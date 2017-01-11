Door Japke Rosink, woensdag 11 januari 2017 11:50, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Postfix

Postfix is een opensource- mta , ook wel mailserver genoemd, voor Unix- en Linux-systemen. Het programma werd oorspronkelijk als een snelle en eenvoudiger te beheren tegenhanger van sendmail ontwikkeld. Voor meer informatie over Postfix verwijzen we naar deze pagina, die bomvol met handleidingen en documentatie staat. Wietse Venema heeft verschillende nieuwe versies uitgebracht, met 3.1.4, 3.0.8 en 2.11.9 als versienummers. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit: