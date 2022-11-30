Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopcliënt, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Hieronder staan welke veranderingen en verbeteringen er in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Changes in Bitwarden 2022.11.0 This release includes: Organization vault updates: As part of an ongoing effort to improve the web vault UI, some organization administration functions have been moved, for example into dedicated Billing and Reporting tabs.

Login flow updates: To accommodate new log in options, the log in process has been separated into two screens.

SCIM updates: SCIM-triggered events will now log from SCIM instead of Unknown , and the SCIM API key will now be obfuscated by default.

instead of , and the SCIM API key will now be obfuscated by default. Generate username & password from iOS app extension: "On-the-fly" generation of usernames and passwords can now be done from the iOS app extension, accessible from the Share menu while using apps like browsers.

New theme for mobile: The popular Solarized Dark theme has been brought to mobile.

Directory Connector - Group filter queries for Google Workspace: Query parameters can be used in group filters for Google Workspace (see here).

Performance Optimization: We've improved web vault load times and experience for accounts with access to thousands of vault items. Note: this release does not include updates to the browser extension, which will remain at version 2022.10.1.