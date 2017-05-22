Door Japke Rosink, maandag 22 mei 2017 14:15, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Snipe-IT

Snipe-IT is een opensource-configuratiebeheersysteem waarmee een it-afdeling fysieke apparaten, licenties en verbruiksartikelen kan bijhouden. Wat is aan wie uitgegeven, wat is teruggestuurd ter reparatie, hoeveel licenties zijn nog beschikbaar, wanneer verlopen de licenties enzovoort. Daarnaast kan het een eula bijhouden die eindgebruikers moeten accepteren bij nieuwe apparatuur, en kunnen er labels geprint en gescand worden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars van Snipe-IT hebben versie 3.6.6 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen: