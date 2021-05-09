Software-update: Postfix 3.6.0

Postfix logoVersie 3.6.0 van Postfix is uitgekomen. Postfix is een door de Nederlander Wietse Venema ontwikkelde mailserver, als alternatief voor Sendmail. Het is ontwikkeld met snelheid en veiligheid in gedachten, maar ook een eenvoudige bediening. Op deze pagina is een schat aan informatie over het programma te vinden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 3.6.0 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Postfix stable release 3.6.0

Postfix stable release 3.6.0 is available. This ends the support for legacy release Postfix 3.2. The main changes are below. See the RELEASE_NOTES file for further details.

Incompatible changes:

  • This release requires "postfix stop" before updating, or before backing out to an earlier release, because some internal protocols have changed. Otherwise, long-running daemons (pickup, qmgr, verify, tlsproxy, postscreen) may fail to communicate with the rest of Postfix, causing mail delivery delays until Postfix is restarted.
  • Respectful logging. Postfix version 3.6 deprecates terminology that implies white is better than black. Instead, Postfix prefers 'allowlist', 'denylist', and variations on those words. This change affects Postfix documentation, and postscreen parameters and logging. To keep the old postscreen logging set "respectful_logging = no" in main.cf before setting "compatibility_level = 3.6". In any case, the old postscreen parameter names will keep working as before.

Other changes:

  • The minimum supported OpenSSL version is 1.1.1, which will reach the end of life by 2023-09-11. Postfix 3.6 is expected to reach the end of support in 2025. Until then, Postfix will be updated as needed for compatibility with OpenSSL.
    The default fingerprint digest has changed from md5 to sha256 (Postfix 3.6 with compatibility_level >= 3.6). With a lower compatibility_level setting, Postfix defaults to using md5, and logs a warning when a Postfix configuration specifies no explicit digest type.
    The export-grade Diffie-Hellman key exchange is no longer supported, and the tlsproxy_tls_dh512_param_file parameter is ignored,
  • Better error messages when someone configures an incorrect program in master.cf. To recognize such mistakes, every Postfix internal service, including the postdrop command, announces the name of its protocol before doing any other I/O, and every Postfix client program, including the Postfix sendmail command, will verify that the protocol name matches what it expects.
  • Fine-grained control over the envelope sender address for submission with the Postfix sendmail (or postdrop) commands.

    Example:

    /etc/postfix/main.cf:
    # Allow root and postfix full control, anyone else can only
    # send mail as themselves. Use "uid:" followed by the numerical
    # UID when the UID has no entry in the UNIX password file.
    local_login_sender_maps =
        inline:{ { root = *}, { postfix = * } },
        pcre:/etc/postfix/login_senders

    /etc/postfix/login_senders:
   # Allow both the bare username and the user@domain forms.
    /(.+)/ $1 $1@example.com
  • Threaded bounces. This allows mail readers to present a non-delivery, delayed delivery, or successful delivery notification in the same email thread as the original message.
    Unfortunately, this also makes it easy for users to mistakenly delete the whole email thread (all related messages), instead of deleting only the delivery status notification.
    To enable, specify "enable_threaded_bounces = yes".
  • Postfix by default no longer uses the services(5) database to look up the TCP ports for SMTP and LMTP services. Instead, this information is configured with the new known_tcp_ports configuration parameter (default: lmtp=24, smtp=25, smtps=submissions=465, submission=587). When a service is not specified in known_tcp_ports, Postfix will still query the services(5) database.
  • Starting with Postfix version 3.6, the compatibility level is "3.6". In future Postfix releases, the compatibility level will be the Postfix version that introduced the last incompatible change. The level is formatted as 'major.minor.patch', where 'patch' is usually omitted and defaults to zero. Earlier compatibility levels are 0, 1 and 2.
    This also introduces main.cf and master.cf support for the <=level, < level, and other operators to compare compatibility levels. With the standard <=, <, etc. operators, compatibility level 3.10 would be less than 3.9, which is undesirable.

Versienummer 3.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website Postfix
Download http://www.postfix.org/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 4,53MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

10-05 Postfix 3.7.2 0
05-'21 Postfix 3.6.0 18
03-'19 Postfix 3.4.0 / 3.3.3 / 3.2.8 / 3.1.11 / 3.0.15 34
06-'17 Postfix 3.2.2 / 3.1.6 / 3.0.10 / 2.11.10 0
03-'17 Postfix 3.2.0 0
01-'17 Postfix 3.1.4 / 3.0.8 / 2.11.9 0
02-'15 Postfix 3.0.0 3
05-'12 Postfix 2.9.2 / 2.8.10 / 2.7.9 / 2.6.15 0
03-'12 Postfix 2.9.1 / 2.8.9 1
01-'09 Postfix 2.5.6 / 2.4.10 / 2.3.16 3
Meer historie

Postfix

Reacties (18)

+1Jochem
9 mei 2021 16:01
Het is ontwikkeld met snelheid en veiligheid in gedachten, maar ook een eenvoudige bediening.
Eenvoudige bediening en postfix gaan wmb totaal niet samen. Vind het altijd een draak om te configeren met een handvol aan tabs open in het kader van rtfm. Maar veilig, snelheid en flexibel dat wel.
+1elmuerte
@Jochem9 mei 2021 16:58
Mijn ervaring is dat dit bij elke SMTPd het geval is.
+13dmaster
@Jochem9 mei 2021 21:33
Nou, na ook wel is met sendmail te hebben gewerkt is postfix best wel eenvoudig :)
+1Zjemm
@Jochem10 mei 2021 08:43
Na een of twee keer postfix te hebben uitgerold is het prima te doen. zo lastig is het ook weer niet.

Maar wat je zegt, er zijn vast makkelijkere oplossingen

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zjemm op 10 mei 2021 08:43]

+1supersnathan94
9 mei 2021 15:36
Starting with Postfix version 3.6, the compatibility level is "3.6". In future Postfix releases, the compatibility level will be the Postfix version that introduced the last incompatible change. The level is formatted as 'major.minor.patch',
Oftewel, ze gaan “eindelijk” semantic versioning gebruiken?
+1gertvdijk
@supersnathan949 mei 2021 20:45
Volgens mij heeft dit puur betrekking op die ene setting en niets met het releaseproces/-beleid. Sterker nog, er staat dat er incompatible changes mogelijk worden op patch version niveau.
+1supersnathan94
@gertvdijk9 mei 2021 21:37
Ja ik snap het niet helemaal om eerlijk te zijn, maar op patch niveau zou je nooit breaking changes verwachten/ moeten willen doen.
0IrBaboon79
9 mei 2021 18:01
Eens kijken hoe lang het duurt voor er weer iemand begint te mauwen over een allow/deny list want het is natuurlijk weer niet inclusief en zo’n lijst is wel erg stigmatiserend….

Wat een tijd van leven… 8)7
0dez11de
@IrBaboon799 mei 2021 21:25
Je verzint een probleem om je daarover te verbazen?
+1RoestVrijStaal
@msatter9 mei 2021 15:13
Om daarvoor nou gelijk Postfix voor Courier of Exim in te ruilen hoeft natuurlijk ook weer niet. Er komt een moment dat de applicatie in zoverre af is dat de werkzaamheden enkel bugfixes en vernieuwingen in de aard van veiligheid en nieuwe protocollen zijn.

Echter als er kritischere bugs of meer wenselijke features waren, zou ik me wel zorgen maken over hoe de zaken geprioriteerd worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 9 mei 2021 15:16]

+1PhWolf
@msatter9 mei 2021 19:59
Oprechte vraag: who cares? Het product wordt er toch niet minder om?
+2closefuture
@PhWolf10 mei 2021 11:32
Het probleem is met name de druk / dwang waaronder het gebeurt. Stel je voor jij hebt een opensource project en iemand opent een issue op je issue tracker met als titel "Use more inclusive language". Nu kan je 2 dingen doen;
  • Je codebase in duiken en tijdbesteden aan aanpassingen maken waarvan je misschien het nut niet ziet en die misschien ook niet wilt maken.
  • Niet de aanpassingen maken.
Echter bij optie 2 loop je het risico dat iemand het breed gaat uitmeten op Twitter en dat het tractie krijgt en je word gebrand als een toxic person / probleem persoon. Mocht je deel uitmaken van een grotere communitie dan bestaat de kans dat je daar ook ge-outcast word.

En dan is de vraag: "Waar stopt het?". Kijk anders even naar deze Github issue (en de uitgebreide reactie van Microsoft) waar iemand aangeeft dat het kerstman icoon offensive is voor deze persoon. Microsoft haalt uiteindelijk de kerstman uit VSCode. Ik denk niet dat het heel vergezocht is om te stellen dat deze actie van Microsoft enkel zo is omdat ze bang zijn voor de backlash.

[Reactie gewijzigd door closefuture op 10 mei 2021 11:37]

0PhWolf
@closefuture10 mei 2021 13:20
Bedankt voor de uitleg. Het is dus een principiële kwestie. Uiteindelijk vloeit de vraag om deze wijziging natuurlijk voort uit een breed maatschappelijk debat dat gaande is. Kan me voorstellen dat je hier als dev niet op zit te wachten om hier aan de haren bij gesleept te worden. Aan de andere kant toont het ook wel aan dat iedereen (blijkbaar) moet nadenken over deze kwesties, hoe ver je ook verwijderd denkt te zijn van de discussie, om vervolgens 'stelling te nemen'. Ik kan begrijpen dat er gekozen is voor de weg van de minste (publieke) weerstand, maar heb er nu ook gemengde gevoelens over.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PhWolf op 10 mei 2021 13:22]

0closefuture
@PhWolf10 mei 2021 15:06
Het is niet dat je als dev niet bij het debat betrokken wilt worden. Het probleem is dat het helemaal geen debat is. Een debat houd in dat je er een mening over mag hebben en dat je daar over praat met mensen.

Echter in deze gevallen als die mening (of zelfs maar de kritische vraag) niet in lijn is met wat de menigte vind dan word je gelabled als toxic, door het slijk gehaald en als je echt pech hebt gaan ze uitzoeken waar je werkt zodat ze klanten van je werkgever kunnen benaderen om te vertellen dat ze zaken doen met iemand die toxic is.

Het debat is vaak dus in de ogen van dergelijke personen al gevoerd (want "iedereen behalve racisten zijn toch immers tegen racisme") en jij moet nu gewoon uitvoeren wat er verlangt word.

[Reactie gewijzigd door closefuture op 10 mei 2021 15:10]

0RoestVrijStaal
@closefuture10 mei 2021 18:01
Ik sluit me hier volledig bij aan.

Daarnaast is de avatar, locatie en beschrijving van die Christian-Schiffer op z'n zachtst gezegd opmerkelijk. Die zijn nog steeds te lezen als je over die username met de muis erover heen hovert. Maar iemand heeft al een screenshotje van gemaakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 10 mei 2021 18:01]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

