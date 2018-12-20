JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2018.3.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

PhpStorm 2018.3.2 is released



PhpStorm 2018.3.2 build 183.4886.46 is now available! In the second minor update for the PhpStorm 2018.3, we are happy to bring you DQL Autocompletion! The release also has some bug fixes and improvements for PHP and the Web, and takes on the latest improvements in IntelliJ Platform.



Autocompletion for DQL

In the recently released PhpStorm 2018.3, we introduced advanced support for Doctrine Query Language. Continuing to improve the DQL experience in PhpStorm, this time we give you autocompletion for classes and fields. It works the same way as autocompletion for PHP. You need to inject DQL language into a string and start typing. PhpStorm will suggest you to a way to complete your statements on the go. If you need to call autocompletion manually, just hit Ctrl+Space and see a list of suggestions popping up next to the caret. Autocompletion works with class names and fields, inside SELECT/UPDATE/INSERT/DELETE queries, with SQL function calls, and so on. We plan to improve the injection mechanism and work on other improvements. Please let us know how you like the DQL support and what you’d want to see improved.



Other updates worth noting: Fixed: IDE hangs when searching in Hebrew+English (IDEA-199367 +28)

Fixed: MySQL datetime incorrectly shows <null> (DBE-69 +21)

Fixed: Editor Search/Replace and Find/Replace in Path: font for text input fields is too small (IDEA-106651 +20)

Fixed: Project update over SSH fails if there are many repositories (IDEA-203005 +7)

Fixed: IDE hangs indefinitely on PhpDoc auto-generation (WI-44525 +1) See the full list of bug-fixes and improvements in the complete release notes.