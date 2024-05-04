GPSoftware heeft versie 13.6 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Het programma kan na registratie 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 54 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

New in 13.6: The Filter Bar's "match any word" mode is again automatically turned off for wildcard patterns that start with "~(", making negation possible again without manually toggling the option.

Fixed scripting Format properties group_order and group_combine which reported incorrect values. (Also fixes crash ID 268.)

Fixed licence manager appearing in a mix of dark and light modes if it appeared early during startup because an evaluation certificate was about to expire. Changes from 13.5.1 beta: The Duplicate Finder can now match files based on the value of a selected column (optionally also on name/size). This lets you use script/evaluation columns to completely customise the duplicate matching process.

In Preferences / Folder Tree / Contents, Desktop folders can now be positioned in the folder tree relative to special folders like This PC etc (rather than always appearing at the top of the Desktop branch). You can also turn them off altogether if desired.

Script configurations can now use floating point values. The new config_types property lets you provide a map of config value -> type (this lets you mark a value as a float even if its default is zero or a whole number). Valid types currently are "float" and "multiline". You can also specify the number of decimal places, e.g. "float:3".

In the context of buttons and menus, the evaluator is now given the value selpath which provides the full pathname of the currently selected file. In a Lister this means the selected file with input focus (e.g. the file you right-click on). In the viewer this means the currently viewed image. This lets you use @label in a context menu or submenu to incorporate the name of the selected item in the button label.

Note that toolbars in the Lister are not necessarily always refreshed when the file selection changes, and so a button on a toplevel toolbar using this may not always show the correct information.

Note that toolbars in the Lister are not necessarily always refreshed when the file selection changes, and so a button on a toplevel toolbar using this may not always show the correct information.

which provides the full pathname of the currently selected file. In a Lister this means the selected file with input focus (e.g. the file you right-click on). In the viewer this means the currently viewed image. This lets you use in a context menu or submenu to incorporate the name of the selected item in the button label. Note that toolbars in the Lister are not necessarily always refreshed when the file selection changes, and so a button on a toplevel toolbar using this may not always show the correct information. If inline rename is active and you right-click the folder background, the context menu that opens now is for the folder background, rather than the file which was being renamed.

When editing toolbars, if you open a sub-menu by dragging something over it, the menu will now remain open. This allows you to edit what you just dropped, or drag in more items. When dragging an exe file, it and also fixes the Launch Options dialogs being pushed behind the lister.

This PC's "physical drive" column now counts from 0 instead of 1, for consistency with the Windows Disk Management UI.

Fixed the Search Field not saving/remembering the search engine if it had invalid/obsolete data in its "args" field.

The Prefs BACKUPRESTORE command, for showing the Backup/Restore UI, now respects the TO , DESC and PASSWORD args to pre-fill parts of the dialog again.

The Prefs BACKUPRESTORE command now allows the default page to be set, e.g. Prefs BACKUPRESTORE=restore opens up the dialog showing the Restore page rather than the Backup page. Prefs RESTORE and Prefs BACKUP with no other arguments also do the same thing.

Fixed @icon command modifier when testing variables with + or - in their names.

command modifier when testing variables with or in their names. Hashes are now returned for empty files again.

Custom column header colors for sort and frozen columns now work better when visual styles are not available.

Header frozen and sort colors now show examples in Preferences.

Performance improvement to reduce delays when selecting exe files on a slow network drive with a slow antivirus (e.g. Windows Defender).

Fixed interaction between ghost files and manual sort. Dragging a file to a specific location in the destination file display wouldn't work properly if a ghost file was shown for the new file.

Textual filters that use an evaluation clause that uses an evaluation column that uses an in-built metadata column now work.

Better fix for items in hidden expanded folders staying hidden after their parents were shown.

Script dialogs can now specify font size zero to get the user's dialog font size. This is now also the default.

Scripting fix for assigning different set object types to each other.

Scripting Dialog.icon property now works after dialog creation as well as before (without needing to set it twice).

Scripting Dialog.icon property now works after dialog creation as well as before (without needing to set it twice). In scripting, Item.highlighted now returns correct information for files in libraries Changes from 13.5.2 beta: Set FONTSCALE can now take the optional quiet parameter to prevent the message about font scaling popping up.

The use_color_management advanced Preferences setting can now be set to Primary Monitor to force the use of the default color profile (as well as sRGB, or an external .icm file)

advanced Preferences setting can now be set to Primary Monitor to force the use of the default color profile (as well as sRGB, or an external .icm file) Improved behavior of home, end, page-up and page-down keys when the first/last item already has focus but was scrolled out of view using the mouse.

Refreshing the folder tree no longer fully expands branches leading to the current folder if automatic content population is turned off.

Fixed descript.ion files not working on drives mounted via folder junction points.

Fixed tree pin overlapping label at times.

Fixed YCCK JPEG images not color mapping properly.

Fixed some types of IFF ILBM images not rendering properly.

In the standalone viewer, closing the metadata panel now refreshes the toolbar in case any buttons need to change their state.

No longer identifies YCCK jpegs as CMYK in the metadata panel.

Fixed licence manager showing incorrect licence count.

Fix for crash while closing thumbnail mode window (ID 260).

Fix for crash ID 259. Changes from 13.5.3 beta: Fix for CMYK JPEGs incorrectly tagged by an Adobe APP14 marker as YCCK.

Fix for CMYK JPEG images that don't have their own color profile.

Fixed incorrect colors after conversion to PNG if the image was very high resolution while being a low number of colors. (E.g. Line art.)

The file_name value is now given to the evaluator during rename operations (as documented).

value is now given to the evaluator during rename operations (as documented). Duplicates column mode now works with an indexed search.

A Find DUPES command that uses a global search engine no longer needs to provide a dummy path via the IN argument.

command that uses a global search engine no longer needs to provide a dummy path via the argument. Exclusion list in sync, etc. now treats path\* as excluding the path as well as the contents.

File changes that occur in folders being compared by the synchronize function no longer invalidate the comparison results. (We may bring this back in a modified form in the future, but at the moment it can make synchronizing a folder tree very difficult in some situations).

Licence manager status page close button now hidden for USB installs. Changes from 13.5.4 beta: Fixed color profile issue with cached thumbnails. Changes from 13.5.5 beta: On the Favorites Bar, you can now drop items on sub-menus to add/move them to the end of the sub-menu, without having to open the sub-menu and drag the item inside it.

Fixed dragging from the Favorites Bar into a sub-menu, where the old item would remain visible despite being moved.

Fixed dragging SmartFavorites into the main Favorites bar/menu.

Fixed change notification through mount points.

Fixed filetype summary counts vs multi-part extensions (e.g. ".tar.gz"). Summaries also now always use the simple extension (e.g. ".gz"), as it seems better suited for how summaries are used.

Fixed extra Send To menu when right-clicking shortcuts.

Fixed instability after going to C:\Windows\Assembly.

Fixed script dialog editor assigning duplicate IDs to new controls in some situations. (E.g. Create "button1", "button2", "button3", then delete 1 so only 2 and 3 remain. Drag a new button to the dialog and it was named "button3", despite that name being in use; will now be named "button4".)

Fixed script dialog resizing modes that share width/height between multiple controls.

Fixed Find DUPES command not using the COLUMN argument when doing a Global Everything search with no paths specified.

Fixed crash from previous betas when displaying image with .JPG extension which isn't actually a JPEG.