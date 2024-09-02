Volgens het Nationaal Koffie & Thee Onderzoek uit 2022 drinkt 8 op de 10 Nederlanders wel eens koffie. Buiten de standaard koffiepakken in de supermarkt zijn er verschillende branderijen die specialtykoffies aanbieden. De technische hobbyist kan nog een volgende stap nemen en aan de slag met een koffiebrander om alles naar eigen wens aan te passen. Één van de belangrijkste dingen tijdens het branden van de koffiebonen is het vastleggen en volgen van een brandprofiel om tot een reproduceerbaar resultaat te komen.

Een opensource oplossing voor het bijhouden en volgen van deze profielen is Artisan. Voor extra informatie in videovorm over het branden van koffiebonen is "Coffee Roasting Explained" van James Hoffmann een goed startpunt, dat opgevolgd kan worden door de "Getting the Most from Artisan's Tools"-video. Op ons forum komen koffiegeïnteresseerden bij elkaar in het Koffie: van hele boon tot kop lekkernij-topic. Artisan versie 3.0.2 is vorige maand uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen: