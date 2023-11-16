Firmware-update: OpenWrt 23.05.2

OpenWRT logo (79 pix) Versie 23.05.2 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 23.05.0. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Main changes between OpenWrt 23.05.0 and OpenWrt 23.05.2

23.05.1 was tagged, but not official release because we found a severe bug between tagging and announcing the release. Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-23.05.2 for the full changelog.

Device support
  • Support for the following devices was added:
    • bcm53xx: ASUS RT-AC3100
    • mediatek: CMCC RAX3000M
    • mediatek: MT7981 RFB
    • ramips: ComFast CF-E390AX
    • ramips: ComFast CF-EW72 V2
    • ramips: MeiG SLT866 4G CPE
    • realtek: HPE 1920-8g-poe+ (65W)
  • apm821xx: Netgear WNDR4700: Fix broken sysupgrade, factory images
  • armsr: Preserve configuration during sysupgrade
  • ath79: Compex wpj563: Enable 2nd USB controller
  • ath79: TP-Link Archer C7 v2: Fix wifi shutdown and “irq 23: nobody cared” error
  • bcm53xx: Make Linux use correct switch ports again
  • bcm53xx: Linksys EA9200: nvram and 02_network fixes
  • ipq40xx: Switch to performance governor by default
  • lantiq: xrx200: Build target again
  • mediatek: Xiaomi Redmi Router AX6000: Fix Ethernet in U-Boot
  • realtek: HPE 1920-8g-poe: Rename to match hardware
  • ramips: HiWiFi HC5861: Fix Gigabit Ethernet port
  • ramips: ZyXEL NR7101: Fix bricking typo
Various fixes and improvements
  • Fix assignment of default MAC addresses on some targets
  • build: Hide kmod-zram config unless enabled
  • build: Fix lto build
  • build: Fix glibc build
  • build: Fix pkg-config detection when inside of a nix-shell
  • build: Add CycloneDX SBOM JSON support
  • hostapd: Do not trim trailing whitespace, except for newline
  • hostapd: Fix OWE association with mbedtls
  • hostapd: Fix broken WPS on broadcom-wl and ath11k
  • hostapd: Fix broken noscan option
  • wifi: Fix applying mesh parameters when wpa_supplicant is in use
  • iptables: backport patch fixing bug with string module
  • mbedtls: Activate secp521r1 curve by default
  • px5g-mbedtls: Fix permission of private key
  • px5g-wolfssl: Fix permission of private key
  • netifd: Fixed race condition in default gateway configuration
Core components update
  • Update mbedtls from 2.28.4 to 2.28.5
  • Update openssl from 3.0.11 to 3.0.12
  • Update wolfssl from 5.6.3 to 5.6.4
  • Update Linux from 5.15.134 to 5.15.137
  • Update ipq-wifi from 2023-06-03 to 2023-11-10
  • Update uqmi from 2022-05-04 to 2022-10-20
  • Update umdns from 2023-01-16 to 2023-10-19
  • Update urngd from 2023-07-25 to 2023-11-01
  • Update ucode from 2023-06-06 to 2023-11-07
  • Update firewall4 from 2023-03-23 to 2023-09-01
  • Update odhcpd from 2023-06-24 to 2023-10-24
  • Update netifd from 2023-10-20 to 2023-11-10

OpenWrt 19.07

Bart van Klaveren

Groentjuh 16 november 2023 11:23
Voor de gene, die afvragen: "Welke bug heeft 23.05.1 de das om gedaan":

Het gaat dan om deze bug/deze commit, waarbij subnet berekeningen niet goed gingen (172.16.0.0/12 != 172.0.0.0/12). Een router met buggy routing moeten we niet hebben!

Aanvullend: Sommige custom build images kunnen hier overigens nog last hebben. Indien je daarmee werkt, even een dag (of twee) wachten en controleren dat netifd 2023-11-10-35facc83-1.1 erin zit en niet versie 1.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Groentjuh op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

Dreamvoid @Groentjuh16 november 2023 12:43
Ouch.
SadisticPanda 16 november 2023 10:10
Hier blijft het bizar. Op mijn xiaomi, krijgt ik met stable versies Fast roaming maar niet werkend. Terwijl het met snapshots gewoon gaat.

nuja snapshots draaien hier perfect dus voorlopig geen reden om naar stable te gaan
Videopac
@SadisticPanda16 november 2023 10:33
Welke Xiaomi? Bij mij gaat 802.11r ook nog niet vlekkeloos (Belkin RT3200 en Banana R3)
SadisticPanda @Videopac16 november 2023 10:53
Xiaomi 4a gigabit versie (de oudere) met de eerste Rom chip.

Op huidige snapshot (en tig snapshots ervoor), gaat alles perfect.

Flash is een stable, poef, 4 way handshakes all the way. Wilekeurige snapshot en FT zonder problemen.
xirixiz @SadisticPanda17 november 2023 07:11
Waarschijnlijk omdat de snapshots op kernel 6.x draaien ipv 5.15.x.
SadisticPanda @xirixiz24 november 2023 16:33
helaas, was ook mijn eerste gedachte, draait hier op 5.15.127 snapshot
bytemaster460 16 november 2023 19:21
Helaas wordt de Linksys WRT3200ACM niet meer ondersteund, terwijl de hardware nog heel goed mee zou kunnen. Deze router is juist bedoeld uitgebracht om open source software te installeren. Helaas is de wifidriver van dit apparaat geen open source en is zo buggy als wat en wordt niet meer doorontwikkeld. Dat helpt het hele idee van een WRT router om zeep. Er komen dus helaas geen officiële OpenWRT releases meer voor uit terwijl het een geweldig apparaat is. Gemiste kans voor Linksys door zo’n mooi apparaat te voorzien van zo’n slechte wifidriver.

Edit: zie net dat er wel een nieuwe versie voor deze router is uitgebracht maar zie op verschillende fora al dat die niet bruikbaar is vanwege instabiele wifi.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bytemaster460 op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

xirixiz @bytemaster46016 november 2023 20:08
De WRT3200 of WRT32X is een fantastisch apparaat, tenminste wanneer je WiFi en router gescheiden houdt. Ik gebruik de WRT32X nu al een tijd puur als router met SQM en dat draait als een zonnetje. Ik zou overwegen om de WRT3200ACM lekker te houden en in te zetten als router, en voor de WiFi iets ander op te zetten.
bytemaster460 @xirixiz16 november 2023 20:17
Dat klopt inderdaad. Heel mooi apparaat, behalve die wifi. Ik draai nog versie 22.03.2 en bij die versie doet de wifi het nog goed mits je geen specialiteiten wil.
xirixiz @bytemaster46017 november 2023 07:05
Dit zou je ook nog kunnen checken (fork met Kernel 6.x). Heb ik ook een tijdje gedraaid toen ik geklooi had met de configuratie van VLANs (DSA). Is volgens mij gebasseerd op de master branch van OpenWRT (weet ik niet zeker).

https://divested.dev/unof...wrt-builds/mvebu-linksys/

[Reactie gewijzigd door xirixiz op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

bytemaster460 @xirixiz17 november 2023 18:47
Dank je! Die heb ik al eens geprobeerd, maar zolang de wifidriver niet deugt blijft het lastig om een stabiele wifi te configureren.
hawaltie 16 november 2023 11:47
Mooi dat er weer een nieuwe release is. Ik heb bij de overgang van 22.03 naar de 23.05 een clean install uitgevoerd. Is wat extra werk, maar zo voorkom ik dat de config niet helemaal aansluit bij de release..

Voor de Archer V7 vervang ik de ath CT drivers door de standaard ath drivers. Ik heb het gevoel dat de stabiliteit ten goede komt.
zaadstra @hawaltie16 november 2023 14:21
Ik las dat dat niet meer hoeft. Hier moet nu dezelfde sprong gemaakt worden .... Vanaf versie 20 is het beter geregeld.
Daarvoor kwam ik van 17 (of 19??) en ik vond de clean install een enorme bak werk.
Nou ja, mocht het mis gaan dan kan ik altijd nog een reset doen en alsnog vanaf de grond opbouwen.
En ik draai een custom build dus wellicht is het toch nog tricky.
hawaltie @zaadstra16 november 2023 17:53
Ik ken de theorie, maar in de praktijk zag ik toch kleine config wijzigingen.
Jumpman 16 november 2023 09:39
Apart dat deze weer terug is van weggeweest: TP-Link Archer C7 v2: Fix wifi shutdown. Deze zat ook al in 2019 in 18.06.04 (en 19.07.0-rc2), is daarna een tijd weggeweest. Maar OpenWRT maakt de TP-L:ink Archer C7 nog steeds een leuke back-up router.
supayoshi @Jumpman16 november 2023 13:29
ik heb op android met dit access point nog wel eens een bug dat ik geen wifi heb en op ios nergens last van / laptop.

Zou dat hiermee te maken hebben gehad?
Falco 16 november 2023 10:11
Zojuist de upgrade van mijn AP's (wax202 en wax206) en hoofdrouter (r7800) uitgevoerd middels attended-sysupgrade, feilloze update weer.
Davema 16 november 2023 14:54
Tplink C2600 sysupgrade 23.05.0 naar 23.05.2 met 'keep settings' werkt weer helemaal top.
prinsvlad 17 november 2023 10:49
Perfect met Attended Sysupgrade op een x86 64bit machine

