PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 0.64.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.

Highlights
  • New utility: File Locksmith allows seeing which processes are currently using the selected files.
  • New utility: Hosts File Editor allows you to edit your hosts file in an Editor UI.
  • Settings has a new feature for backing up / restoring the settings from a file.
  • FancyZones allows you to set defaults for horizontal/vertical screens to get better intended behavior for new screens and cases where a monitor ID resets.
  • PowerToys ships with Group Policy Objects settings for force disabling and enabling PowerToys utilities in organizations. Check the GPO docs for more details.
  • Added a warning about deprecating Video Conference Mute in the future (v0.67), please check #21473 for more information.
Known issues Always on Top
  • Detect and put a window on top again if it's no longer on top.
Color Picker
  • Added the hexadecimal integer format.
FancyZones
  • Added a way for users to configure default layouts for horizontal and vertical screens.
  • Replaced remaning Number Boxes in FancyZones Editor with Sliders, to improve accessibility for screen readers.
  • Fixed an issue breaking window switching shortcuts.
File Locksmith
  • Added a new utility: File Locksmith.
  • Thanks @niels9001 for the design on the UI!
Group Policy Objects
  • Group Policy Objects settings for force disabling and enabling PowerToys utilities.
  • Thanks @htcfreek for your help in reviewing to make sure the shipped settings conform to system administrators expectations!
Hosts File Editor
  • Added a new utility: Hosts File Editor.
  • Thanks @niels9001 for the design help on the UI!
  • Thanks @davidegiacometti for fixing the bugs found and adding features up until release!
  • Thanks @AtariDreams for consolidating the packages comparing to the rest of the project!
  • Thanks @htcfreek for adding a scrollviewer to the entry editor!
Keyboard Manager
  • Fixed a delay that was not being cancelled properly.
Mouse Utilities
  • Changed the opacity setting to the 1-100 range.
PowerToys Run
  • Changed image loading to release the images in PowerToys Run main executable. This is a try to fix the "app.dark.png" missing issues received after a PowerToys update.
  • Fixed the PowerToys Run hiding after the default action failed.
  • Fixed the PowerToys Run allows showing after a context menu action succeeded.
Quick Accent
  • Corrected "Dutch" word to "German".
  • Added the Portuguese language accents.
  • Fixed positioning of toolbar on scaled desktops.
Screen Ruler
  • Improved the acrylic brush used in the menu.
Settings
  • Added a feature to backup/restore settings to/from a file.
  • Fixed an issue causing shortcuts shown in OOBE not updating to new values when the window was re-opened.
  • Fixed the "Documents" folder usage in the backup/restore feature.
Text Extractor
  • Added a warning about how to install languages for OCR recognition.
  • Fixed the overlay not focusing after the first activation.
  • Added spaces between CJK and non-CKJ words.
Video Conference Mute
  • Added a setting to hide the Video Conference Mute overlay when muted.
  • Added a warning about deprecating Video Conference Mute in the future (v0.67), please check #21473 for more information.
Installer
  • Added some missing files that were causing Settings and PowerRename to not function correctly on some configurations.
  • Updated the .NET dependency to 6.0.10.
Development
  • Consolidated nuget packages and removed a few unused packages.
  • Updated the Windows.CppRT to the latest version.
  • Removed the cxxopts dependency, which was no longer used.
  • Updated the cziplob dependency to 0.25.
  • Updated the System.IO.Abstractions dependency.
  • Turned on C++ code analysis and incrementally fixing warnings.
  • Added the install method to the issue template on GitHub, since some issues seem to be related to specific installation methods.
  • Automated installer hash creation in the release CI.
  • Simplified use of .First() on ImageResizer.
  • Improved and clarified the issues templates.
  • Fixed a PTRun unit test to be more compatible with .NET 6.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.64.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.64.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 02-11-2022 18:22
20 • submitter: danmark_ori

02-11-2022 • 18:22

20

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

20-05 PowerToys 0.91.1 7
15-05 PowerToys 0.91.0 9
11-04 PowerToys 0.90.1 2
01-04 PowerToys 0.90.0 10
05-03 PowerToys 0.89.0 10
29-01 PowerToys 0.88.0 8
20-12 PowerToys 0.87.1 0
17-12 PowerToys 0.87.0 3
05-11 PowerToys 0.86.0 11
08-10 PowerToys 0.85.1 9
Meer historie

bes-r 2 november 2022 19:02
Een 21:9 scherm aangeschaft en hoge verwachtingen van dit programma (FancyZones) en andere mogelijkheden. Maar helaas...
There are reports of users who are unable to open the Settings window. This is being caused by incompatibilities with some applications (RTSS RivaTuner Statistics Server is a known examples of this). If you're affected by this, please check the linked issue to verify if any of the presented solutions works for you.
Helaas kan ik het programma niet echt gebruiken. Geen idee welk programma bij mij tegenwerkt, maar geen van de aangegeven workarounds werkt. Ik weet ook niet vanaf welke versie dit speelt. Dit nu toe tot en met versie 0.58 geprobeerd. Wellicht heeft iemand hier nog tips?
Sjeefr @bes-r2 november 2022 20:53
FancyZones werkt op mijn 21:9 met v0.63 juist helemaal perfect.. Windows 11. Nergens last van. Ik gebruik voornamelijk een 3x2 (BxH) layout om 6 apps tegelijk op het scherm te hebben, danwel een 2:1 layout met twee vensters naast elkaar.
bes-r @Sjeefr2 november 2022 21:29
Gelukkig is dat voor de meesten het geval. Maar niet voor iedereen en krijgen ze het probleem en/of de oplossing niet helder.
Aloys Riswick @bes-r3 november 2022 01:54
Ik had dit zelfde probleem. Ik dacht dat het nu was opgelost met de nieuwste versies, want bij mij werkt alles weer.
bes-r @Aloys Riswick3 november 2022 11:01
Je hebt helemaal gelijk! Ik moest Dotnet SDK 7.0 verwijderen, omdat 6.0 gevraagd werd. Daarna PowerToys 0.64 geïnstalleerd en het werkt. Dotnet SDK 7.0 was geïnstalleerd omdat dit pakket mogelijk een oplossing had voor het niet verschijnen van het instellingenvenster.
Simon Shipperd 2 november 2022 19:07
PowerToys is werkelijk een topprogramma. En elke keer denk ik bij mezelf: Waarom is dit niet gewoon standaard ingebakken in Windows?
Visgek82 @Simon Shipperd2 november 2022 19:08
Omdat 99.9% van de mensen het helemaal niet nodig hebben.
Remzi1993 @Visgek822 november 2022 23:36
Ik hoop dat bijna alles in Power toys wanneer ze stabiel zijn gewoon in Windows worden ingebakken.
Visgek82 @Remzi19933 november 2022 06:52
Dat kun je hopen, maar gaat never gebeuren.
Remzi1993 @Visgek823 november 2022 10:54
De ontwikkelaars hadden dit al toegezegd dat de meeste functies op een gegeven moment wanneer ze stabiel zijn in de toekomst in Windows ingebakken gaat worden (wel een overweging van welke functies - het is dus nog niet duidelijk welke functies).
lilmonkey @Visgek822 november 2022 21:21
En daarnaast is het ook gewoon een plek om met functionaliteiten te experimenteren en te zien hoe populair iets is. FancyZones zit, in iets aangepaste vorm, in feite in Win11, bijvoorbeeld.
beautjweetj @Simon Shipperd2 november 2022 19:13
Vanwege de GPL-licentie denk ik.
Vibonacci 2 november 2022 19:54
Host File editor? Yes please. Wat een gedoe met admin rechten, en het feit dat die file geen extensie heeft zorgt voor verdere complicaties bij het editen.

De File Locksmith heeft ook zeker toegevoegde waarde.

Deze tool wordt steeds nuttiger. Ik hoop dat ze deze features gewoon direct in Windows gooien onder de 'Developer Mode'. Zaken zoals svg preview mogen gewoon direct in de base Windows vind ik.
IrBaboon79 @Vibonacci2 november 2022 21:49
Over het algemeen hoef je niet gauw in die file te zijn en dat je er wat moeite voor moet doen is een aardige drempel om minder handige mensen eruit te houden :)
SirBlade @Vibonacci3 november 2022 01:50
Als je regelmatig je host file moet editen dan is er of wat mis met je netwerkdesign of je misbruikt het host file voor iets waar je een firewall voor bedoelt is.
DoubleDot @SirBlade9 november 2022 10:12
Misschien iets buiten je leefwereld (is prima): developers gebruiken dit vaak om lokaal gehoste development versies van websites/apps te draaien, zodat deze een URL hebben die intern geresolved kan worden door IIS.

Dat je die "vaak" nodig hebt is dan nog steeds overdreven, maar wellicht een pak meer dan de doordeweekse gebruiker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoubleDot op 22 juli 2024 20:11]

Anonymoussaurus 2 november 2022 18:30
Added a setting to hide the Video Conference Mute overlay when muted.
Finally! Hierdoor ga ik eindelijk die feature gebruiken.

Mooie nieuwe features verder.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoussaurus op 22 juli 2024 20:11]

bowz3r @Anonymoussaurus2 november 2022 19:59
Damn inderdaad. Dat irriteerde me zo erg dat ik het programma uninstalled had.
Anonymoussaurus @bowz3r2 november 2022 20:04
1 nadeel...

https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/issues/21473
Aloys Riswick 2 november 2022 18:55
New utility: File Locksmith allows seeing which processes are currently using the selected files.
Dit is toch echt wel iets wat ik regelmatig kan gebruiken

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aloys Riswick op 22 juli 2024 20:11]

