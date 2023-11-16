Versie 23.05.2 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 23.05.0. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Main changes between OpenWrt 23.05.0 and OpenWrt 23.05.2
23.05.1 was tagged, but not official release because we found a severe bug between tagging and announcing the release. Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-23.05.2 for the full changelog.Device support
Various fixes and improvements
- Support for the following devices was added:
- bcm53xx: ASUS RT-AC3100
- mediatek: CMCC RAX3000M
- mediatek: MT7981 RFB
- ramips: ComFast CF-E390AX
- ramips: ComFast CF-EW72 V2
- ramips: MeiG SLT866 4G CPE
- realtek: HPE 1920-8g-poe+ (65W)
- apm821xx: Netgear WNDR4700: Fix broken sysupgrade, factory images
- armsr: Preserve configuration during sysupgrade
- ath79: Compex wpj563: Enable 2nd USB controller
- ath79: TP-Link Archer C7 v2: Fix wifi shutdown and “irq 23: nobody cared” error
- bcm53xx: Make Linux use correct switch ports again
- bcm53xx: Linksys EA9200: nvram and 02_network fixes
- ipq40xx: Switch to performance governor by default
- lantiq: xrx200: Build target again
- mediatek: Xiaomi Redmi Router AX6000: Fix Ethernet in U-Boot
- realtek: HPE 1920-8g-poe: Rename to match hardware
- ramips: HiWiFi HC5861: Fix Gigabit Ethernet port
- ramips: ZyXEL NR7101: Fix bricking typo
Core components update
- Fix assignment of default MAC addresses on some targets
- build: Hide kmod-zram config unless enabled
- build: Fix lto build
- build: Fix glibc build
- build: Fix pkg-config detection when inside of a nix-shell
- build: Add CycloneDX SBOM JSON support
- hostapd: Do not trim trailing whitespace, except for newline
- hostapd: Fix OWE association with mbedtls
- hostapd: Fix broken WPS on broadcom-wl and ath11k
- hostapd: Fix broken noscan option
- wifi: Fix applying mesh parameters when wpa_supplicant is in use
- iptables: backport patch fixing bug with string module
- mbedtls: Activate secp521r1 curve by default
- px5g-mbedtls: Fix permission of private key
- px5g-wolfssl: Fix permission of private key
- netifd: Fixed race condition in default gateway configuration
- Update mbedtls from 2.28.4 to 2.28.5
- Update openssl from 3.0.11 to 3.0.12
- Update wolfssl from 5.6.3 to 5.6.4
- Update Linux from 5.15.134 to 5.15.137
- Update ipq-wifi from 2023-06-03 to 2023-11-10
- Update uqmi from 2022-05-04 to 2022-10-20
- Update umdns from 2023-01-16 to 2023-10-19
- Update urngd from 2023-07-25 to 2023-11-01
- Update ucode from 2023-06-06 to 2023-11-07
- Update firewall4 from 2023-03-23 to 2023-09-01
- Update odhcpd from 2023-06-24 to 2023-10-24
- Update netifd from 2023-10-20 to 2023-11-10