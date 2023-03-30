Versie 5.0.3 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze derde update treffen we de volgende verzameling veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

Changes in Paint.NET version 5.0.3: New: You can now draw from the center when using the Shapes or Line/Curve tools by holding down Ctrl . You can also resize uniformly by holding Ctrl.

. You can also resize uniformly by holding Ctrl. New: You can now resize uniformly (“centered”) by holding down Ctrl when using the Move Selection or Move Selected Pixels tools

when using the Move Selection or Move Selected Pixels tools Fixed: Edit -> Copy and Copy Merged are no longer greyed out (disabled) when a selection is not active; they will copy the entire layer or image. You could always use the keyboard shortcuts ( Ctrl + C or Ctrl + Shift + C ) to invoke these commands, but the menu items were not clickable.

+ or + + ) to invoke these commands, but the menu items were not clickable. Fixed: Right-clicking on the color wheel in the Colors window will now set the secondary color

Fixed some issues with the Text tool recentering the view when it shouldn’t when keys like Ctrl are pressed

are pressed Fixed some JPEG images failing to load because of malformed IPTC metadata

Fixed a rare crash in the Magic Wand and Paint Bucket tools

Fixed an uncommon rendering glitch with the Text tool when antialiasing is disabled

Fixed an issue with some older plugins that were using the legacy Gaussian Blur effect with radius=0

Added an /ignoreCorruptPDNChunks command-line parameter to assist with certain data recovery scenarios for .PDN files

Updated the Direct2D initialization code in order to modernize it and enable future work that will optimize performance, memory use, and interactivity (e.g. with DirectComposition and DirectManipulation)

Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.11.4.0, which adds error diffusion dithering support for the BC1-3 formats