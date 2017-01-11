CodeIgniter is een php-framework voor het ontwikkelen van webapplicaties. Het programma wordt sinds de 3.x-tak uitgegeven onder de MIT-licentie. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar de handleiding. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.1.1 uitgebracht en deze voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:
CodeIgniter 3.1.3 Released
CodeIgniter 3.1.3 was released today, with some critical security fixes, as well as numerous bug fixes.
Security: Fixed an email handling issue, and an XSS vulnerability, as well as some CSRF hardening.
Bug fixes: for the Database, Email, File Uploading, Image Manipulation, Input, Loader, Output, Query Builder, Session, and XML-RPC libraries; as well as for the Date helper and the bootstrap file.
This is recommended for all users of version 3. We encourage you to read the changelog, and to check the directions for upgrading from a previous version.