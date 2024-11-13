Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Sinds versie 2024.10.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Bitwarden 2024.11.0 My Account Email verification during sign up for all clients: Users who create a new Bitwarden account using any Bitwarden client will now be asked to verify their email before creating a master password. Learn more here. Password Manager Inline autofill menu password generation: The inline autofill menu can now be used to easily generate passwords when filling out account creation or password update fields. Learn more here.

Inline autofill menu options for cards and identities: You can now turn on and off the option to include cards and identities as suggestions in the inline autofill menu. Learn more here.

iOS copy & paste updates: Several updates have been added to Bitwarden on iOS copy & paste functionality for ease of use.

Improved error handling for non-official servers: To help users who are using non-official Bitwarden servers, new error messaging has been added to help identify errors when connecting to a non-official server.

Temporarily remove 'Allow screen capture' toggle on desktop apps: To improve the experience with this feature, it has been temporarily removed from macOS and Windows desktop apps. Desktops apps will, for now, be captured by screenshots and screen sharing. Admin Console Collection management settings update: The limit collection creation and deletion to owners and admins setting has been separated into two individual settings for each action respectively. Learn more about collection management here. Bitwarden 2024.10.4 Admin Console Restrict access to bw list org-members command: This command, and the equivalent endpoint in the Vault Management API, is now restricted to owners, admins, and custom users with the "Manage users" permission. Provider Portal Billing system migration: Starting this month, existing providers will begin to be migrated to the updated client organization billing system. Learn more here.