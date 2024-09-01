Versie 24.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.2: SQL Editor: Fixed highlighting of block $$ for functions and procedures when the semantic analysis option is enabled Warning and errors handling and presentation was improved Subquery semantic analysis was enhanced Improved CREATE and DROP queries handling Autocompletion for fully qualified names was fixed Duplication of proposals with new completion engine enabled was fixed Incorrect suggestions with new completion engine enabled were fixed

AI Assistant: Added new model ‘gpt-4o-mini’ Removed deprecated model ‘gpt-3.5-turbo-16K’ Fixed query generation when enabled formatting

Data Editor: Some datatypes icons were changed Fixed filtering on columns with spaces Added an ability to render geometry shapes in their assigned color if a ‘color’ column is present in the result set Improved handling of fully qualified names in Grouping panel according to SQL dialect Local links opening was restricted

Datatransfer: Data transfer windows width was fixed

Connectivity: Fixed verification of the 127.0.01 host when connecting via SSH

General: Fixed flipping splash screen on macOS Sequoia Foreign Data wrappers configurator was fixed ‘Open auth links in embedded browser’ setting was disabled by default Search in Preferences was improved: added keywords for reopen, open, Hippie, autosave, and others Fixed selection of wrong database when changing connection for database with similar names Folder display in Simple view was fixed Numeric (DWORD) type parameters in Windows Registry are now supported ‘Ctrl+Alt+Left / Right’ hotkeys for ‘Previous Edit Location’ and ‘Next Edit Location’ were fixed

Databases: Clickhouse: Filtering by the Date data type was fixed MySQL: Error/output log dump was fixed PostgreSQL: Ordering by interval datatypes in the Data grid was fixed Added regexp functions support in SQL Editor Redshift: Connection stability was significantly improved DDL presentation was fixed Role, User, and Group presentation was fixed SQL Server: SQL Server driver was updated to version 12.8.0 Fixed DDL and column display with custom data types

Localization: French localization was updated