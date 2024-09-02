Software-update: RawTherapee 5.11

Raw Therapee logo (79 pix) RawTherapee is een opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma en richt zich op het bewerken van onbewerkte fotobestanden. Naast deze zogenaamde raw-bestanden kan het ook overweg met jpeg, bmp, tiff en png. De originele foto wordt nooit aangetast; alle bewerkingen vinden plaats in het geheugen en worden pas weggeschreven wanneer de foto wordt geëxporteerd. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina op RawPedia. Versie 5.11 is kort geleden uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features
  • The path template for queue export supports more format specifiers, including dates and new path types. Additionally, there is a preview to show the path for the selected image.
  • The maximum zoom for the editor is now configurable.
  • Pseudo HiDPI is replaced by real HiDPI.
  • The file browser has an option to show all images within subfolders too.
  • The Use embedded option for the Input Profile is available for DNGs that have an embedded DCP.
  • The Color appearance sub-tool in Selective Editing (formerly Local Adjustments) received various improvements, including simplification of the basic mode, addition of new tone mappers for Cam16, a black and white mode, and a highlight attenuation feature.
  • The White balance Tint range is expanded.
  • It is now possible to use Contrast by Detail Levels in Before Black-and-White mode while Color Appearance & Lighting is activated with CAM16.
  • Ratings and color labels can be synchronized with XMPs.
  • The Selective Editing tool received various improvements, such as a global mode for applying edits to the entire image uniformly, ΔE preview buttons for most sub-tools, and adjustable graduated filter feathering for each sub-tool.
  • The EXIF modified date-time is now added to saved images.
  • RawTherapee can now read 12-bit Panasonic raw files encoded in the v6 format, such as those from the DC-GH5M2.
  • RawTherapee can now read Panasonic raw files encoded in the v8 format, such as those from the DC-GH6, DC-S5M2, and DC-S5M2X.
  • RawTherapee can now read Fujifilm lossy-compressed raw files.
  • JPEG XL images can now be opened.
  • There is a new option to use lens corrections from the file metadata. It works for compatible raw images from Fujifilm, Olympus / OM Digital Solutions (distortion and chromatic aberration corrections only), and Sony. Corrections embedded in DNGs can also be used.
  • RawTherapee can leverage LibRaw (enabled by default) to read raw images. It adds the ability to read additional raw formats, such as Sony lossless compression, and improved support for some cameras.
  • Added or improved support for cameras, raw formats and color profiles (not including LibRaw and color matrices for dcraw):
    • FUJIFILM GFX 100 (PDAF lines filter)
    • FUJIFILM GFX 100S (DCP, PDAF lines filter)
    • FUJIFILM GFX 100 II (PDAF lines filter)
    • Fujifilm X-H2S
    • Nikon Z 8 (DCP)
    • Nikon Z 9 (DCP)
    • Nikon Z f (DCP)
    • OM Digital Solutions TG-7
    • Panasonic DC-G9M2
    • Panasonic DC-GH5M2
    • Panasonic DC-GH6
    • Panasonic DC-S5M2
    • Panasonic DC-S5M2X
    • Sony ILCE-1 (Pixel shift)
    • Sony ILCE-6700
    • Sony ILCE-7CR (PDAF lines filter)
    • Sony ILCE-7RM4 (PDAF lines filter)
    • Sony ILCE-7RM5 (PDAF lines filter)
    • SONY ILCE-9M3

RawTherapee

Versienummer 5.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website RawTherapee
Download https://www.rawtherapee.com/downloads/5.11/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-09-2024 09:00 15

02-09-2024 • 09:00

15

Bron: RawTherapee

Update-historie

03-06 RawTherapee 5.12 9
09-'24 RawTherapee 5.11 15
02-'24 RawTherapee 5.10 2
11-'22 RawTherapee 5.9 6
02-'20 RawTherapee 5.8 0
09-'19 RawTherapee 5.7 1
04-'19 RawTherapee 5.6 3
12-'18 RawTherapee 5.5 3
03-'18 RawTherapee 5.4 6
08-'17 RawTherapee 5.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

RawTherapee

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
15
15
13
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Dooxed 2 september 2024 09:41
Wie o wie kan iets zeggen over deze tool? Fijn / niet fijn? En in verhouding tot andere tools?
Morphix @Dooxed2 september 2024 09:48
Een van de weinigen opties die je hebt als Lightroom vervanging. De gebruikservaring van Rawtherapee is niet altijd fantastisch en qua management van je foto bibilotheek zijn er betere tools, zoals (ymmv) darktable.

Voor het bewerken/corrigeren van foto's is Rawtherappee wel erg uitgebreid. Zaken als exposure, contrast, noise reduction etc. is die best goed in. Ik gebruik het om RAW bestanden op orde te krijgen, voordat ze in Affinity Photo verder bewerkt worden.
Dooxed @Morphix2 september 2024 09:52
Welke gebruik je dan als, zeg, Photoshop vervanger? Affinity of Rawtherappee?
Je hebt de workflow management, daar zie ik Lightroom en Darktable, en de 'goede editor' voor poetswerk, daar zie ik Photoshop, Affinity en in die hoek zit Rawtherappee ook?
Morphix @Dooxed2 september 2024 09:56
Affinity is het photoshop alternatief. Rawtherapee zit inderdaad meer in die laatste hoek, maar blijft vziw beperkt tot de tools die je ook in Lightroom tegenkomt. Meer foto-correctie dan foto-bewerking dus.
Dooxed @Morphix2 september 2024 10:24
Juist, hoog over correcties. Thanks!
litebyte @Morphix2 september 2024 10:50
Als dagelijks Lightroom gebruiker (niet mijn eigen keuze) kan ik je vertellen dat beide programma's mijlen ver uit elkaar liggen qua doel gebruikers.

Rawtherapee is specifiek een RAW bewerkingsprogramma, niet als onderdeel van een heel bewerkings proces dat Lightroom (ook zonder nog nabewerking in Photoshop) wel is.
Bouwer21000 @Dooxed2 september 2024 10:38
Ik heb het wel eens gebruikt, ik heb geen ervaring met andere tools (naast GIMP, maar dat is wel echt anders). Ik vond het wel redelijk om mee te werken, maar je moet het wel een beetje leren kennen.
PageFault @Bouwer210002 september 2024 14:57
Als alternatief zou je Lightzone ook kunnen proberen.
TV_NERD @Dooxed2 september 2024 09:44
Wat ik zelf vaak doe als ik die vraag heb is even bij de meest recente releases kijken of daar comments op zijn. Die staat rechtsboven, met het aantal comments ernaast.

Blijkbaar released dit programma niet zo vaak updates, want de vorige is van februari dit jaar, maar er staan 2 reacties in die misschien nuttig voor je zijn :)
Dooxed @TV_NERD2 september 2024 09:50
Was zeker nuttig, thanks voor de tip!
tw_gotcha @Dooxed2 september 2024 12:36
ik heb het een keer gebruikt om raw bnaar jpeg om te zetten, waarbij de ene raw set van een Nikon kwam en de andere van een Canon. Nikon software lijkt alleen nikon fotos te doen en Canon alleen Canon.RawTherapee doet het allebei prima!
locke960 @Dooxed2 september 2024 13:17
Het mooie is dat je het gewoon uit kan proberen. Niet eerst betalen, geen vervelende of privacy invasieve voorwaarden, etc. En gewoon weer verwijderen zonder dat er vervelende resten achterblijven is ook geen probleem.
Sjigy @Dooxed2 september 2024 17:47
Ik heb geen ervaring met andere programma's, dus qua vergelijking kan ik niks toevoegen.
Het is software om je raw bestand klaar te stomen voor verdere bewerking in GIMP, photoshop of iets anders naar keuze. Je kan wel in zones werken, of hele funky dingen doen met kleuren maar vervelende palen van straatlantaarns of losse haren van een model kan je er niet mee weg poetsen.
Verder is het enorm uitgebreid. Heel handig als je iets specifiek zoekt. Maar er zijn een aantal tools die via een andere weg hetzelfde kunnen doen. Zokan je gaan voor een volledige workflow in rgb, maar je kan ook gaan voor dezelfde bewerkingen in L*ab. Maar dat zit in een andere tool. Soms. En soms ook niet.
Ik zelf vond de videos van Andy Astbury wel handig om allerlei verschillende hoeken en gaten van het programma te leren kennen.
Als je het wil proberen neem er dan wel de tijd voor.
Eusebius 2 september 2024 10:46
Even een fork van RT onder de aandacht: ART
https://bitbucket.org/agriggio/art/wiki/Home
https://discuss.pixls.us/c/software/art/36

Het poogt de instellingen wat versimpelder aan te bieden en slaagt daar in mijn ogen ook in. Ik gebruikt ART vaak om even een RAW naar JPG om te zetten.
fenrirs @Eusebius2 september 2024 13:17
een vergelijking tussen die twee, en wellicht ook darktable, zou een mooi Tweakers artikel zijn. OSS Raw conversion battle.
Ik heb lange tijd Lightroom gebruikt, maar zelf sinds kort over op darkTable

Nadeel van "ART", geen (officiële) MacOS port.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fenrirs op 2 september 2024 13:25]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq