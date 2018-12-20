RawTherapee is een opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma en richt zich op het bewerken van rawbestanden. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina op RawPedia. RawPedia is de naam van de wiki van dit programma. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 5.5 uitgegeven met de volgende aankondiging:

New Features since 5.4: Filter to remove striping artifacts caused by Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) as seen in Sony cameras, and to remove banding artifacts caused by Nikon's too-aggressive in-camera PDAF correction. These are available for any camera which has a PDAF entry in camconst.json, currently: Nikon Z 6 Nikon Z 7 Sony DSC-RX1RM2 Sony ILCE-6000 Sony ILCE-6300 Sony ILCE-6500 Sony ILCE-7M3 Sony ILCE-7RM2 Sony ILCE-7RM3 Sony ILCE-9

Ability to specify custom working color spaces through the workingspaces.json file.

Unbounded processing - allows you to decide whether out-of-gamut colors should get clipped.

Improved support for Canon mRaw format variants.

New Shadows/Highlights tool (replaced previous one).

Contrast threshold mask which divides an image into areas of high and low detail, allowing the effect of certain tools to be focused where it matters most and to mitigate the effect on areas where it would be undesirable, for example having the Sharpening tool affect only the in-focus subject without affecting the out-of-focus background. Available for: Sharpening Post-Resize Sharpening Microcontrast Demosaicing

Dual-demosaic algorithms, making use of the new contrast threshold mask, allowing one to use a combination of demosaicing algorithms where one is best for details and the other best for plain areas.

New color toning methods: Grid, allowing you to separately tone the shadows and highlights using two points on a simple color grid. Regions, allowing you to tone based on any number of masks. Supports functions from the American Society of Cinematographers Color Decision List (ASC CDL).

Resizable main histogram with scaling modes: Linear Log Log-Log The log scales can be adjusted by click-dragging the mouse sideways inside the histogram area.

Support for Blackmagic and Canon Magic Lantern lj92 encoded files.

Allows you to specify how many border rows/columns to discard during demosaicing - those who shoot raw video at a standard resolution such as 1920x1080 will appreciate being able to preserve the dimensions.

New Soft Light tool which enhances contrast and saturation by emulating the effect of blending an image with a copy of itself in "soft light" blending mode in GIMP.

New Haze Removal tool to reduce the effects of haze or fog.

The Resize tool allows you to specify whether you want it to upscale or only downscale.

New icon and cursor theme.

ICC profile creator.

The bundled ICC profiles have been re-generated, and now include ICC v2 and v4 variants.

If your screen's resolution is such that not all icons fit in a toolbar, you can now scroll the toolbar using the mouse scroll-wheel.

New "Flexible" tone curve type. A characteristic of the cubic spline curve (renamed from "Custom" to "Standard") is that editing one node could have a huge impact on what happens to the curve in relation to the other nodes. The new "Flexible" centripetal Catmull–Rom spline curve allows you to make adjustments to any part of the curve with little impact on the other parts.

Allow saving both floating-point and integer type files at both 16-bit and 32-bit precision from RawTherapee GUI and CLI.

Improved lensfun chromatic aberration correction.

The raw chromatic aberration correction tool can now run in several iterations, and gained a feature to avoid introducing a color shift which could result from correcting chromatic aberration before demosaicing.

Certain sliders now operate on a logarithmic scale, allowing for a meaningful response over large ranges.

Dedicated "Reset" button in Crop tool.

Support for new cameras, and new input color profiles.

Speed enhancements and bug fixes, for a total of over 1300 commits. News Relevant to Package Maintainers - Changes since 5.4: Requires libtiff >= 4.0.4.

Requires CMake >= 2.8.8.

Optional codesigning commands have been added to the CMakeLists.txt and macosx_bundle.sh scripts. If you wish to codesign the built packages (.app and .dmg), add your details to your CMake command flags:

-DCODESIGNID:STRING="Developer ID Application: Firstname Lastname (xxx)"