Such messages were moved to the "corrupt" queue directory, where they may still be found. See below for instructions to deal with these falsely flagged messages.

This problem could happen for messages with 5000 or more recipients, or with fewer recipients on a busy mail server. The problem was first reported by Frank Brendel, and the error conditions were first reproduced by John Alex.

To find out if you have messages flagged as "corrupt", you can use the "postfix check" command.

Look for warnings like this:

postfix/postfix-script: warning: damaged message: corrupt/<filename>

A message in the "corrupt" queue directory may be inspected with the "postcat" command. Execute as root:

postcat /var/spool/postfix/corrupt/<filename>