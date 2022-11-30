RawTherapee is een opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma en richt zich op het bewerken van onbewerkte fotobestanden. Naast deze zogenaamde raw-bestanden kan het ook overweg met jpeg, bmp, tiff en png. De originele foto wordt nooit aangetast, alle bewerkingen vinden plaats in het geheugen en worden pas weggeschreven wanneer de foto wordt geëxporteerd. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina op RawPedia. Versie 5.9 is uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features The Spot Removal tool (Detail tab) was added, for removing dust specks and small objects.

The Color Appearance & Lighting tool (Advanced tab), formerly known as CIECAM02, now includes CAM16. By taking into account the conditions of the photographed scene and the conditions under which the image is viewed, it allows you to adjust the image in a way which matches human color perception.

The Local Adjustments tool (Local tab) was added, for performing a wide range of operations on an area of the image determined by its geometry or color.

The Wavelet Levels tool (Advanced tab) received various improvements.

The White Balance tool (Color tab) received a new automatic white balance method named “temperature correlation” (the old one was renamed to “RGB grey”).

The Film Negative tool (Color tab) received various improvements including support for non-raw files.

The Preprocess White Balance tool (Raw tab) was added, allowing you to specify whether channels should be balanced automatically or whether the white balance values recorded by the camera should be used instead.

A new Perspective Correction tool (Transform tab) was added which includes an automated perspective correction feature.

The Main Histogram was improved with new modes: waveform, vectorscope and RGB parade.

Improvements to the Inspect feature (File Browser tab).

New dual-demosaicing methods in the Demosaicing tool (Raw tab).

The Haze Removal tool (Detail tab) received a saturation adjuster.

The RawTherapee theme was improved, including changes to make it easier to see which tools are enabled.

The Navigator (Editor tab) can now be resized.

The Resize tool (Transform tab) now allows to resize by the long or short edge.

The Crop tool (Transform tab) received a “centered square” crop guide, useful when the resulting non-square image will also be used on social media which crop to a square format.

The Pixel Shift demosaicing method (Raw tab) now allows using an average of all frames for regions with motion.

Added or improved support for cameras, raw formats and color profiles.