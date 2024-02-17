RawTherapee is een opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma en richt zich op het bewerken van onbewerkte fotobestanden. Naast deze zogenaamde raw bestanden kan het ook overweg met jpeg, bmp, tiff en png. De originele foto wordt nooit aangetast; alle bewerkingen vinden plaats in het geheugen en worden pas weggeschreven wanneer de foto wordt geëxporteerd. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina op RawPedia. Versie 5.10 is uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features Multiple custom external editors can be added and the external editor can be chosen in the Editor tab.

The Favorites tab can be configured in Preferences. An option to display Favorite tools in their original location has been added.

Metadata is now handled by Exiv2. CR3 metadata is supported.

When saving images in the TIFF file format, there is a new option to use the BigTIFF format.

The DCP and LCP file paths saved to processing profiles have better interoperability between Windows and Linux, and between different computers.

The Tone Equalizer in Local Adjustments is now also available in the Exposure tab. They have a new Pivot adjuster to shift the range of affected tones. The Tone Equalizer in the Exposure tab can display a tonal map for visualizing the tones.

The ICC profiles in the user configuration directory are recognized.

The language selection in Preferences now show all language names in their own language.

The Lensfun database directory can be changed in Preferences.

The color pickers in Film Negative (Color tab) now have adjustable size.

Dynamic Profile Rules now has a File path filter.

The context menu for images (File Browser tab) received a new option to sort images by name, date, rank, color label, or EXIF.

The Flat-Field tool (Raw tab) has a new From Metadata option for applying DNG gain maps.

Temporary files generated by the external editor feature now have more private file permissions.

The Color Appearance & Lighting tool (Advanced tab) received various improvements.

The Abstract Profile in the Color Management tool (Color tab) received a Gamut control option.

The L*a*b* Adjustments (Exposure tab) and Local Adjustments (Local tab) tools received improvements to the Avoid color shift option.

The Highlight reconstruction in the Exposure tool (Exposure tab) has a new Inpaint Opposed method that usually offers better reconstructed details than the Blend method and higher reliability compared to the Color Propagation method.

The Temperature correlation automatic white balance method in the White Balance tool (Color tab) received various improvements.

The Denoise section of the Blur/Grain & Denoise tool in Local Adjustments (Local tab) has an improved interface.

Raw files from OM Digital Solutions cameras are supported.

The Dynamic Range Compression tool in the Exposure tab and in Local Adjustments (Local tab) has improved behavior. The tool in Local Adjustments received a Saturation control option.

The default value for the Show additional settings option for new spots in Local Adjustments (Local tab) is now linked to the Default complexity for Local Adjustments set in Preferences.

Added or improved support for cameras, raw formats and color profiles: Canon EOS 250D (DCP) Canon EOS 7D Mark II Canon EOS 800D (DCP) Canon EOS 90D Canon EOS Kiss X10 Canon EOS M100 Canon EOS M50 (DCP) Canon EOS M50m2 Canon EOS M6 Mark II Canon EOS R Canon EOS R10 Canon EOS R3 Canon EOS R5 Canon EOS R6 Canon EOS R6m2 Canon EOS R7 Canon EOS R8 Canon EOS RP Canon EOS Rebel SL3 Canon EOS-1D X Mark II Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Canon Powershot G5 X MARK II (DCP) FUJIFILM DBP for GX680 (DCP) FUJIFILM GFX 100 FUJIFILM GFX100S FUJIFILM X-A7 (DCP) FUJIFILM X-E3 (DCP) FUJIFILM X-H2 FUJIFILM X-PRO3 FUJIFILM X-S10 (DCP) FUJIFILM X-T3 FUJIFILM X-T30 FUJIFILM X-T30 II FUJIFILM X-T4 FUJIFILM X-T5 FUJIFILM X100V LEICA D-LUX 7 NIKON D3300 (DCP) NIKON Z 5 (DCP) NIKON Z 6_2 (DCP) NIKON Z 9 OLYMPUS E-M1 (DCP) OLYMPUS E-M10MarkIV OM Digital Solutions OM-1 OM Digital Solutions OM-5 PANASONIC DC-GX880 PANASONIC DMC-LX100 (DCP) Panasonic DC-G100 Panasonic DC-G110 Panasonic DC-LX100M2 Sony DSC-RX100M6 (DCP) Sony DSC-RX1RM2 Sony ILCE-7 (DCP) Sony ILCE-7C (DCP) Sony ILCE-7M4 Sony ILCE-7RM2 Sony ILCE-7S Sony ILCE-7SM2 Sony ILCE-7SM3 (DCP) Sony ZV-1

