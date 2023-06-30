Artisan 2.8.4

Volgens het Nationaal Koffie & Thee Onderzoek uit 2022 drinkt 8 op de 10 Nederlanders wel eens koffie. Buiten de standaard koffiepakken in de supermarkt zijn er verschillende branderijen die specialtykoffies aanbieden. De technische hobbyist kan nog een volgende stap nemen en aan de slag met een koffiebrander om alles naar eigen wens aan te passen. Één van de belangrijkste dingen tijdens het branden van de koffiebonen is het vastleggen en volgen van een brandprofiel om tot een reproduceerbaar resultaat te komen. Een opensource oplossing voor het bijhouden en volgen van deze profielen is Artisan. Voor extra informatie in videovorm over het branden van koffiebonen is "Coffee Roasting Explained" van James Hoffmann een goed startpunt, dat opgevolgd kan worden door de "Getting the Most from Artisan's Tools"-video. Op ons forum komen koffiegeïnteresseerden bij elkaar in het Koffie: van hele boon tot kop lekkernij-topic. Artisan versie 2.8.4 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

What's New?



We worked together with our new machine sponsor Kaleido & Beanseeker to deeply integrate their new communication protocols into Artisan. This allows now to take total control over the machine also via WLAN and nicely synchronizes with its state back with Artisan.



Custom Event Buttons

This work led to some extensions of the event button mechanism. There are now additional button actions which allow to set button states (normal/pressed) and a new placeholder variable $ which holds the state of the button. There are now also additional substitutions applied to the event button names supporting localization. For example, \1 is substituted by the translation of the string ON into the selected language. Same holds for \3, however, here the substitution respects the button state and switches to the translation of OFF if the button state is pressed. Similar translated substitutions are available for START/STOP, OPEN/CLOSE and some others. As always, you can find the detailed documentation on the various button actions in the corresponding Help dialog accessible from within the events dialog (menu Config >> Events, 2nd tab Buttons) and some examples in Buttons – Appearance, State, and Action.



Event Marks on ET

Artisan prefers to annotate major event information like time and temperature of CHARGE or DRY on the bean temperature curve (BT). With this version those annotations are rendered on the environmental temperature curve (ET) if the BT curve is hidden (here by a click on the BT LCD).



Windows/Linux Dark Mode

After having introduced dark mode support in v2.1 in 2019 for macOS, we now added dark mode support for Windows 10 (1607+), Windows 11, and Linux under Gnome. This requires the UI style set to anything different from WindowsVista (menu Config >> Curves, last tab UI). Artisan will automatically adjust its menus and dialogs when the display mode is changed to dark. Note that colors used in the graph area respect the settings in Config >> Colors and as set in Config >> Themes. The theme Midnight was used for the screenshot below.



More

There are many other useful additions and changes to be discovered in this version, like the support of a direct Bluetooth BLE connection to IKAWA sample roasters as well as the following fixes relevant for specific configurations. See the full Release History for all details.



Platform Fixes Aillio fixes regression breaking Aillio R1 connection

Arduino improves Arduino MODBUS RTU compatibility fixes regression breaking Ardino/TC4 PID source channel configuration

Linux fixes problem running only under admin user on some Linux distributions fixes startup issue under Linux Wayland

Nordic, OTesla, Dätgen, KapoK, Opp, and Golden Roasters fixes regression breaking MODBUS Binary/ASCII support used by some Nordic, OTesla, Dätgen, KapoK, Opp, and Golden Roasters machine setups

Probat UG/G fixes an issue sending multiple S7 commands via buttons as used in the Probat UG setups which could lead to a crash

Probat Probatone II fixes an interaction between the ALWAYS ON feature and the Probatone MODBUS keep-alive handling

Reducing Technical Debt

We have been using a static code analyzers (pylint) for some years now to improve code quality. For this version we increased the scope of static analyzer by adding some more tools to our development chain, including type checkers (ruff, mypy, pyright). To help those type checkers out we needed to (partially) annotated our code with types. It turned out to be a mammoth task to add all type annotations and apply the code rewrites needed to make those type checkers and additional static checkers happy. We had to touch more than 50% of the by now 100k lines of code that make up Artisan. Despite all that work we are quite happy about the outcome and the open-source availability of those strong tools which helped us to iron out potential issues before they even could cause troubles. These tools will improve sustainability, code quality and documentation also for the next Artisan versions and are now the framework we build upon our future changes and additions.