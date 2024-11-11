GPSoftware heeft versie 13.11 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Het programma kan na registratie 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

File Displays Added an option to Preferences / File Displays / Navigation to control the Navigation Lock warning message (when the two sides go out of sync). This can be set to verbose (default), minimal and off. This replaces the old option from Miscellaneous / Advanced which allowed the choice of verbose/minimal but did not allow the message to be disabled.

Added option to make a file display the Source when you use the mouse wheel over it. (Preferences / File Displays / Mouse: Mouse wheel to switch source/destination state.)

Added options to disable selecting/copying column data using Ctrl + Right-Click. (First checkboxes under Preferences / File Display Modes / Details and Power Mode.)

Alt + Scroll-Wheel (to scroll both sides of a dual-display window at once) now returns focus to the file display instead of giving it to the first menu / toolbar (due to the Alt key normally activating menus).

Folder tabs with icons turned off and narrow labels (e.g. just a drive letter) are now padded slightly to ensure a reasonable minimum clickable area. Also fixes tab close buttons being hidden unnecessarily for drive roots.

When forcing This PC used/free space columns to use a particular unit (e.g. GB), they no longer switch to bytes when displaying zero.

Simplified status bar graph tooltips for the common used/free disk space cases. Also no longer lowercases German strings.

Single-click mode, with Ctrl held down, now requires the mouse to be moved farther to trigger re-toggling the selection of the file the mouse is already over.

If single-display source/destination windows are enabled, clicking a folder tab to activate a window will now also make that tab the source (unless tab_click_nofocus is on), similar to how the tab bar works in a dual-display window. Archives You can now create new CB7, CBR and CBZ archives directly, without having to create 7z, RAR or Zip archives and rename them as an extra step.

Archive format drop-downs in Add To Archive and New Archive dialogs now distinguish internal and plugin Zip handlers when both are enabled. Also now only states extensions when different to format names. Scripting In script dialogs, Control.AddItem and InsertItemAt now allow a group ID to be specified when adding an existing DialogListItem to another listview control. Previously only passing a string and data value allowed a group to be specified for a new item.

Item.MatchFilter now suppresses password prompts when the item is an encrypted archive.

In a script dialog, when adding an existing listview item to another listview (via Control.AddItem or Control.InsertItemAt), the original item's sub-items, color and font style are now copied as well.

or ), the original item's sub-items, color and font style are now copied as well. Increased contrast of dialog editor's grid lines (particularly with full white or black backgrounds).

Added FindWindow() Evaluator function. Allows searching for top-level windows by class and title. Returns true if the specified window exists.

Evaluator Root function now returns an empty string on errors, instead of throwing an exception. Makes it easier to use and consistent with Parent. Also, if the path is already a root, it will now be returned as-is. Miscellaneous The thumbnail style list (Preferences / File Display Modes / Thumbnails / Styles) can now be reordered, which lets the relative priority of styles be controlled.

Opus now respects the NoCDBurning system policy.

The Relative Size column now works in the This PC folder (Opus native implementation).

The TABCLOSEALL argument is now propagated to the commands generated by Go TABGROUPLIST , so you can use e.g. Go TABGROUPLIST=icons KEYARGS ctrl:TABCLOSEALL=no to produce a list of tab group buttons that will close existing tabs when Ctrl is held down.

Added Close RESTART command. Shuts Opus down and restarts it (either immediately, or with confirmation if the confirm argument is given).

Added Restart and Exit commands to the Lister window menu (top-left corner icon). By default they will prompt for confirmation - hold Shift down when choosing them to exit/restart without confirmation.

down when choosing them to exit/restart without confirmation. Dragging an archive to a toolbar in Customize mode now creates a "Go" button to go into that archive.

The Delete QUIET argument now also skips per-file confirmations if they're on in Preferences.

The Delete QUIET argument now also skips per-file confirmations if they're on in Preferences. When Rename WHENEXISTS=rename has to generate a new name for a folder with a dot in the name, it no longer treats the dot like an extension when choosing where to place the counter.