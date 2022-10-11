Software-update: Postfix 3.7.3 / 3.6.7 / 3.5.17 / 3.4.2

Postfix logoVersie 3.7.3 van Postfix is uitgekomen. Deze versie wordt als urgent aangemerkt en tegelijkertijd zijn ook de als legacy aangeduide versies 3.6.7, 3.5.17 en 3.4.2 als niet-urgente updates verschenen. Postfix is een door de Nederlander Wietse Venema ontwikkelde mailserver, als alternatief voor Sendmail. Het is ontwikkeld met snelheid en veiligheid in gedachten, maar ook een eenvoudige bediening. Op deze pagina is een schat aan informatie over het programma te vinden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Fixed in Postfix 3.7.3:
  • This fixes a bug where some messages were not delivered after "warning: Unexpected record type 'X'.

    Such messages were moved to the "corrupt" queue directory, where they may still be found. See below for instructions to deal with these falsely flagged messages.
    This problem could happen for messages with 5000 or more recipients, or with fewer recipients on a busy mail server. The problem was first reported by Frank Brendel, and the error conditions were first reproduced by John Alex.
    To find out if you have messages flagged as "corrupt", you can use the "postfix check" command.
    Look for warnings like this:

    postfix/postfix-script: warning: damaged message: corrupt/<filename>

    A message in the "corrupt" queue directory may be inspected with the "postcat" command. Execute as root:

    postcat /var/spool/postfix/corrupt/<filename>

    • If delivery of the file is still desired, the file can be moved back to the "incoming" queue after updating Postfix and executing "postfix reload". Execute as root:

      mv /var/spool/postfix/corrupt/<filename> /var/spool/postfix/incoming/

    • If bouncing the message is still desired, the message may be moved to the "hold" queue and expired there, so that Postfix will return it to the sender. Execute as root:

      mv /var/spool/postfix/corrupt/<filename> /var/spool/postfix/hold/
postsuper -f <filename>

      Note: this does not work with programs such as MailScanner that use the "hold" queue for their own purposes.

Fixed in Postfix 3.7, 3.6, 3.5, 3.4:

  • Workaround: in a TLS server disable Postfix's 1-element internal session cache, to work around an OpenSSL 3.0 regression that broke TLS handshakes. This cache is rarely useful. Report by Spil Oss, fix by Viktor Dukhovni.
  • Code health: the fix for milter_header_checks (3.7.1, 3.6.6, 3.5.16, 3.4.26) introduced a missing msg_panic() argument (in code that never executes).
  • Code health: Postfix 3.3.0 introduced an uninitialized verify_append() request status in case of a null original recipient address.

Fixed in Postfix 3.7, 3.6, 3.5:

  • Postfix 3.5.0 introduced debug logging noise in map_search_create().

Postfix configuratiescherm

Versienummer 3.7.3 / 3.6.7 / 3.5.17 / 3.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, Solaris, UNIX
Website Postfix
Download https://www.postfix.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-10-2022 19:36
submitter: GieltjE

11-10-2022 • 19:36

5

Submitter: GieltjE

Bron: Postfix

Postfix

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (5)

ISaFeeliN 11 oktober 2022 21:27
Super MTA. Niet heel populair op Tweakers verder, steeds minder mensen doen zelf iets met mail (servers). Voor diegene die dat wel doen maar niet alles zelf willen moeten maken, check mailcow. Compleet docker based, erg mooie mail suite. Duits produkt. Maakt geweldig gebruik van Postfix.
pennywiser @ISaFeeliN11 oktober 2022 21:46
Gebruik het ook al 20 jaar. Met Amavis en Spamassassin, Clamav, en Courier imap/pop3.
Kabouterplop01 11 oktober 2022 22:31
wordt ook steeds lastiger om een eigen MTA te draaien zonder smarthost.
steeds minder ISP's staan dat toe vanwege de toenemende mate van kwetsbaarheden en/of slecht geconfigureerde machines.
GeroldM @Kabouterplop0112 oktober 2022 01:04
Kan ik helaas beamen. Draai ook mijn eigen mail server, maar ben al zo vaak gemarkeerd als spammer, omdat de enige ISP die hier op deze locatie internet levert, een onhandige netwerkconstructie gebruikt om vaste IP adressen toe te wijzen.

Daardoor lijkt het voor de controlerende partijen vaak dat mijn mail server de spammer is, maar het blijkt telkens dat een andere gebruiker/bedrijf hun mail server niet op orde heeft. Die contstructie zorgt ook voor problemen met certificaten trouwens.

Kan me dus wel indenken dat een eigen mail server veel te veel gedoe is voor de meeste personen en zelfs bedrijven. Veel gemakkelijker om een externe mailhost te gebruiken voor mail.
Hydranet @GeroldM13 oktober 2022 11:14
Ik heb een vps draaien in een OVH dataceenter met mijn eigen mailsetup waarbij ik ook Postfix gebruik. Ik kwam er laatst achter dat mijn mail bij Gmail in de spam komt. Ik heb toen maar een simpele vps gehuurt mij TransIP en die als relay/smarthost ingericht, nu komt mijn mail weer keurig in de Inbox bij Gmail. Ik krijg het idee dat OVH minder actief bezig is met het verhelpen van systemen die spam versturen en dat TransIP toch wel wat betere reputatie heeft qua netwerk anders waren die mails via mijn relay/smarthost ook wel in de spam beland bij Gmail.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

