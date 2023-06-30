Software-update: Artisan 2.8.4

Volgens het Nationaal Koffie & Thee Onderzoek uit 2022 drinkt 8 op de 10 Nederlanders wel eens koffie. Buiten de standaard koffiepakken in de supermarkt zijn er verschillende branderijen die specialtykoffies aanbieden. De technische hobbyist kan nog een volgende stap nemen en aan de slag met een koffiebrander om alles naar eigen wens aan te passen. Één van de belangrijkste dingen tijdens het branden van de koffiebonen is het vastleggen en volgen van een brandprofiel om tot een reproduceerbaar resultaat te komen. Een opensource oplossing voor het bijhouden en volgen van deze profielen is Artisan. Voor extra informatie in videovorm over het branden van koffiebonen is "Coffee Roasting Explained" van James Hoffmann een goed startpunt, dat opgevolgd kan worden door de "Getting the Most from Artisan's Tools"-video. Op ons forum komen koffiegeïnteresseerden bij elkaar in het Koffie: van hele boon tot kop lekkernij-topic. Artisan versie 2.8.4 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

What's New?

We worked together with our new machine sponsor Kaleido & Beanseeker to deeply integrate their new communication protocols into Artisan. This allows now to take total control over the machine also via WLAN and nicely synchronizes with its state back with Artisan.

Custom Event Buttons
This work led to some extensions of the event button mechanism. There are now additional button actions which allow to set button states (normal/pressed) and a new placeholder variable $ which holds the state of the button. There are now also additional substitutions applied to the event button names supporting localization. For example, \1 is substituted by the translation of the string ON into the selected language. Same holds for \3, however, here the substitution respects the button state and switches to the translation of OFF if the button state is pressed. Similar translated substitutions are available for START/STOP, OPEN/CLOSE and some others. As always, you can find the detailed documentation on the various button actions in the corresponding Help dialog accessible from within the events dialog (menu Config >> Events, 2nd tab Buttons) and some examples in Buttons – Appearance, State, and Action.

Event Marks on ET
Artisan prefers to annotate major event information like time and temperature of CHARGE or DRY on the bean temperature curve (BT). With this version those annotations are rendered on the environmental temperature curve (ET) if the BT curve is hidden (here by a click on the BT LCD).

Windows/Linux Dark Mode
After having introduced dark mode support in v2.1 in 2019 for macOS, we now added dark mode support for Windows 10 (1607+), Windows 11, and Linux under Gnome. This requires the UI style set to anything different from WindowsVista (menu Config >> Curves, last tab UI). Artisan will automatically adjust its menus and dialogs when the display mode is changed to dark. Note that colors used in the graph area respect the settings in Config >> Colors and as set in Config >> Themes. The theme Midnight was used for the screenshot below.

More
There are many other useful additions and changes to be discovered in this version, like the support of a direct Bluetooth BLE connection to IKAWA sample roasters as well as the following fixes relevant for specific configurations. See the full Release History for all details.

Platform Fixes
  • Aillio
    • fixes regression breaking Aillio R1 connection
  • Arduino
    • improves Arduino MODBUS RTU compatibility
    • fixes regression breaking Ardino/TC4 PID source channel configuration
  • Linux
    • fixes problem running only under admin user on some Linux distributions
    • fixes startup issue under Linux Wayland
  • Nordic, OTesla, Dätgen, KapoK, Opp, and Golden Roasters
    • fixes regression breaking MODBUS Binary/ASCII support used by some Nordic, OTesla, Dätgen, KapoK, Opp, and Golden Roasters machine setups
  • Probat UG/G
    • fixes an issue sending multiple S7 commands via buttons as used in the Probat UG setups which could lead to a crash
  • Probat Probatone II
    • fixes an interaction between the ALWAYS ON feature and the Probatone MODBUS keep-alive handling
Reducing Technical Debt
We have been using a static code analyzers (pylint) for some years now to improve code quality. For this version we increased the scope of static analyzer by adding some more tools to our development chain, including type checkers (ruff, mypy, pyright). To help those type checkers out we needed to (partially) annotated our code with types. It turned out to be a mammoth task to add all type annotations and apply the code rewrites needed to make those type checkers and additional static checkers happy. We had to touch more than 50% of the by now 100k lines of code that make up Artisan. Despite all that work we are quite happy about the outcome and the open-source availability of those strong tools which helped us to iron out potential issues before they even could cause troubles. These tools will improve sustainability, code quality and documentation also for the next Artisan versions and are now the framework we build upon our future changes and additions.

Artisan 2.8.4

Versienummer 2.8.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Artisan
Download https://github.com/artisan-roaster-scope/artisan/releases/tag/v2.8.4
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 30-06-2023 15:03 10

30-06-2023 • 15:03

10

Bron: Artisan

Update-historie

02-09 Artisan 3.0.2 1
03-'24 Artisan 2.10.2 3
06-'23 Artisan 2.8.4 10

Reacties (10)

CH4OS 30 juni 2023 15:21
Ik dacht even dat het over de commandline tool van PHP-framework Laravel ging, die ook Artisan heet... :$



TweakerCarlo @CH4OS30 juni 2023 22:58
Haha. Dacht ik ook.
A combined coffee/tea pot that is temporarily out of coffee should instead return a 503.



Christoxz @TweakerCarlo30 juni 2023 23:55
php artisan order:coffee al is geprobeerd op kantoor? :+



Roel1966 30 juni 2023 23:06
Tjonge, eerst daags krijgen we naast de digitale euro ook de digitale koffie :)
kimborntobewild @Roel19661 juli 2023 21:13
Stop 100 verschillende kruiden / ingrediënten / bonen / noten / zaden in een machine, en laat via je eigen programma een drankje printen.
Oneindig veel keus qua drankje (uit één machine). Niet alleen saaie, bittere koffie.



Roel1966 @kimborntobewild1 juli 2023 22:25
Stop 100 verschillende kruiden / ingrediënten / bonen / noten / zaden in een machine, en laat via je eigen programma een drankje printen.
Ik houd het dan toch liever bij oude beproefde recpten en ben niet zo kapot van experimenteren met allerlei smaken. Misschien saai maar ja, zo heeft iedereen zijn eigen voorkeur.
kimborntobewild @Roel196615 juli 2023 09:54
Mensen houden graag vast aan zekerheden; mensen houden niet zo van veranderingen. Wat de boer niet kent, eet ie niet.
Niettemin lijkt zo'n machine met oneindig veel smaakmogelijkheden mij leuk.
Kwestie van tijd, en het komt er.
Naarmate de ingrediënten steeds kleiner (richting individuele moleculen) kunnen worden door miniaturisering, kom je dan al redelijk dichtbij een replicator voor voedsel, zoals je die in Startrek ziet.
Roel1966 @kimborntobewild15 juli 2023 17:59
Mensen houden graag vast aan zekerheden; mensen houden niet zo van veranderingen. Wat de boer niet kent, eet ie niet.
Nou voor mij persoonlijk is het niet zozeer on-zekerheden of wat de boer niet kent, dat eet die niet. Mij gaat het er meer om dat je bepaalde pure smaken niet moet gaan verknoeien. Neem bepaalde soorten groentes die hun eigen typische smaak hebben, dat moet je zo laten vind ik persoonlijk dan.
Naarmate de ingrediënten steeds kleiner (richting individuele moleculen) kunnen worden door miniaturisering, kom je dan al redelijk dichtbij een replicator voor voedsel, zoals je die in Startrek ziet.
Tja, nee dat is echt niet mijn ding en ik het veel liever bij de gewone natuurlijke manier houd.
CoMa 30 juni 2023 15:17
Gaaf. Gaat een wereld voor me open.
beerse @CoMa30 juni 2023 17:49
Computers en koffie gaan al jaren goed samen: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trojan_Room-koffiezetapparaat

