Snipe-IT is een opensource-configuratiebeheersysteem waarmee een it-afdeling fysieke apparaten, licenties en verbruiksartikelen kan bijhouden. Wat is aan wie uitgegeven, wat is teruggestuurd ter reparatie, hoeveel licenties zijn nog beschikbaar, wanneer verlopen de licenties enzovoort. Daarnaast kan het een eula bijhouden die eindgebruikers moeten accepteren bij nieuwe apparatuur, en kunnen er labels geprint en gescand worden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars van Snipe-IT hebben versie 3.6.6 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:
Version 3.6.6
Version 3.6.5
- Fixed incorrect language translation reference in asset display
Version 3.6.4
- Fixed issue with updates no longer being logged if a single item was being edited (though they were still logged if bulk editing.)
Version 3.6.3
- Fixed issue that preventing searching on model number in accessories
Version 3.6.2
- Fixed issue that preventing non-admin users with the permission to delete other users from being able to do so.
Version 3.6.1
- Fixed issue that would prevent modal popup from saving a new asset model on the Create Assets interface
Version 3.6.0
- Add postal code to locations listing
- Make purchase cost longer and more standardized
- Increase DB size of state field in locations
- Add model number to accessories
- Fixed issue where we weren't checking if sig_filename exists
- Fixes #2953 - re-adding the CoC
- Added employee number option to custom report
- Fixed #2961
- Fixed #2980 - enable MySQL SSL settings
- Fixed #2970 - setup preflight not firing correctly without migrations
- Add red banner if app is in production mode and debugging is turned on
- Fixed mail test script in preflight
- Fixed #2959 - fixed error with custom fields not populating correctly
- Fixed #2987 - error in partializing with creating an asset maintenance
- Added fieldset to asset model listing
- Link model name in category view
- Fixed asset model clone
- Added .lic as possible license file type
- Removed model level requirement for serial number in licenses
- Updated serial text to product key
- Custom logging to only show debug info if the app is in debug mode
- Hide edit actions from asset sidebar if user cannot edit assets
- Only allow login via LDAP if the user was already imported or created via LDAP
- Fixed #2997 - don’t include soft-deleted maintenances
- Fixed #2995 - adds max login attempts/duration as .env option
- Redirect the lost password success back to login
- Fixes #2838 - removed duplicate requestabe field in asset models
- Added 2FA for Google Authenticator
- Added drawn signatures to asset acceptance option
- Fixes #2833 - changed minimum qty to 0
- Fixes #2856 - add status to asset detail view
- Only save user permissions if the editing user is a superadmin
- Fixes #1348 - LDAP sync in artisan command
- Adds expected checkin to custom reports
- Fixes #2875 - use leftJoin so as to not filter out unassigned assets
- Fixes #2906 - adds manufacturer searching to licenses
- Fixes #2912 - Reordering of custom fields now saving correctly