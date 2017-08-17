Snipe-IT is een opensource-configuratiebeheersysteem waarmee een it-afdeling fysieke apparaten, licenties en verbruiksartikelen kan bijhouden. Wat is aan wie uitgegeven, wat is teruggestuurd ter reparatie, hoeveel licenties zijn nog beschikbaar, wanneer verlopen de licenties enzovoort. Daarnaast kan het een eula bijhouden die eindgebruikers moeten accepteren bij nieuwe apparatuur, en kunnen er labels geprint en gescand worden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars van Snipe-IT hebben versie 4.0 bèta uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:
New in v4.0-beta
This pre-release contains many improvements to API consistency from the previous alphas, in addition to some smaller bugfixes and UI improvements. See the complete changelog here.
Changelog
Important Note on Upgrading
- FIXED #3491 - adds supplier info to assets listing
- FIXED checkout buttons on licenses list
- IMPROVED #3514 - move tinker requirement out of dev
- FIXED weird query scope that breaks stuff when querying large data
- FIXED #3514 - removed debugging code that was forcing 404
- FIXED explode for trusted proxy
- IMPROVED #3546 - increases size of field values in custom fields for listboxes
- FIXED #3556 missing group listing
- FIXED #3579 pre-flight config file warning
- FIXED #3580 - reduce minimum username size to 1
- IMPROVED #3582 - Add in location parent and child information into API requests
- ADDED Departments
- FIXED #3605 - missing table close tag causing page layout bonking
- FIXED #3602 - actions missing from suppliers in v4
- FIXED #3644 - broken datepicker
- FIXED #3651 - backups not working
- ADDED import mapper #3639
- FIXED Auto-Incrementer
- FIXED #3732 - broken tooltips and weird select2 option text behavior
- FIXED #3702 - Added artisan command to walk through special characters that were double-encoded
- ADDED Adds max thumbnail width to asset listings, settings
- FIXED #3632 and #3817 - set archived to default 0 so imported asset alerts fire
- ADDED DB port number as env variable
If you are upgrading from a 3.x version of Snipe-IT, your app key was generated using the (deprecated) mcrypt library. Snipe-IT 4.x defaults to using an OpenSSL cipher instead of mcrypt - which will cause no issues if you are installing for the first time, but if you're upgrading, you may get a cipher error. If this happens, do the following:
If this fails, you CAN regenerate your app key, however this is strongly recommended against for existing installs. Changing your app key will:
- Add a line to your .env file: APP_CIPHER=rijndael-256
- Clear your config cache: php artisan config:clear and php artisan config:cache
- Clear your app cache: php artisan cache:clear
- Clear your browser sessions
If setting your APP_CIPHER doesn't work and you have encrypted custom fields, please open a ticket instead of regenerating your app key. We'll try to work through how to resolve it without wiping your key.
- make any encrypted fields undecryptable
- make your LDAP password undecryptable
- void all browser sessions