Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.90.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al juni is, wordt deze versie nog als de meiuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
May 2024 (version 1.90)
Welcome to the May 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Editor tabs multi-select - Select and perform actions on multiple tabs simultaneously.
- Profiles - Open new windows with your preferred profile.
- Editor actions - Immediately access editor actions across editor groups.
- Copilot extensibility - Build AI into your extensions with the Chat and Language Model API.
- VS Code Speech - Automatically read out Copilot Chat responses with text-to-speech.
- Find in notebooks - Restrict search to selected cells in notebooks.
- Chat context - Quickly attach different types of context in chat.
- IntelliSense in chat responses - Better understand generated code with IntelliSense.