MDaemon Technologies heeft versie 19.0.0 van MDaemon uitgebracht. MDaemon is een mailserver voor het Windows-platform, met ingebouwde antivirus- en antispammogelijkheden. Daarnaast kunnen onder andere agenda's, en adres- en taaklijsten worden gedeeld, en kunnen afzenders door middel van DomainKeys of Sender ID worden gevalideerd. Een overzicht van alle mogelijkheden is op deze pagina te vinden. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 19 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

MDaemon's XML-API has been expanded to include additional capabilities. Folders and their contents can be created, deleted, renamed, and moved using the API. Developers can use these expanded features to display or manipulate the content of user mailboxes. Full documentation can be found in the MDaemon\Docs\API\XML-API\ directory.

A new "External Message" Content Filter condition has been added, along with a new "Add a warning to the top of the message" action. This allows administrators to create a rule that will add a custom warning to the top of all email messages originating from external sources - providing extra protection against phishing attempts by alerting users to treat these messages with extra care.

MDaemon supports TLS Server Name Indication (SNI). This allows domains and host names to have their own assigned SSL/TLS certificate, rather than having to share a single certificate.

MDaemon's Dynamic Screening feature includes the option to send authentication failure and frozen account reports to end users. When a given number of authentication failures has been reached, or when an account has been frozen, the user is notified so that corrective action can be taken.

When logging in for the first time, MDaemon Webmail users will receive a prompt asking if they would like to create an "All Unread" and "All Flagged" saved search for convenient, one-click access to unread or important messages.

MDaemon Webmail will display (EXPIRED) on the browser tab when a user's session has expired. This allows users who have multiple browser tabs open to be notified when they have been logged out without having to switch tabs.