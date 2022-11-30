Microsoft heeft de tweede update voor versie 17.4.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.4 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit is de changelog voor versie 17.4.2:
Issues Addressed in this release of 17.4.2
From Developer Community
- Fixed an issue causing C++ compiler crashes with /analyze.
- Fixed a compiler bug where we were incorrectly eliding a zero-extension
- Fixed an issue where some C++ formatting options were not persisted correctly between Visual Studio sessions.
- Fixed an issue with hang on paste
- This version of Visual Studio includes Win App SDK 1.2.221109.1 see Windows App SDK release channels - Windows apps | Microsoft Docs for more details.
- Compiler bug assumes padding is zero
- Quick actions use wrong indent
- feature 'symbol search' is currently unavailable due to an internal error
- Visual Studio Installer should install Android 31 SDK by default
- 17.4 hangs when using custom DesignModeValueProvider - WPF DesignTools
- Diagnostic Tool page becomes always empty after upgrading to 17.4
- Regression: clearing option "Automatically update this extension" for installed VS extensions is lost (i.e. forced to true) after VS relaunch
- Git solution closed after opening - non-origin remote is default