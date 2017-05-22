RawTherapee is een opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma en richt zich op het bewerken van raw-bestanden. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina op RawPedia, de naam van de wiki van dit programma. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 5.1 uitgegeven met de volgende aankondiging:
RawTherapee 5.1 released
We entered the woods in the dead of night, we followed the scream of the owls, they led us to a fireside, we stood in a circle, our beards hung low and we chanted, and we hummed, and we swayed to and fro, and we concluded that we are unquestionably thrilled to release RawTherapee 5.1!
RawTherapee provides you with a selection of powerful tools with which you can practice the art of developing raw photos. Be sure to read RawPedia to understand how each tool works so that you may make the most of it. A great place to start is the "Getting Started" article. Click on "Main page" in the top-left corner when you have finished reading that article to see all other articles.
If you found a problem, don't keep it to yourself. Find out how to write useful bug reports to get the problem fixed.
Talk with other users and developers in our shared forum. You can also have a live chat using IRC - no installation necessary.
Download
News Relevant to Photographers
- Windows installers and macOS builds are available from our Downloads page.
- Linux users can get RawTherapee from their package managers.
- Compiling yourself? Grab a no-git-required tarball or git checkout 5.1, then read the Compiling section in RawPedia.
RawTherapee 5.1 supports most raw formats, including some unusual ones like those from cameras using Foveon and X-Trans sensors. If you're wondering whether it supports your camera's raw format, first download RawTherapee 5.1 and try for yourself. If a raw format is not supported it will either not open, or the preview in the Editor tab will appear black, white, or have a strong color cast - usually magenta. In that case, read "Adding Support for New Raw Formats" in RawPedia.
New Features
News Relevant to Package Maintainers
- Pentax Pixel Shift support, to automatically combine sub-images from a Pentax Pixel Shift raw file into one high quality image, with support for automatic motion detection and masking.
- Support for processing any sub-image from raw formats which support multiple images. Currently up to 4 sub-images supported.
- Dynamic Profile Creator to automatically generate per-image custom processing profiles by merging existing processing profiles based on image metadata (Exif).
- New command-line executable "rawtherapee-cli(.exe)" to reduce startup time for command-line operations.
- HaldCLUT paths are now relative to the HaldCLUT folder as set in Preferences. This enables you to share PP3 files easier.
- Auto White Balance now has a Temperature Bias, letting you make the automatic temperature warmer or cooler.
- LCP correction works for raw and non-raw files.
- LCP distortion correction support for fisheye lenses.
- Certain tools are now hidden or disabled if the loaded image does not support them, e.g. the tools in the Raw tab are disabled when working with a non-raw file.
- Improved fit-to-window zoom functionality of the main preview in the Editor tab.
- New Fast Export option to downscale the image before processing, to increase speed.
- Custom crop ratio.
- Automatic monitor profile detection also in Linux.
- Lens information support added for Panasonic cameras.
- Support for lossy DNG files.
- Support for compressed Fujifilm Bayer raw files.
- Support for compressed X-Trans raw files.
- Support for Sigma sd Quattro DNG raw files.
- Added DCP profiles for accurate color for:
- FUJIFILM X100S
- LG Mobile LG-H815 (LG G4)
- NIKON D300
- NIKON D5600
- NIKON D80
- NIKON D810
- OLYMPUS E-M1MarkII
- Panasonic DMC-GX85
News Relevant to Developers
- No significant changes since 5.0-r1.
- GTK2 is not supported. 5.0-r1 was the last GTK2 release.
- Branches "master" and "gtk3" are dead, do not use them.
- RawTherapee 5 requires GCC-4.9 or higher, or Clang.
- Do not use -ffast-math, it will not make RawTherapee faster but will introduce artifacts.
- Use -O3, it will make RawTherapee faster with no known side-effects.
- For stable releases use -DCACHE_NAME_SUFFIX=""
- For development builds and release-candidates use -DCACHE_NAME_SUFFIX="5-dev"
- Announce and discuss your plans in GitHub before starting work.
- Keep branches small so that completed and working features can be merged into the "dev" branch often, and so that they can be abandoned if they head in the wrong direction.
- Use C++11
- Code must be run through astyle.