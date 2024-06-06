Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.90.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.90.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al juni is, wordt deze versie nog als de meiuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

May 2024 (version 1.90)

Welcome to the May 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.90.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Visual Studio Code

dataindataout 6 juni 2024 09:39
Opgepast met de snap package op Ubuntu, de update van vanmorgen zorgt ervoor dat je VSCode niet meer kan starten. Om het te fiksen revert je terug naar de vorige versie met: sudo snap revert code --revision 159

Meer info in de thread hier onderaan: https://github.com/microsoft/vscode/issues/204159
Martinspire 6 juni 2024 10:00
Chat context - Quickly attach different types of context in chat.
Ik dacht even dat dit ging over dat je eindelijk kunt meegeven wat je tech-stack is, zodat ie niet elke keer met de verkeerde suggesties komt. Jammer, want dat maakt veel suggesties nog steeds nutteloos.

Ook neemt ie vrijwel nooit de interfaces/types/constants/classes die je elders hebt gedefinieerd mee, in wat de suggesties zijn. Of de vele linting regels die je code er net wat anders uit laten zien. Daardoor ben je toch nog wel vaak aan het refactoren. Al heb ik ook nog niet echt andere AI assistenten gevonden die hier goed in zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martinspire op 22 juli 2024 16:21]

Room42 7 juni 2024 09:53
Het zal, vrees ik, niet lang meer duren voordat deze editor weer op het oude Microsoft-niveau is en over-bloated wordt met onzinnige features die allemaal een extension hadden mogen zijn...

