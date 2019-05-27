Snipe-IT is een opensource-configuratiebeheersysteem waarmee een it-afdeling fysieke apparaten, licenties en verbruiksartikelen kan bijhouden. Wat is aan wie uitgegeven, wat is teruggestuurd ter reparatie, hoeveel licenties zijn nog beschikbaar, wanneer verlopen de licenties enzovoort. Daarnaast kan het een eula bijhouden die eindgebruikers moeten accepteren bij nieuwe apparatuur, en kunnen er labels geprint en gescand worden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars van Snipe-IT hebben versie 4.6.18 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst aanpassingen:

New in v4.6.18



IMPORTANT: This IS THE final release of Snipe-IT that will work with PHP5. ALL future versions of Snipe-IT will require PHP 7.1.3 or greater.



This release is intended as a legacy release for users who will not be able to upgrade their version of PHP. If you are already running PHP7, you can skip this update and instead upgrade to 4.7, which will be released later today.



We upgraded some package dependencies to later versions for this release, however the we cannot upgrade the laravel framework itself due to PHP version constraints. Doing so would break the installations for everyone who is currently still running PHP 5x.



Users are strongly advised to upgrade their version of PHP so that they're ready for v4.7 and then v5.



Fixed: Fixed #6883 - remove escaping of fields on LDAP import

Fixed #6880 - correctly encrypt encrypted fields via the API

Fixes #5054: LDAP users deactivated LDAP (non-AD) (#7032)

Updated package dependencies

Fixed 4.6.17 regression #7044 - API update deleted custom fields if they are not re-presented

Fixed XSS vulnerability when creating a new categories, etc via modal (thanks, @1Jesper1!)

Updated email strings

Fixed #7046 - added user website url back into UI

Updated language strings