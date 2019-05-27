Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm -software van Microsoft, Apple, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 8.4.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

New Features



The following are the new features included in Nessus 8.4.0: Introducing Nessus Essentials - Nessus Essentials is a free vulnerability scanner for up to 16 IPs that provides an entry point for users into the Tenable ecosystem. Backed by market leading functionality from Nessus Professional, Nessus Essentials gives you the accuracy and speed you need to discover, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities. Ideal for educators, students and individuals starting their cyber security careers, Nessus Essentials helps you get started with vulnerability assessment.

- Branding has been updated throughout the product along with some minor improvements to UI. Enhanced CSV export capability - Users can now select which fields to include as part of their CSV exports. If needed, users can revert to the default export settings.

Fixed issue with plugin output attachments not opening correctly in some cases.

Fixed issue with disappearing scan result search filter when no result is returned by filter.

Fixed issue with filters not applying correctly on certain Nessus reports.

Fixed intermittent issue with reports not including all expected content.

Fixed issue with the nessuscli command producing a benign warning.

Fixed issue with ssl_cipher_list advanced setting not being honored.

Fixed issue with Nessus installation of templates that cross multiple filesystems.

Fixed a number of UI presentation issues.