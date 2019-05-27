TechSmith heeft versie 2019.0.1 van Camtasia op het macOS- en Windows-platform uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Camtasia (Windows) 2019.0.1 Fixed issue that prevented selecting the last line of a callout using Shift-DownArrow

Fixed issue that caused user's editing cursor to get stuck in callouts when font size changed

Fixed issue that could prevent waveform rendering when using a stitch in conjunction with clip speed

Spacebar now always plays or pauses playback, and ignores the currently focused button

Improved support for respecting users' machine language settings regarding numbers on the Properties panel

Update mp4v2 resolving: CVE-2018-14054, CVE-2018-14325, CVE-2018-14326, CVE-2018-14379, CVE-2018-14403, CVE-2018-14446

Changes to track height are now saved with the project

Fixed issue that could cause unwanted changes to effect timings when stitching and unstitching media

Fixed issue that caused a crash when importing very old camrec files

Fixed issue that caused animated GIF files to only show the first frame during Media Bin preview

Improved snapping behavior when trimming multiple media at once Camtasia (Mac) 2019.0.1 Bug fixes and improvements Camtasia (Windows) 2019.0.0 Added ability to automatically adjust audio levels with defined Loudness Units Full Scale (LUFS) normalization.

Added new mouse cursor effect to smooth out cursor movements.

Expanded number of customizable product hotkeys and shortcuts.

Added new Block Text style for annotations.

Added properties to adjust vertical and horizontal text spacing in annotations.

Added Whip Spin transition .

Add ability to include logos and images to Themes.

Added additional device frames for download in TechSmith Assets.

Added “Open in Camtasia” option for TechSmith Asset downloads.

Improved SmartFocus functionality.

Updated Canvas preset sizes to match more modern devices and platforms.

Added support for importing and using PDF files.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Camtasia Recorder to record a black frame at the beginning of recording.

Fixed an issue preventing H.263-encoded mp4s from playing back properly.

Fixed a problem that impacted editing performance on systems with Intel Integrated graphics processors when scaling down large images.

Fixed a problem that impacted editing performance on systems with Intel Integrated graphics processors when applying Behaviors to text callouts.

Fixed a crash that could occur while editing a clip with both a stitch and the clip speed effect applied.

Fixed an issue that could cause audio clips to seek incorrectly across splits.

Retired FTP output.

Retired ability to add new Legacy Callouts to a project.

Update mp4v2 resolving: CVE-2018-14054, CVE-2018-14325, CVE-2018-14326, CVE-2018-14379, CVE-2018-14403, CVE-2018-14446. Camtasia (Mac): 2019.0.0 Added ability to automatically adjust audio levels with defined Loudness Units Full Scale (LUFS) normalization

Added new mouse cursor effect to smooth out cursor movements

Expanded number of customizable product hotkeys and shortcuts

Added new Block Text style for annotations

Added properties to adjust vertical and horizontal text spacing in annotations

Added Whip Spin transition

Add ability to include logos and images to Themes

Added additional device frames for download in TechSmith Assets

Added “Open in Camtasia” option for TechSmith Asset downloads

Improved SmartFocus functionality

Updated Canvas preset sizes to match more modern devices and platforms

Added batch project export option

Added option to hide desktop icons during recording

Fixed an issue that could cause colors to decode incorrectly on some users' machines

Retired ability to add new Legacy Callouts to a project

Retired ability to add (old) Device Frames to a project

Added Outline Edges, Mosaic, and Color Tint to Visual Effects

Added TouchBar interactions for New Project, New Recording, Open Project, Start Recording, Stop Recording, Pause Recording, Scrub timeline, Split video, Split All, Next Media, and Previous Media

Update mp4v2 resolving: CVE-2018-14054, CVE-2018-14325, CVE-2018-14326, CVE-2018-14379, CVE-2018-14403, CVE-2018-14446