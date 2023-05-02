Versie 22.03.5 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-22.03.5 for the full changelog.

CVE-2023-0464: openssl: Excessive Resource Usage Verifying X.509 Policy Constraints

CVE-2023-0465: openssl: Invalid certificate policies in leaf certificates are silently ignored

Archer AX23 / MR70X: Reduce SPI-frequency

Aruba AP -105: Create APBoot compatible image

-105: Create APBoot compatible image Buffalo WSR-600DHP: Fix boot loop

Fix UBI (Unsorted Block Images) bug which prevented some devices from booting

Fix ccache compile with GCC 13

Update uclient from 2021-05-14 to 2023-04-13

Sysupgrade can be used to upgrade a device from OpenWrt 21.02 or 22.03 to 22.03.5 and configuration will be preserved in most cases.

Sysupgrade from 19.07 to 22.03 is not supported.

There is no migration path for targets that switched from swconfig to DSA. In that case, sysupgrade will refuse to proceed with an appropriate error message:

Image version mismatch. image 1.1 device 1.0 Please wipe config during upgrade (force required) or reinstall. Config cannot be migrated from swconfig to DSA Image check failed

See reporting bugs if you encounter issues with this release.

Devices featuring the MV88E6176 integrated switch are currently broken in 22.03: the switch behaves as a hub, meaning network packets will be sent to all ports. This bug is documented in (FS#11077). This problem is only seen with kernel 5.10. OpenWrt 21.02 and OpenWrt master are not affected.