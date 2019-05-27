Versies 3.0.2, 2.6.9 en 2.4.15 van de opensource-protocolanalyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark zijn uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. In deze uitgaves zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Wireshark 3.0.2 Release Notes
What’s New
Bug Fixes
- The Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.12.3. They previously shipped with Qt 5.12.1.
- The Windows installers now ship with Npcap 0.995. They previously shipped with Npcap 0.992.
- The macOS packages are now notarized.
Updated Protocol Support
- wnpa-sec-2019-19 Wireshark dissection engine crash. Bug 15778.
- Add (IETF) QUIC Dissector. Bug 13881.
- Wireshark Hangs on startup initializing external capture plugins. Bug 14657.
- [oss-fuzz] ERROR: Adding ospf.v3.prefix.options.nu would put more than 1000000 items in the tree — possible infinite loop. Bug 14978.
- Wireshark can call extcap with empty multicheck argument. Bug 15065.
- CMPv2 KUR message disection gives unexpected value for serialNumber under OldCertId fields. Bug 15154.
- "(Git Rev Unknown from unknown)" in version string for official tarball. Bug 15544.
- External extcap does not get all arguments sometimes. Bug 15586.
- Help file doesn’t display for extcap interfaces. Bug 15592.
- Buildbot crash output: randpkt-2019-03-14-4670.pcap. Bug 15604.
- Building only libraries on windows fails due to CLEAN_C_FILES empty. Bug 15662.
- Statistics→Conversations→TCP→Follow Stream - incorrect behavior. Bug 15672.
- Wrong NTP timestamp for RTCP XR RR packets (hf_rtcp_xr_timestamp field). Bug 15687.
- ws_pipe: leaks pipe handles on errors. Bug 15689.
- Build issue in Wireshark - 3.0.1 on RHEL6. Bug 15706.
- ISAKMP: Segmentation fault with non-hex string for IKEv1 Decryption Table Initiator Cookie. Bug 15709.
- extcap: non-boolean call arguments can be appended without value on selector Reload. Bug 15725.
- Incorrectly interpreted format of MQTT PUBLISH payload data. Bug 15738.
- print.c: Memory leak in ek_check_protocolfilter. Bug 15758.
- IETF QUIC dissector incorrectly parses retry packet. Bug 15764.
- Bacnet(app): fix wrong value for id 183 (logging-device → logging-object). Bug 15767.
- The SMB2 code to look up decryption keys by session ID assumes it’s running on a little-endian machine. Bug 15772.
- tshark -G folders leaves mmdbresolve process behind. Bug 15777.
- Dissector bug, protocol TLS - failed assertion "data". Bug 15780.
- WSMP : header_opt_ind field is not correctly set. Bug 15786.
BACapp, DDP, EPL, Frame, IEEE 802.11, IS-IS CLV, ISAKMP, K12, KNXIP, MQTT, PNIO, QUIC, RTCP XR RR, SCTP, SMB2, TDS, TLS, WSMP, and ZEBRA
New and Updated Capture File Support
pcapng
Wireshark 2.6.9 Release Notes
Bug Fixes
Updated Protocol Support
- wnpa-sec-2019-19 Wireshark dissection engine crash. Bug 15778.
- [oss-fuzz] ERROR: Adding ospf.v3.prefix.options.nu would put more than 1000000 items in the tree — possible infinite loop. Bug 14978.
- Help file doesn’t display for extcap interfaces. Bug 15592.
- Statistics→Conversations→TCP→Follow Stream - incorrect behavior. Bug 15672.
- Wrong NTP timestamp for RTCP XR RR packets (hf_rtcp_xr_timestamp field). Bug 15687.
- ws_pipe: leaks pipe handles on errors. Bug 15689.
- ISAKMP: Segmentation fault with non-hex string for IKEv1 Decryption Table Initiator Cookie. Bug 15709.
- print.c: Memory leak in ek_check_protocolfilter. Bug 15758.
- Bacnet(app): fix wrong value for id 183 (logging-device → logging-object). Bug 15767.
- The SMB2 code to look up decryption keys by session ID assumes it’s running on a little-endian machine. Bug 15772.
- tshark -G folders leaves mmdbresolve process behind. Bug 15777.
BACapp, DDP, Frame, IEEE 802.11, IS-IS CLV, RTCP XR RR, and SMB2
New and Updated Capture File Support
pcapng
Wireshark 2.4.15 Release Notes
Bug Fixes
Updated Protocol Support
- wnpa-sec-2019-19 Wireshark dissection engine crash. Bug 15778.
- Help file doesn’t display for extcap interfaces. Bug 15592.
- Wrong NTP timestamp for RTCP XR RR packets (hf_rtcp_xr_timestamp field). Bug 15687.
DDP, IS-IS CLV, and RTCP XR RR
New and Updated Capture File Support
pcapng