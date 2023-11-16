Versie 23.05.2 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 23.05.0. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

23.05.1 was tagged, but not official release because we found a severe bug between tagging and announcing the release. Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-23.05.2 for the full changelog.

Support for the following devices was added: bcm53xx: ASUS RT-AC3100 mediatek: CMCC RAX3000M mediatek: MT7981 RFB ramips: ComFast CF-E390AX ramips: ComFast CF-EW72 V2 ramips: MeiG SLT866 4G CPE realtek: HPE 1920-8g-poe+ (65W)

apm821xx: Netgear WNDR4700: Fix broken sysupgrade, factory images

armsr: Preserve configuration during sysupgrade

ath79: Compex wpj563: Enable 2nd USB controller

ath79: TP-Link Archer C7 v2: Fix wifi shutdown and “irq 23: nobody cared” error

bcm53xx: Make Linux use correct switch ports again

bcm53xx: Linksys EA9200: nvram and 02_network fixes

ipq40xx: Switch to performance governor by default

lantiq: xrx200: Build target again

mediatek: Xiaomi Redmi Router AX6000: Fix Ethernet in U-Boot

realtek: HPE 1920-8g-poe: Rename to match hardware

ramips: HiWiFi HC5861: Fix Gigabit Ethernet port

ramips: ZyXEL NR7101: Fix bricking typo

Fix assignment of default MAC addresses on some targets

build: Hide kmod-zram config unless enabled

build: Fix lto build

build: Fix glibc build

build: Fix pkg-config detection when inside of a nix-shell

build: Add CycloneDX SBOM JSON support

hostapd: Do not trim trailing whitespace, except for newline

hostapd: Fix OWE association with mbedtls

hostapd: Fix broken WPS on broadcom-wl and ath11k

hostapd: Fix broken noscan option

wifi: Fix applying mesh parameters when wpa_supplicant is in use

iptables: backport patch fixing bug with string module

mbedtls: Activate secp521r1 curve by default

px5g-mbedtls: Fix permission of private key

px5g-wolfssl: Fix permission of private key

netifd: Fixed race condition in default gateway configuration