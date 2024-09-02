Volgens het Nationaal Koffie & Thee Onderzoek uit 2022 drinkt 8 op de 10 Nederlanders wel eens koffie. Buiten de standaard koffiepakken in de supermarkt zijn er verschillende branderijen die specialtykoffies aanbieden. De technische hobbyist kan nog een volgende stap nemen en aan de slag met een koffiebrander om alles naar eigen wens aan te passen. Één van de belangrijkste dingen tijdens het branden van de koffiebonen is het vastleggen en volgen van een brandprofiel om tot een reproduceerbaar resultaat te komen.
Een opensource oplossing voor het bijhouden en volgen van deze profielen is Artisan. Voor extra informatie in videovorm over het branden van koffiebonen is "Coffee Roasting Explained" van James Hoffmann een goed startpunt, dat opgevolgd kan worden door de "Getting the Most from Artisan's Tools"-video. Op ons forum komen koffiegeïnteresseerden bij elkaar in het Koffie: van hele boon tot kop lekkernij-topic. Artisan versie 3.0.2 is vorige maand uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Version 3.0.2
CHANGES
FIXES
- shift Windows downloads from zip to exe
- switches to native ruff-based bidi algorithm
REMOVALS
- fixes a build issue on Windows and Linux that could prevent the scheduler to start under certain conditions
- fixes date rendering for some locales in scheduler and make it more robust
- fixes character issue in buttons definition of the Kalaido Legacy machine setup
- fixes an auto align axis issue on leaving the analyzer with RESET on profiles with long recording before CHARGE
- fixes phases bar and statistic line formatting issues in right-to-left languages
- corrects some translations
Version 3.0.0
- removes support for MOBDUS Serial Binary
ADDITIONS
NEW HARDWARE SUPPORT
- adds support for the execution of roast plans scheduled on artisan.plus
- adds advanced summary statistics
- adds support for transparent colors
- adds {WEIGHTin} placeholder substitute by the current batch size (g) in command actions
- adds additional button label substitutions, \V, \F and \T reporting the event value, the event value interpreted as temperature in Fahrenheit, and the event value interpreted as temperature in Celsius. The last two are automatically converted to the currently selected temperature unit.
- adds "Load p-i-d from background" setting to configure the PID to the settings stored in background profile
- capture and persist between-batch protocol (BBP) data as measured during a roasting session
CHANGES
- adds machine support for the BeanGo Cube X
- adds machine support for MUGMA Roasters
- adds updated Sivetz fluid bed roasting machines support for the latest machines recording also fan changes
- adds machine support for iRm roasting machines featuring Mitshubishi PLCs
- adds Bühler RM20 Simatic Legacy setup supporting older firmware versions not returning the machine state (Issue #1529)
- adds support for the Phidget RCC0004 server motor controller (Discussion #1546)
- adds support for the to-be-release Phidget TMP1202 module
- adds Hottop Command control to activate and deactivate the control function of the machine via event buttons and alarms
- adds compression toggle, detailed device logging, and origin header to WebSocket communication
FIXES
- only reset roasting notes on RESET if profile is loaded (Issue #1521)
- disable input filtering on device channel of binary or special types like NONE, dummy, and slider values
- fixes regression preventing Artisan v2.10.2 and v2.10.4 to connect successfully to Probat Series III machines via WebSockets incl. the Probat Sample Roaster (Issue #1531)
- fixes regression in Roast Properties, unable to change/add ground color value (Issue #1520)
- fixes regressions in table copy functions
- fixes regression introduced in v2.8.4 that prevented the cupping chart being added properly to roast reports (Discussion #1563)
- fixes event playback by temperature being blocked by already past background events if playback is turned ON during a roast
- avoids rendering timestamps as "xx:60" in mouse pointer time/temp/RoR widget
- ensures that time-axis ticks extend over the full range of readings w.r.t. the loaded background and foreground profiles
- fixes a regression preventing the correct persistence of default SV values (Issue #1631)