MDaemon 17.0.1

Door Japke Rosink, maandag 22 mei 2017 14:19, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Alt-N Technologies

Alt-N Technologies heeft versie 17 van MDaemon uitgebracht. MDaemon is een mailserver voor het Windows-platform, met ingebouwde antivirus- en antispammogelijkheden. Daarnaast kunnen onder andere agenda's, en adres- en taaklijsten worden gedeeld, en kunnen afzenders door middel van DomainKeys of Sender ID worden gevalideerd. Een overzicht van alle mogelijkheden is op deze pagina te vinden. Het exacte versienummer is aangekomen bij 17.0.1 en voorzien van de volgende veranderingen: