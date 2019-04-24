MDaemon Technologies heeft versie 19.0.0 van MDaemon uitgebracht. MDaemon is een mailserver voor het Windows-platform, met ingebouwde antivirus- en antispammogelijkheden. Daarnaast kunnen onder andere agenda's, en adres- en taaklijsten worden gedeeld, en kunnen afzenders door middel van DomainKeys of Sender ID worden gevalideerd. Een overzicht van alle mogelijkheden is op deze pagina te vinden. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 19 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Email Server - Enhanced Integration with Third-Party Plugins
MDaemon's XML-API has been expanded to include additional capabilities. Folders and their contents can be created, deleted, renamed, and moved using the API. Developers can use these expanded features to display or manipulate the content of user mailboxes. Full documentation can be found in the MDaemon\Docs\API\XML-API\ directory.Email Security - External Message Warning
A new "External Message" Content Filter condition has been added, along with a new "Add a warning to the top of the message" action. This allows administrators to create a rule that will add a custom warning to the top of all email messages originating from external sources - providing extra protection against phishing attempts by alerting users to treat these messages with extra care.Email Security - Support for Separate SSL Certificates for Each Host/Domain
MDaemon supports TLS Server Name Indication (SNI). This allows domains and host names to have their own assigned SSL/TLS certificate, rather than having to share a single certificate.Email Security - Authentication Failure & Frozen Account Reports
MDaemon's Dynamic Screening feature includes the option to send authentication failure and frozen account reports to end users. When a given number of authentication failures has been reached, or when an account has been frozen, the user is notified so that corrective action can be taken.Webmail - "All Unread" & "All Flagged" Saved Searches
When logging in for the first time, MDaemon Webmail users will receive a prompt asking if they would like to create an "All Unread" and "All Flagged" saved search for convenient, one-click access to unread or important messages.Webmail - Expired Session Indicator
MDaemon Webmail will display (EXPIRED) on the browser tab when a user's session has expired. This allows users who have multiple browser tabs open to be notified when they have been logged out without having to switch tabs.Other Improvements
- Autodiscover support has been expanded to accommodate a wider variety of connecting clients (including eM Client, Thunderbird, Outlook, and others). The service can also now be configured to pass a custom host name to the connecting client on a per-service basis (for example: administrators can configure ActiveSync to connect to activesync.domain.com and IMAP to connect to imap.domain.com, etc.).
- The option "Only send antivirus update notification on failure" is now enabled by default, and when updating to MDaemon 19, it will be enabled the first time MDaemon starts up.
- MDaemon Remote Administration New Features:
- Added license management options to the Registration page.
- Added AntiVirus Updater and Scheduler dialogs.
- Added queue counts, process message counts, other process counts, session statistics, and more process states to the Status page.
- The MDaemon AntiVirus configuration screen has been updated. Both antivirus engines (Cyren and ClamAV) can now be configured from a single screen.
- When ActiveSync is disabled for a domain, administrators will receive a pop-up asking if they would like to revoke ActiveSync access for users of the selected domain. This makes it easier to revoke access and reduces the usage of ActiveSync licenses.
- The STARTTLS White List now takes precedence over the STARTTLS Required List and the "SMTP server requires STARTTLS on MSA port" option.
- New options have been added to Security | Spam Filter | Spam Honeypots and Security | Security Settings | Screening | SMTP Screen to enable/disable the Dynamic Screening notification when an IP is blocked.