Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Nessus 8.4.0

Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm-software van Microsoft, Apple, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 8.4.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

New Features

The following are the new features included in Nessus 8.4.0:
  • Introducing Nessus Essentials - Nessus Essentials is a free vulnerability scanner for up to 16 IPs that provides an entry point for users into the Tenable ecosystem. Backed by market leading functionality from Nessus Professional, Nessus Essentials gives you the accuracy and speed you need to discover, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities. Ideal for educators, students and individuals starting their cyber security careers, Nessus Essentials helps you get started with vulnerability assessment.
  • Updates to UI - Branding has been updated throughout the product along with some minor improvements to UI.
  • Enhanced CSV export capability - Users can now select which fields to include as part of their CSV exports. If needed, users can revert to the default export settings.
  • Agent Blackout Windows - The definition of blackout windows in Nessus Manager for agents is being extended with increased granularity. With this feature, blackout windows become more flexible by allowing customers to select specifically which activity is allowed and disallowed during a blackout window.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue with NFS plugin not properly detecting mountable drives.
  • Fixed issue with plugin output attachments not opening correctly in some cases.
  • Fixed issue with disappearing scan result search filter when no result is returned by filter.
  • Fixed issue with filters not applying correctly on certain Nessus reports.
  • Fixed intermittent issue with reports not including all expected content.
  • Fixed issue with the nessuscli command producing a benign warning.
  • Fixed issue with ssl_cipher_list advanced setting not being honored.
  • Fixed issue with Nessus installation of templates that cross multiple filesystems.
  • Fixed a number of UI presentation issues.
Versienummer 8.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tenable Network Security
Download https://www.tenable.com/downloads/nessus
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 27-05-2019 08:410

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Nessus

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Smartphones

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True