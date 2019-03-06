Postfix is een opensource- mta , ook wel mailserver genoemd, voor Unix- en Linux-systemen. Het programma werd oorspronkelijk als een snelle en eenvoudiger te beheren tegenhanger van sendmail ontwikkeld. Voor meer informatie over Postfix verwijzen we naar deze pagina, die bomvol met handleidingen en documentatie staat. Wietse Venema heeft verschillende nieuwe versies uitgebracht, met 3.4.0, 3.3.3, 3.2.8, 3.1.11 en 3.0.15 als versienummers. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

Postfix stable release 3.4.0



Postfix stable release 3.4.0 is available. This release ends support for legacy release Postfix 3.0. The main changes are below. See the RELEASE_NOTES file for further details. Support for logging to file or stdout, instead of using syslog. Logging to file solves a usability problem for MacOS users, and eliminates multiple problems with systemd. Logging to stdout eliminates a syslogd dependency when Postfix runs in a container.

Postfix SMTP client support for multiple deliveries over the same TLS-encrypted connection. This is primarily to improve mail delivery performance for destinations that throttle clients when they don't combine deliveries.

SNI (server name indication) support in the Postfix SMTP server, the Postfix SMTP client, and in the tlsproxy(8) daemon (both server and client roles).

Postfix SMTP server support for RFC 3030 CHUNKING (the BDAT command) without BINARYMIME, in both smtpd(8) and postscreen(8).

Support for TLS configuration files that contain multiple (key, certificate, trust chain) instances. This was required to implement server-side SNI table lookups, but it also eliminates the need for separate cert/key files for RSA, DSA, Elliptic Curve, and so on.

Postfix 3.4 drops support for OpenSSL 1.0.1 (end-of-life was December 31, 2016) and all earlier releases. Postfix 3.3 and earlier still support older OpenSSL APIs. Postfix legacy releases 3.3.3, 3.2.8, 3.1.11, 3.0.15



This announcement concerns fixes for problems that were introduced with Postfix 3.0 and later. This is the final update for Postfix 3.0.



Fixed in Postfix 3.3 and later: When the master daemon runs with PID=1 (init mode), it will now reap child processes from non-Postfix code running in the same container, instead of terminating with a panic. Reported by Tamas Gerczei. Fixed in Postfix 3.0 and later: With smtputf8_enable=yes, table lookups could casefold the search string when searching a lookup table that does not use fixed-string keys (regexp, pcre, tcp, socketmap, etc.).

With the posttls-finger test program, connections to unix-domain servers always resulted in "Failed to establish session" even after a connection was established. Reported by Jaroslav Skarva.