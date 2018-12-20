Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 6.1.4

LibreOffice 6.0 logo (80 pix)De Document Foundation heeft LibreOffice 6.1.4 uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. De aankonding van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

LibreOffice 6.1.4 announced

The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.1.4, the 4th minor release of the LibreOffice 6.1 family, targeted at tech savvy individuals: early adopters, technology enthusiasts and power users. LibreOffice 6.1.4 provides over 120 bug and regression fixes over the previous version, contributed by a thriving community of developers, which are described in the change log pages: changed in RC1 and changed in RC2. LibreOffice users are invited to join the community at https://ask.libreoffice.org, where they can get and provide user-to-user support. While TDF can not provide commercial level support, there are guides, manuals, tutorials and HowTo on the website and the wiki. Your donation help us make these available.

Enterprise deployments
LibreOffice 6.1.4 represents the bleeding edge in term of features for open source office suites, and as such is not optimized for enterprise class deployments, where features are less important than robustness. Users wanting a more mature version can download LibreOffice 6.0.7, which includes some months of back-ported fixes.
Versienummer 6.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Document Foundation
Download http://nl.libreoffice.org/download/
Licentietype GPL
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

20-12-2018 15:08
4 • submitter: ironx

20-12-2018 • 15:08

Submitter: ironx

Bron: The Document Foundation

Update-historie

Meer historie

Reacties (4)

+1Qalo

20 december 2018 16:53
Ik ben een fervent fan en poweruser van LibreOffice. Zowel thuis als op mijn werk, waarbij ik zowel LibreOffice als MS Office gebruik. Voor mij persoonlijk is LibreOffice hét kantoorpakket waar het voor mij allemaal om draait. Maar omdat ik ook nieuwsgierig was naar de alternatieve kantoorpakketten heb ik in de afgelopen periode geïnstalleerd op één van mijn testmachines. De eerste was Kingsoft WPS Office, en het andere alternatieve kantoorpakket was Softmaker Office Professional. Beide pakketten claimen namelijk 100% compatibel te zijn met MS Office, iets waarvan sommige mensen beweren dat LibreOffice dat niet heeft.

Ik zal jullie de hele rits aan testen beschrijven besparen, maar één ding was mij wel duidelijk: zowel Kingsoft WPS Office als Softmaker Office zijn op zichzelf prima kantoorpakketten en deden het op zichzelf ook prima, maar zodra het het laden betreft van complexe, in MS Office gemaakte documenten is de conversie niet beter dan wat LibreOffice ervan maakt. Sterker nog: onder bepaalde omstandigheden "vertaalde" LibreOffice deze complexe documenten zelfs beter bij openen dan Kingsoft WPS Office en Softmaker Office. Hopeloos "uit-de-bocht" vliegen deden beide pakketten ook niet (zeg ik er even bij, want anders doe ik ze tekort), maar de claims van sommigen die roepen dat Kingsoft WPS Office en Softmaker Office hiertoe beter in staat zou zijn dan LibreOffice wil ik dus ontkrachten.

Niks ten nadele van Kingsoft WPS Office en Softmaker Office, maar het enige voordeel van deze kantoorpakketten in vergelijking met LibreOffice is, dat het qua uiterlijk meer weg heeft van MS Office dan LibreOffice dat heeft. Qua functionaliteit, uitwisselbaarheid en mogelijkheden is LibreOffice als alternatief kantoorpakket wat mij betreft nog steeds onbetwiste winnaar.
Reageer
0cadsite
20 december 2018 15:42
Zal dit asap installeren.
Mijn vrouw kreeg laatst een aantal crashes in haar eindwerk, PANIEK!!!!
Hopelijk stopt het na deze update.
Reageer
0pepsiblik
@cadsite20 december 2018 16:16
Misschien lag het niet aan LibreOffice. Dus ik zou de fixes log even nalopen. Of je kunt de stable release installeren. LibreOffice heeft altijd een versie voor mensen die de nieuwste techniek willen (momenteel 6.1.x) en een versie voor mensen die stabiliteit willen (6.0.x).
Reageer
0RoestVrijStaal
@cadsite20 december 2018 17:09
Zoiets heet autosave per x minuten aanzetten en het document opslaan op een filecloud-service met versionering, zoals NextCloud.

In sommige situaties kun je voldoende anticiperen om ellende te voorkomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 20 december 2018 17:10]

Reageer


