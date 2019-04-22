Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: RawTherapee 5.6

Raw Therapee logo (79 pix)RawTherapee is een opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma en richt zich op het bewerken van onbewerkte fotobestanden. Naast deze zogenaamde raw-bestanden kan het ook overweg met jpeg, bmp, tiff en png. De originele foto wordt nooit aangetast, alle bewerkingen vinden plaats in het geheugen en worden pas weggeschreven wanneer de foto wordt geëxporteerd. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina op RawPedia. Versie 5.6 is uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features since 5.5:

  • Pseudo-HiDPI support, for a smooth and sharp user interface regardless of screen size. Pseudo-HiDPI mode is disabled by default, enable it in Preferences > General > Appearance. Scaling in RawTherapee depends on font size, DPI and display scaling. While scaling has been tested to work well in Windows, Linux and macOS, there are some macOS display modes which are incompatible with it, specifically those modes suffixed by "(HiDPI)" in macOS Display settings. Some versions of macOS (10.14.*) seem to not list any modes, in which case the user must just give it a try.
  • Ability to move tools to a new Favorites tab.
  • "Unclipped" processing profile, to make it easy to save an image while preserving data across the whole tonal range.
  • User-adjustable tiles-per-thread settings in Preferences > Performance, for users who want to find optimal values for their system. The default value of 2 tiles-per-thread performs best overall.
  • Hundreds of speed optimizations, bug fixes, and overall improvements.

RawTherapee and other open-source projects require access to sample raw files from various camera makes and models in order to support those raw formats correctly. You can help by submitting raw files to RPU: https://raw.pixls.us/

Versienummer 5.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website RawTherapee
Download https://rawtherapee.com/downloads
Bestandsgrootte 56,20MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: RawTherapee

