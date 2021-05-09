Example:

/etc/postfix/main.cf: # Allow root and postfix full control, anyone else can only # send mail as themselves. Use "uid:" followed by the numerical # UID when the UID has no entry in the UNIX password file. local_login_sender_maps = inline:{ { root = *}, { postfix = * } }, pcre:/etc/postfix/login_senders

/etc/postfix/login_senders: # Allow both the bare username and the user@domain forms. /(.+)/ $1 $1@example.com