Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.4.2

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft de tweede update voor versie 17.4.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.4 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit is de changelog voor versie 17.4.2:

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.4.2
  • Fixed an issue causing C++ compiler crashes with /analyze.
  • Fixed a compiler bug where we were incorrectly eliding a zero-extension
  • Fixed an issue where some C++ formatting options were not persisted correctly between Visual Studio sessions.
  • Fixed an issue with hang on paste
  • This version of Visual Studio includes Win App SDK 1.2.221109.1 see Windows App SDK release channels - Windows apps | Microsoft Docs for more details.
From Developer Community

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-11-2022 20:25
0 • submitter: Jeroen Sack

30-11-2022 • 20:25

0

Submitter: Jeroen Sack

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-12 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.22 7
24-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.21 0
12-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.20 4
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.18 2
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.17 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.16 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.15 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.14 12
08-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.13 0
08-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.12 1
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