Snipe-IT is een opensource-configuratiebeheersysteem waarmee een it-afdeling fysieke apparaten, licenties en verbruiksartikelen kan bijhouden. Wat is aan wie uitgegeven, wat is teruggestuurd ter reparatie, hoeveel licenties zijn nog beschikbaar, wanneer verlopen de licenties enzovoort. Daarnaast kan het een eula bijhouden die eindgebruikers moeten accepteren bij nieuwe apparatuur, en kunnen er labels geprint en gescand worden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars van Snipe-IT hebben versie 4.0 bèta uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:

This pre-release contains many improvements to API consistency from the previous alphas, in addition to some smaller bugfixes and UI improvements. See the complete changelog here.



Changelog FIXED #3491 - adds supplier info to assets listing

FIXED checkout buttons on licenses list

IMPROVED #3514 - move tinker requirement out of dev

FIXED weird query scope that breaks stuff when querying large data

FIXED #3514 - removed debugging code that was forcing 404

FIXED explode for trusted proxy

IMPROVED #3546 - increases size of field values in custom fields for listboxes

FIXED #3556 missing group listing

FIXED #3579 pre-flight config file warning

FIXED #3580 - reduce minimum username size to 1

IMPROVED #3582 - Add in location parent and child information into API requests

ADDED Departments

FIXED #3605 - missing table close tag causing page layout bonking

FIXED #3602 - actions missing from suppliers in v4

FIXED #3644 - broken datepicker

FIXED #3651 - backups not working

ADDED import mapper #3639

FIXED Auto-Incrementer

FIXED #3732 - broken tooltips and weird select2 option text behavior

FIXED #3702 - Added artisan command to walk through special characters that were double-encoded

ADDED Adds max thumbnail width to asset listings, settings

FIXED #3632 and #3817 - set archived to default 0 so imported asset alerts fire

ADDED DB port number as env variable Important Note on Upgrading



If you are upgrading from a 3.x version of Snipe-IT, your app key was generated using the (deprecated) mcrypt library. Snipe-IT 4.x defaults to using an OpenSSL cipher instead of mcrypt - which will cause no issues if you are installing for the first time, but if you're upgrading, you may get a cipher error. If this happens, do the following: Add a line to your .env file: APP_CIPHER=rijndael-256

Clear your config cache: php artisan config:clear and php artisan config:cache

Clear your app cache: php artisan cache:clear

Clear your browser sessions If this fails, you CAN regenerate your app key, however this is strongly recommended against for existing installs. Changing your app key will: make any encrypted fields undecryptable

make your LDAP password undecryptable

void all browser sessions If setting your APP_CIPHER doesn't work and you have encrypted custom fields, please open a ticket instead of regenerating your app key. We'll try to work through how to resolve it without wiping your key.