Software-update: MDaemon 18.5.2

MDaemon logo (80 pix) MDaemon Technologies heeft onlangs versie 18.5.2 van MDaemon uitgebracht. MDaemon is een mailserver voor het Windows-platform, met ingebouwde antivirus- en antispammogelijkheden. Daarnaast kunnen onder andere agenda's, en adres- en taaklijsten worden gedeeld, en kunnen afzenders door middel van DomainKeys of Sender ID worden gevalideerd. Een overzicht van alle mogelijkheden is op deze pagina te vinden. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze jongste uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS
  • [16456] Hosted email options with MDaemon Private Cloud are now available.
CHANGES AND NEW FEATURES
  • [20986] Webmail - Removed the "Click here to edit your signature" button by default (which allows the signature to always be edited). To require the button in order to edit the signature add ProtectSignature=Yes to the [User] section of the User.ini.
  • [21279] Updated to MDaemon Connector version 5.6.1
FIXES
  • [21084] fix to Webmail - Missing attachment warning is not displayed when using non-ASCII characters
  • [21105] fix to MDRA - Domain admins cannot create the allowed number of mailing lists
  • [21108] fix to WorldClient theme - "New Email" is not translated in the compose window heading
  • [21088] fix to Content Filter "Search and replace within HEADER" does not work for header values that have leading whitespace
  • [21128] fix to MDRA - ActiveSync Assigned Policy screen does not default to having the currently assigned policy selected
  • [21135] fix to Webmail - WebIM (XMPP) client's multi-user chat not working correctly
  • [21156] fix to Webmail displays incorrect sizes for very large attachments
  • [21144] fix to Webmail - Accepting a recurring meeting invitation may only place the first occurrence in the calendar
  • [21145] fix to hijack detection account frozen notification says the cause was dynamic screening
  • [21165] fix to CalDAV - iOS devices adding calendar events with no reminder have a 22467964 minute reminder applied
  • [21152] fix to MDaemon's "Maximum simultaneous connections to any single IP" setting does not work properly
  • [21171] fix to MDaemon.exe memory leak on Windows XP and Server 2003
  • [21210] fix to LetsEncrypt script may return an error when running under an external web server
  • [21094] fix to read-only iOS ActiveSync user can decline another user's meeting request within their shared calendar
  • [21226] fix to Webmail - XSS vulnerabilities
  • [21230] fix to MX lookups performed on smart host name when a route slip is used
  • [21240] fix to route slip is not moved along with message file when quarantined
  • [21245] fix to MDaemon fails to validate remote SMTP server's certificate when MX cache file is used
  • [21244] fix to Webmail - When removing an event via a cancellation e-mail, the calendar event is not removed
Versienummer 18.5.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MDaemon Technologies
Download http://www.altn.com/Downloads/MDaemon-Mail-Server-Free-Trial
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Volgens mij is het allang gen freeware meer. Vroeger was het idd mogelijk een 5 user license for free te krijgen. Deze is inmiddels allang niet meer beschikbaar.
Jup geen freeware maar een trial

Use This Download To:
Start a free 30 day software trial.
