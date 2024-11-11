Software-update: Directory Opus 13.11

Directory Opus logo GPSoftware heeft versie 13.11 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Het programma kan na registratie 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

File Displays
  • Added an option to Preferences / File Displays / Navigation to control the Navigation Lock warning message (when the two sides go out of sync). This can be set to verbose (default), minimal and off. This replaces the old option from Miscellaneous / Advanced which allowed the choice of verbose/minimal but did not allow the message to be disabled.
  • Added option to make a file display the Source when you use the mouse wheel over it. (Preferences / File Displays / Mouse: Mouse wheel to switch source/destination state.)
  • Added options to disable selecting/copying column data using Ctrl + Right-Click. (First checkboxes under Preferences / File Display Modes / Details and Power Mode.)
  • Alt + Scroll-Wheel (to scroll both sides of a dual-display window at once) now returns focus to the file display instead of giving it to the first menu / toolbar (due to the Alt key normally activating menus).
  • Folder tabs with icons turned off and narrow labels (e.g. just a drive letter) are now padded slightly to ensure a reasonable minimum clickable area. Also fixes tab close buttons being hidden unnecessarily for drive roots.
  • When forcing This PC used/free space columns to use a particular unit (e.g. GB), they no longer switch to bytes when displaying zero.
  • Simplified status bar graph tooltips for the common used/free disk space cases. Also no longer lowercases German strings.
  • Single-click mode, with Ctrl held down, now requires the mouse to be moved farther to trigger re-toggling the selection of the file the mouse is already over.
  • If single-display source/destination windows are enabled, clicking a folder tab to activate a window will now also make that tab the source (unless tab_click_nofocus is on), similar to how the tab bar works in a dual-display window.
Archives
  • You can now create new CB7, CBR and CBZ archives directly, without having to create 7z, RAR or Zip archives and rename them as an extra step.
  • Archive format drop-downs in Add To Archive and New Archive dialogs now distinguish internal and plugin Zip handlers when both are enabled. Also now only states extensions when different to format names.
Scripting
  • In script dialogs, Control.AddItem and InsertItemAt now allow a group ID to be specified when adding an existing DialogListItem to another listview control. Previously only passing a string and data value allowed a group to be specified for a new item.
  • Item.MatchFilter now suppresses password prompts when the item is an encrypted archive.
  • In a script dialog, when adding an existing listview item to another listview (via Control.AddItem or Control.InsertItemAt), the original item's sub-items, color and font style are now copied as well.
  • Increased contrast of dialog editor's grid lines (particularly with full white or black backgrounds).
  • Added FindWindow() Evaluator function. Allows searching for top-level windows by class and title. Returns true if the specified window exists.
  • Evaluator Root function now returns an empty string on errors, instead of throwing an exception. Makes it easier to use and consistent with Parent. Also, if the path is already a root, it will now be returned as-is.
Miscellaneous
  • The thumbnail style list (Preferences / File Display Modes / Thumbnails / Styles) can now be reordered, which lets the relative priority of styles be controlled.
  • Opus now respects the NoCDBurning system policy.
  • The Relative Size column now works in the This PC folder (Opus native implementation).
  • The TABCLOSEALL argument is now propagated to the commands generated by Go TABGROUPLIST, so you can use e.g. Go TABGROUPLIST=icons KEYARGS ctrl:TABCLOSEALL=no to produce a list of tab group buttons that will close existing tabs when Ctrl is held down.
  • Added Close RESTART command. Shuts Opus down and restarts it (either immediately, or with confirmation if the confirm argument is given).
  • Added Restart and Exit commands to the Lister window menu (top-left corner icon). By default they will prompt for confirmation - hold Shift down when choosing them to exit/restart without confirmation.
  • Dragging an archive to a toolbar in Customize mode now creates a "Go" button to go into that archive.
  • The Delete QUIET argument now also skips per-file confirmations if they're on in Preferences.
  • When Rename WHENEXISTS=rename has to generate a new name for a folder with a dot in the name, it no longer treats the dot like an extension when choosing where to place the counter.
Directory Opus screenshotDirectory Opus screenshotDirectory Opus screenshot
Versienummer 13.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website GP Software
Download https://www.gpsoft.com.au/#download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-11-2024 13:21
10 • submitter: Nijl

11-11-2024 • 13:21

10

Submitter: Nijl

Bron: GP Software

Update-historie

08-05 Directory Opus 13.15 1
25-03 Directory Opus 13.14 9
30-01 Directory Opus 13.13 10
19-12 Directory Opus 13.12 8
11-11 Directory Opus 13.11 10
26-08 Directory Opus 13.10 0
07-'24 Directory Opus 13.9 22
06-'24 Directory Opus 13.7 0
05-'24 Directory Opus 13.6 2
04-'24 Directory Opus 13.5 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

Directory Opus

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
10
10
4
0
0
6
Wijzig sortering
JobPJ 11 november 2024 14:54
Absoluut topprogramma als je veel met verschillende bestandenlijsten werkt en/of snel bewerkingen wilt uitvoeren binnen twee directories.
magician2000 @JobPJ11 november 2024 22:05
Maar wat is hier dan zo bijzonder aan? Het is ontzettend veel geld voor een tooltje zoals deze. Althans, dat lijkt het aangezien ze nu niet echt duidelijk weten te maken waarom ik dit zou moeten kiezen.

Er zijn vele tools als deze (ik zeg niet dat die alles kunnen, maar in de basis wel hetzelfde probleem proberen op te lossen) die dit ook kunnen en vaak minder of zelfs niet kosten. Betalen voor software is niet een probleem, maar hoeveel ik voor iets wil betalen ligt wel aan hoe vaak ik het gebruik en / of hoeveel gemak dit brengt.
rodie83 @magician200011 november 2024 23:13
Tsja, tooltje... Dopus vervangt bij mij volledig Windows Explorer, en in die zin gebruik ik het dus continue en is het het geld voor mij het meer dan waard. Zoeken, renamen, shortcuts, favorieten, scripten - in feite alles wat te maken heeft met bestandsbeheer doet Dopus het beter in mijn optiek.
magician2000 @rodie8312 november 2024 21:21
Ik twijfel er ook niet aan of dit tooltje (niet oneerbiedig bedoelt) een hoop kan en (veel) beter is dan de Windows Explorer. Maar ik hoor nog steeds niets waarvan ik denk "dit moet ik direct aanschaffen".

Ik gebruik zowel de Windows Explorer als ook Q-Dir. Maar waarom ik Directory Opus dan beter zou kunnen gebruiken of welke voordelen dit mij geeft is niet duidelijk.
JobPJ @magician200014 november 2024 18:17
Ik begrijp je vraag volledig en denk exact hetzelfde als ik alle halleluja-verhalen las van de fans van Total Commander.
Het zal vast iets heel persoonlijks zijn, maar voor mij heeft Directory Opus wél alles wat een bestandsmanager moet hebben. Niet alleen een tot het kleinste detail configureerbare lay-out om binnen twee mappenstructuren te werken, maar ook viewers voor alle mogelijke bestanden en de mogelijkheid om de complete Windows Verkenner over te nemen. Ook qua uiterlijk ziet het er netjes, gelikt en passend uit, zeker i.v.m. het nogal Spartaanse Total Commander en andere ouderwets ogende bestandsbeheerders.
Eigenlijk zitten alle beheer mogelijkheden buiten je Office e.d. in Opus.
magician2000 @JobPJ14 november 2024 21:53
Zo heeft ieder zijn/haar voorkeuren voor software, tools en andere zaken.

Wat ik steeds teruglees is instellen tot het kleinste detail. Zolang ik dat nog niet mis wacht ik nog met het testen. Al genoeg dingetjes om te bekijken.

Wellicht komt het ook omdat ik de verkenner, Q-Dir en everything samen / door elkaar gebruik dat ik zo'n tool nog niet nodig heb gehad of heb gemist. En uiteraard heb ik het nog nooit getest, dus daarom kan ik het ook niet missen. Wie weet...

Met Norton Commander kon ik lezen en schrijven overigens. De interface moet gewoon logisch en simpel zijn wat mij betreft. Een leuk vormgegeven interface om een leuk vormgegeven interface zit vaak in de weg bij mij (niet zeggende dat dit hier het geval is).
Leeuwtje 12 november 2024 09:02
Nooit meer zonder en dat voor een paar tientjes wat ik er ooit voor betaald heb.
Daarnaast wordt het programma zeer actief onderhouden, er zijn dan ook zeer regelmatig updates.
danmark_ori
@Leeuwtje28 november 2024 07:11
Zoals vanmorgen weer: 13.11.4 (Beta)
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-11-4-beta/53646
danmark_ori
6 december 2024 03:29
Versie 13.11.5 (Beta)
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-11-5-beta/53716
danmark_ori
16 december 2024 01:07
Versie 13.11.6 (Beta)
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-11-6-beta/53810

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq