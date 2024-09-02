Versie 0.4.14 van OpenRCT2 is uitgekomen, de opensourceversie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven, wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD en OpenRA. Om het te kunnen spelen, is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. De changelog voor deze uitgave, die de naam 'You mother was a hamster!' heeft meegekregen, is hieronder te vinden:

New: [#15750] Allow using different types of park entrance in one park.

[#20942] Allow removing all park fences from the Cheats window.

[#21675] Guests ignore price limit cheat.

[#22206] Add option to randomise train or vehicle colours.

[#22392] [Plugin] Expose ride vehicle’s spin to the plugin API.

[#22414] Finance graphs can be resized.

[#22569] Footpath placement now respects the construction modifier keys (ctrl/shift). Changed: [#21189] Patches to fix scenario bugs are now described in .parkpatch files, instead of inside the code.

[#21659] Increase the Hybrid Roller Coaster’s maximum lift speed to 17 km/h (11 mph).

[#22466] The Clear Scenery tool now uses a bulldozer cursor instead of a generic crosshair.

[#22490] The tool to change land and construction rights has been moved out of the Map window.

[#22490] In sandbox mode, changing land or construction rights now acts as buying or selling.

[#22491] Scrollbars are now hidden if the scrollable widget is not actually overflowing.

[#22541] In editor/sandbox mode, tool widgets now appear on the side of the map window, instead of the bottom.

[#22592] Cheats have been redistributed along three new tabs: date, staff, and nature/weather. Fixed: [#21123] Transparency options are not respected on startup.

[#21189] Additional missing/misplaced land & construction rights tiles in Schneider Shores and Urban Park.

[#21908] Errors showing up when placing/moving track design previews.

[#22307] Hover tooltips in financial charts are not invalidated properly.

[#22316] Potential crash when switching the drawing engine while the game is running.

[#22395, #22396] Misaligned tick marks in financial and guest count graphs (original bug).

[#22457] Potential crash opening the scenario select window.

[#22520] Virtual floor no longer appears when holding modifier keys during track construction.

[#22527] Forcing an element type to “wall” via scripts can crash the game.

[#22582] Lighting effects are not enabled/disabled correctly, making the game appear frozen.

[#22598] Add several .parkpatch files to .sea scenarios with corresponding patches for RCT1 and RCT2 scenarios.

[#22606] Virtual floor is sometimes drawn above the path when placing paths.

[#22625] Fix compilation with orignal ride ratings.

[#22663] Additional missing/misplaced land & construction rights tiles in Mystic Mountain, Build your own Six Flags Holland and Build your own Six Flags over Texas.

[#22671] Game default to hide supports on startup.

[#22671] Unchecking invisible option does not uncheck see-through option on transparency options and vice versa.

[#22677] Hovering the file list in the load/save window causes a slowdown.