Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden en is het in staat om als domain controller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.5.9 uitgebracht met de volgende, beknopte aankondiging:
Samba 4.5.9 Available for Download
This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.5 release series. The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.5.8 is also available. See the release notes for more info.
Changes since 4.5.8:
- BUG 12743: vfs_shadow_copy2 fails to list snapshots from shares with GlusterFS backend.
- BUG 12747: Wrong use of getgroups causes buffer overflow.
- BUG 12746: lib: debug: Avoid negative array access.
- BUG 12748: cleanupdb: Fix a memory read error.
- BUG 11961: idmap_autorid allocates ids for unknown SIDs from other backends.
- BUG 12562: vfs_acl_common should force "create mask = 0777".
- BUG 12565: vfs_fruit: resource fork open request with flags=O_CREAT|O_RDONLY.
- BUG 12727: Lookup-domain for well-known SIDs on a DC.
- BUG 12728: winbindd: Fix error handling in rpc_lookup_sids().
- BUG 12729: winbindd: Trigger possible passdb_dsdb initialisation.
- BUG 12749: Can't case-rename files with vfs_fruit.
- BUG 12766: s3/smbd: Update exclusive oplock optimisation to the lease area.
- BUG 12733: ctdb-docs: Fix documentation of "-n" option to 'ctdb tool'.
- BUG 12756: notify: Fix ordering of events in notifyd.
- BUG 12276: lib: Fix CID 1373623 Dereference after null check.
- BUG 12558: smbd: Fix smb1 findfirst with DFS.
- BUG 12757: idmap_rfc2307: Fix lookup of more than two SIDs.
- BUG 12767: samba-tool: Let 'samba-tool user syncpasswords' report deletions immediately.
- BUG 12725: pam_winbind: no longer use wbcUserPasswordPolicyInfo when authenticating.
- BUG 12760: s3: smbd: inotify_map_mask_to_filter incorrectly indexes an array.
- BUG 12725: winbindd: Fix password policy for pam authentication.
- BUG 12277: waf: Explicitly link libreplace against libnss_wins.so.
- BUG 12737: vfs_acl_xattr - failure to get ACL on Linux if memory is fragmented.