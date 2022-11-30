Software-update: Bitwarden 2022.11.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix)Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopcliënt, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Hieronder staan welke veranderingen en verbeteringen er in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Changes in Bitwarden 2022.11.0

This release includes:

  • Organization vault updates: As part of an ongoing effort to improve the web vault UI, some organization administration functions have been moved, for example into dedicated Billing and Reporting tabs.
  • Login flow updates: To accommodate new log in options, the log in process has been separated into two screens.
  • SCIM updates: SCIM-triggered events will now log from SCIM instead of Unknown, and the SCIM API key will now be obfuscated by default.
  • Generate username & password from iOS app extension: "On-the-fly" generation of usernames and passwords can now be done from the iOS app extension, accessible from the Share menu while using apps like browsers.
  • New theme for mobile: The popular Solarized Dark theme has been brought to mobile.
  • Directory Connector - Group filter queries for Google Workspace: Query parameters can be used in group filters for Google Workspace (see here).
  • Performance Optimization: We've improved web vault load times and experience for accounts with access to thousands of vault items.
Note: this release does not include updates to the browser extension, which will remain at version 2022.10.1.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2022.11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-11-2022 06:14
16 • submitter: Munchie

30-11-2022 • 06:14

16

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

Update-historie

24-07 Bitwarden 2026.7.0 10
26-06 Bitwarden 2026.6.1 0
30-05 Bitwarden 2026.5.0 24
15-05 Bitwarden 2026.4.1 4
02-04 Bitwarden 2026.3.2 55
05-03 Bitwarden 2026.2.1 17
06-02 Bitwarden 2026.1.1 5
12-12 Bitwarden 2025.12.0 9
15-11 Bitwarden 2025.11.0 21
10-'25 Bitwarden 2025.10.0 2
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Reacties (16)

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nissensp 30 november 2022 14:31
Al enkele jaren gebruik ik lastpass. Ik ken de meningen of is het nu veilig of niet.

Soms denk ik eraan om over te stappen naar Bitwarden.

De autofill van lastpass werkt goed op de pc (Windows/Firefox) maar is niet altijd op Android (Firefox).

Wat is jullie ervaring van autofill met Bitwarden?

Bedankt voor jullie feedback,
Patrick
bhartman @nissensp30 november 2022 18:41
Op iPhone/iPad werkt het perfect. Android geen ervaring mee
SadisticPanda @bhartman30 november 2022 20:51
Op android nog niks mis mee gemerkt. Je kan zelf paswoord in apps toevoegen niet enkel de browser.
(Geen idee op ios)
haelerien @nissensp30 november 2022 15:31
Ik kan enkel spreken over de autofill van Bitwarden op Windows/Firefox.
Hoewel ze het in de extensie hebben over een "experimentele" functie, werkt dat gewoon zoals je zou verwachten in 99% van de gevallen.
Ik kan me 1 website voor de geest halen waarbij het niet werkt, en dat is eentje waarbij ik moet inloggen in een pop-up.
woro @nissensp1 december 2022 09:25
Het werkt prima op de Windows pc.
Ik was Lastpass gewend, maar Bitwarden vind ik zeker zo goed bij de Autofill.
Ik heb de extensie in de FF-browser zo ingesteld dat ik na starten van de browser de pincode moet ingeven voor het vrijgeven van de wachtwoorden.
Meestal gebruik ik Ctrl-Shift-L voor het invullen van username en password.
Je kunt ook de rechtermuisknop gebruiken en via het keuzemenu van Bitwarden werken.
Of je klikt op de extensie, dan laat hij zien of er bij de betreffende website een wachtwoord is opgeslagen.

Het is bij mij dus niet zo dat bij het openen van een inlogpagina van een website de gegevens er al meteen staan, zoals Lastpass wel deed. Misschien is dat ergens in te stellen. Maar ik vind het wel goed zo.

Op mijn oudere Android smartphone werkt het inderdaad ook niet zo goed, maar daar heb ik het minder nodig. Op een recente iPad werkt het goed.
mischy @nissensp2 december 2022 12:40
Werkt prima op Android voor mij. Ben ook overgestapt van lastpass, paar jaar terug en geen moment spijt van gehad. In het begin, met vorige smartphone, had ik soms problemen met auto-fill, maar heb dat al een paar jaar niet gehad denk ik. Vanuit de 'system tray', of hoe dat menu bovenin heet, kan ik gemakkelijk Bitwarden erbij halen indien ik de kluis apart will openen en een gebruikersnaam/wachtwoord of secure note wil kopiëren.
Ook gebruik ik de organisatie functie om zo bepaalde accounts met mijn vrouw te delen, erg handig voor de AH, bol.com e.d. die je toch samen op 1 adres (en met 1 abonnement) gebruikt.
Y3PP3R 30 november 2022 12:32
Als ik op Android in een app een account wil maken en dan een wachtwoord wil genereren crasht bitwarden steeds, al weken lang. Ik hoop dat ze dat fixen. De workaround is de bitwarden app openen en op het generate password tab een wachtwoord kopiëren. Annoying :'(
beerse @Y3PP3R30 november 2022 14:22
Heb je het zelf ook gemeld? Ik bedoel dan dat het als issue is ingediend bij BitWarden zodat ze weten dat het jou issue is? Waarschijnlijk zal je daarbij dan ook je android-versie en telefoon merk en type door moeten geven.

In de regel is een crash-bericht die je semi-automatisch verstuurd niet genoeg, die gaat volgens mij naar de telefoon leverancier of google en komt niet zo snel bij bitwarden uit.
Y3PP3R @beerse30 november 2022 17:38
Bitwarden laat weten dat het met de 11 versie opgelost moet zijn
larsmeneer 30 november 2022 16:34
Het is de beste die er ooit is geweest!
Je krijgt op elke app/site een balkje: Autofill with Bitwarden, en als je die niet heb, is er een quick setting om het alsnog te doen. Dan moet je met biometrie, of eventjes je master passwd invoeren, 1x klikken en klaar is kees, alles staat er. Heb je de docker versie (premium) dan kopieert hij automagic je 2fa code die je nodig hebt.
Ben75 30 november 2022 09:16
Bitwarden wordt elke keer automatisch bijgewerkt.
Nu zie ik bij mij versie 2020.10.1
Serverversie 2022.11.0
Welke versie wordt nu bedoelt in de tekst?
darkjeric @Ben7530 november 2022 09:52
Er zit wat vertraging bij de desktop-client, meestal komt de automatische update enkele dagen na de server-update. Even geduld dus ;)
Jeldert @Ben7530 november 2022 09:54
Als ik de releasenotes er bij pak, zie ik helemaal geen versie 2020.10.1.
Op wat voor device bekijk je dit (Windows pc/iPhone/etc)?
Ben75 @Jeldert30 november 2022 15:17
Windows PC.
woro @Ben7530 november 2022 10:37
Mijn extensie binnen FF geeft 2022.10.1 aan, zoals het artikel aangeeft.
Dragony 5 december 2022 14:30
Echt een top password manager. Gebruik het al even en heb persoonlijk een premium plan gepakt, puur omdat de TOTP zo fijn is.

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