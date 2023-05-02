Software-update: OpenWrt 22.03.5

OpenWRT logo (79 pix) Versie 22.03.5 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Main changes between OpenWrt 22.03.4 and OpenWrt 22.03.5

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-22.03.5 for the full changelog.

Security fixes
  • CVE-2023-0464: openssl: Excessive Resource Usage Verifying X.509 Policy Constraints
  • CVE-2023-0465: openssl: Invalid certificate policies in leaf certificates are silently ignored
Device support
  • Archer AX23 / MR70X: Reduce SPI-frequency
  • Aruba AP-105: Create APBoot compatible image
  • Buffalo WSR-600DHP: Fix boot loop
Various fixes and improvements
  • Fix UBI (Unsorted Block Images) bug which prevented some devices from booting
  • Fix ccache compile with GCC 13
Core components update
  • Update uclient from 2021-05-14 to 2023-04-13
Upgrading to 22.03.5

Sysupgrade can be used to upgrade a device from OpenWrt 21.02 or 22.03 to 22.03.5 and configuration will be preserved in most cases.

  • Sysupgrade from 19.07 to 22.03 is not supported.
  • There is no migration path for targets that switched from swconfig to DSA. In that case, sysupgrade will refuse to proceed with an appropriate error message:
    Image version mismatch. image 1.1 device 1.0 Please wipe config during upgrade (force required) or reinstall. Config cannot be migrated from swconfig to DSA Image check failed
Known issues

See reporting bugs if you encounter issues with this release.

Broken MV88E6176 switch

Devices featuring the MV88E6176 integrated switch are currently broken in 22.03: the switch behaves as a hub, meaning network packets will be sent to all ports. This bug is documented in (FS#11077). This problem is only seen with kernel 5.10. OpenWrt 21.02 and OpenWrt master are not affected.

OpenWrt 19.07

Versienummer 22.03.5
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWRT
Download https://firmware-selector.openwrt.org/?version=22.03.5
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-05-2023
submitter: Chris.nl

02-05-2023 • 07:08

18

Submitter: Chris.nl

Bron: OpenWRT

Reacties (18)

ArnieNFW 2 mei 2023 07:51
Zoals ik al vaker gereageerd heb in een topic over Openwrt: eerst even restarten voor je een upgrade doet. Een van mn TPLINK routertjes gebricked door het niet te doen.
Recovery was dan ook wel weer een heel avontuur (met seriële verbinding); wat heel leerzaam was.
readefries @ArnieNFW2 mei 2023 08:06
Sowieso is het installeren een redelijk avontuur :) Ik heb nu verschillende Unifi APs en een Edgerouter voorzien van OpenWRT (omdat het kan + Open source O+ ). Leerzaam was het zeker. Nu alleen nog de Unifi Dream Machine Pro voorzien van OpenWRT, alleen daar zie ik nog geen instructies voor dus dat zal ik zelf moeten gaan uitzoeken :D
The Zep Man
@readefries2 mei 2023 08:26
Sowieso is het installeren een redelijk avontuur :)
Het installeren verschilt per model, maar een sysupgrade van OpenWRT is uniform en niet zo spannend als je voldoende vrij geheugen op het apparaat hebt.
dingo35 @The Zep Man2 mei 2023 09:16
Totdat je er achter komt dat alle settings van je packages wel bewaard blijven, maar de packages zelf moet je alsnog installeren.
En ja, daar zijn dan weer scriptjes voor, maar als er een discontinuiteit is (bijv een package dat firewall3 nodig heeft en de nieuwe release heeft firewall4, moet je handmatig de opvolger van het package opzoeken) ben je aan de goden overgeleverd.

Begrijp me goed, het is een prachtig os, maar voor het upgrade/package management zouden ze wel eens naar Debian c.s. kunnen kijken....

EDIT: O de klapper: er zit een update faciliteit van de packages in de luci-interface, maar de documentatie raadt vooral aan packages NIET te upgraden tenzij je problemen hebt !?!?

[Reactie gewijzigd door dingo35 op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

The Zep Man
@dingo352 mei 2023 09:25
Totdat je er achter komt dat alle settings van je packages wel bewaard blijven, maar de packages zelf moet je alsnog installeren.
En ja, daar zijn dan weer scriptjes voor, maar als er een discontinuiteit is (bijv een package dat firewall3 nodig heeft en de nieuwe release heeft firewall4, moet je handmatig de opvolger van het package opzoeken) ben je aan de goden overgeleverd.
Als tweaker ben je niet aan de goden overgeleverd. Als tweaker moet je simpelweg even opletten bij upgrades. Ook om het packagevraagstuk kan je omheen scripten om uit te lezen of huidige zelf geïnstalleerde packages beschikbaar zijn na de upgrade, voordat de upgrade wordt uitgevoerd.
Viper1995 @The Zep Man2 mei 2023 13:49
Heb je toevallig hier een voorbeeldje van? Ben hier zelf ook best hier mee bezig omdat ik met meerdere routes zit.
xirixiz @dingo352 mei 2023 13:00
Er zijn verschillende manieren om dat te voorkomen:
https://openwrt.org/docs/...ation/attended.sysupgrade

Of hiernaartoe gaan:
https://firmware-selector.openwrt.org/

En dan bij "Customize installed packages and/or first boot script" even de packages erbij zetten die je nodig hebt. Het buildproces gaat pruttelen en er komt dan binnen een paar minuten een op maat gemaakte build uit.

Kinderlijk eenvoudig en nooit gedoe.
dingo35 @xirixiz2 mei 2023 16:09
Dank voor de tip(s), weer wat geleerd!!

Ik krijg de indruk dat bij beide opties de packages in het image gecompileerd worden. Betekent dat dat ze niet geupgrade/verwijderd kunnen worden? Of alleen door ze te maskeren door de overlay partitie?
Of is het resultaat de oude image + geinstalleerde pakketten?
xirixiz @dingo354 mei 2023 09:05
Het resultaat is een oude image + pakketten = nieuwe image. Ondanks dat de paketten in de image zitten kunnen ze altijd verwijderd worden wanneer de image op het device is gezet.

Het voordeel is iig dat bij een upgrade een hoop geklooi bepspaard. Al moet ik zeggen dat het mij ook al een aantal keer is overkomen dat ik per ongeluk toch de "basis" image installeerd in de vluchtigheid :).

Perfect is het niet, maar het is voor mij acceptabel iig. Ik heb geen zin meer om te tweaken en te klooien (ben inmiddels wat ouder), en dat is zeker niet het geval. Tov de USG3 en Edgerouter X ben ik wat performance en mogelijkheden wel blij dat ik ben overgestapt. Wel jammer is dat ik nu de volledige integratie niet meer heb met de Unifi controller sinds ik van de USG3 ben afgestapt.

Ik heb een tijd geleden om met OpenWRT te spelen een Linksys WRT32X tweedehands gekocht. Met SQM enabled kom ik op zo'n 650mbps download (1200 mbit/s verbinding). Kan beter, maar alles voelt soepel en snel aan. Het zou mooi zijn wanneer OpenWRT de NanoPi r4se gaat ondersteunen (emmc), dan stap ik over naar iets andere.

Goed, een hoop irrelevante info, maar mss heb je er iets aan :)
ari2asem @readefries2 mei 2023 11:09
weet je toevallig of es-10xp (edge switch) ook ondersteund wordt? kan niets voor es-10xp vinden, maar wel iets van es-8xp.

en ik weet niet hoe veilig het is om 8xp-software op 10xp-machine te installeren.
xirixiz @readefries2 mei 2023 13:08
Valt wel mee toch om OpenWRT op de Edgerouter te krijgen, slechts een aantal extra stapjes om het aan de praat te krijgen, maar gelukkig niet heel erg complex. Ik lees dat je de UDM Pro ook wilt voorzien van OpenWRT, maar volgens mij is dat niet mogelijk...
The Zep Man
@ArnieNFW2 mei 2023 08:25
Zoals ik al vaker gereageerd heb in een topic over Openwrt: eerst even restarten voor je een upgrade doet. Een van mn TPLINK routertjes gebricked door het niet te doen.
Die herstart was waarschijnlijk nodig door een tekort aan geheugen. Dit kan het upgradeproces verstoren, zeker met modellen die minder geheugen hebben als aanbevolen of die extra diensten draaien.
NeoVamp @ArnieNFW2 mei 2023 09:49
Ik werk zelf voor ISP en doe regelmatig de grote updates voor alle modems. Ik kan bevestigen dat dit best practice is, en niet alleen voor OpenWRT, dit geldt eigenlijk voor alle modems/routers. Zorg dat resource-consumptie laag is door een reboot en doe dan je upgrade. In grote aantallen zorgde dit in voor een reductie van 1300% op gefaalde firmware upgrades.
Jerie @ArnieNFW2 mei 2023 13:00
Ik moet m'n mobiele router eerst even opstarten en aan het sap hangen.
DaaNMageDDoN 2 mei 2023 11:27
Zijn hier nog meer tweakers, naast yours truely, die OpenWRT virtueel draaien (met de netwerk interfaces hardware-passthrough)?
Dat elimineert natuurlijk de spanning bij het upgradeprocess (snapshot->rollback, clone->testen).
Draai dat nu een aantal maanden zo met veel genoegen.

Ik draaide voorheen op bare metal (TP Link Archer C7 v2) en kwam daarmee erachter dat die niet voldoende perfomance had om de ziggo 300Mbit verbinding zijn gang te laten gaan, iets wat ik nooit echt in de gaten had totdat ik de throughput vergeleek na het te virtualiseren.

"Spannende" dingen uitproberen, te weinig opslag of geheugen zijn geen probleem meer nu.

De Archer had al een maatje (ook een C7 en sinds kort een C2v3 erbij) die nu allemaal als "dumb accesspoint" draaien (op OpenWRT uiteraard). TPlink en OpenWRT, een gouden combi.

Oh en vergeet niet (bedankt nog aan diegene die dat meldde bij de vorige sysupgrade): er bestaat zoiets als een "Attended Sysupgrade", ideaal https://openwrt.org/docs/...ation/attended.sysupgrade

Ik kan me WEL herinneren dat ik soms na een upgrade (misschien deed ik het niet handig/verkeerd) config files en/of packages opnieuw moest installeren. Alle custom scripts en config files zet ik sindsdien in /etc/config, leermomentje. Met die Attended Sysupgrade zou dat niet meer mogen gebeuren, onafhankelijk van waar je ze opslaat.

Denk dat virtueel draaien voor steeds meer mensen interessant is gezien de populariteit van SBCs met meerdere nics. Het is dan ook mogelijk om andere guests te draaien op dezelfde (energiezuinige!) machine. Pihole en Domoticz bijvoorbeeld. Storage kun je redundant draaien en backups van de gehele vm zijn dan natuurlijk ook van toepassing. Vergeet ik de nadelen?

Ik dacht ik probeer dat (haha "because i can") maar ik ben er zo tevreden over dat ik me echt afvraag of er niet veel meer zijn die deze route hebben genomen.
The Zep Man
@DaaNMageDDoN2 mei 2023 11:41
Zijn hier nog meer tweakers, naast yours truely, die OpenWRT virtueel draaien (met de netwerk interfaces hardware-passthrough)?
Met name voor ontwikkeling en testen. Virtueel is het draaien van draadloze netwerken lastig (niet onmogelijk, maar te veel moeite voor wat het oplevert). Ook is het fijn dat ik via OpenWRT mijn managed switches centraal kan beheren.

Voor internetroutering (1 Gbps verbinding symmetrisch) gebruik ik OPNsense op een apart apparaat. De internetverbinding is te kritiek om afhankelijk te maken van andere apparatuur en diensten. Die paar watt meer energieverbruik neem ik op de koop toe.
Ik kan me WEL herinneren dat ik soms na een upgrade (misschien deed ik het niet handig/verkeerd) config files en/of packages opnieuw moest installeren. Alle custom scripts en config files zet ik sindsdien in /etc/config, leermomentje. Met die Attended Sysupgrade zou dat niet meer mogen gebeuren, onafhankelijk van waar je ze opslaat.
Eigen bestanden en folders kunnen door OpenWRT voor backups beheerd worden door ze toe te voegen aan /etc/sysupgrade.conf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

Jerie @DaaNMageDDoN2 mei 2023 13:09
Zoals @The Zep Man ook al uitlegt is het handiger dit fysiek te scheiden. De paar W neem je op de koop toe.

Ik kan op mijn server zo OPSsense opstarten en die fungeert dan als router, als dat nodig is. Want ik heb wel eens gehad dat de USB stick die in m'n router zit was overleden. Maar omdat m'n router EdgeOS draait kan ik niet de config eenvoudig overzetten. Maar zo ingewikkeld is OPNsense niet om in te stellen, en OpenWRT waarschijnlijk ook niet (EdgeOS en PfSense ook niet). Het grootste verschil zit hem in Linux+iptables/nftables vs BSD+PF.
Firefly165 2 mei 2023 09:51
Sysupgrade zonder problemen

Model Netgear Nighthawk X4S R7800
Architecture ARMv7 Processor rev 0 (v7l)
Target Platform ipq806x/generic
Firmware Version OpenWrt 22.03.5 r20134-5f15225c1e / LuCI openwrt-22.03 branch git-23.093.57104-ce20b4a

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

