreen cache. The fix has proven itself for five months in the development release, and should be safe to use in the stable releases.
  • The Postfix SMTP server falsely rejected a sender address when validating a sender address with "smtpd_reject_unlisted_recipient = yes" or with "reject_unlisted_sender". Cause: the address validation code did not query sender_canonical_maps.
  • The virtual delivery agent did not detect failure to skip to the end of a mailbox file, so that mail would be delivered to the beginning of the file. This could happen when a mailbox file was already larger than the virtual mailbox size limit.
  • The postsuper logged an incorrect rename operation count after creating a missing directory.
Fixed with Postfix 3.1.4 and 3.0.8:
  • The Postfix SMTP server falsely rejected mail when a sender-dependent "error" transport was configured. Cause: the SMTP server address validation code was not updated when the sender_dependent_default_transport_maps feature was introduced. The fix has proven itself for six months in the development release, and should be safe to use in the stable releases. Unfortunately, Postfix 2.11 is too different to benefit from the same fix.
  • The Postfix SMTP server falsely rejected an SMTPUTF8 sender address, when "smtpd_delay_reject = no".
Fixed with Postfix 3.1.4:
  • The "postfix tls deploy-server-cert" command used the wrong certificate and key file. This was caused by a cut-and-paste error in the postfix-tls-script file.
Overige software

Gerelateerde producten

Postfix geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:3.1.4 / 3.0.8 / 2.11.9
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Java, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website:Postfix
Download:ftp://ftp.cs.uu.nl/mirror/postfix/postfix-release/index.html
Licentietype:Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True