Software-update: NetSetMan 5.3.1

NetSetMan logo (75 pix) Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.3.1 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. Sinds versie 5.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.3.1:
  • Fix: Error 6 at program start with a restricted user account
  • Fix: Update functionality for future updates
  • Due to a server incompatibility, previous versions cannot be updated through the integrated Update dialog. The latest setup file must be downloaded manually and can then be installed as an update. All settings and profiles will be kept.
Changes in version 5.3.0:
  • New: NIC list context menu dialog for hiding unwanted NICs with the possibility to hide virtual adapters and other types
  • New: Search filters in WiFi Management for networks and profiles
  • New: WiFi networks export of visible list (txt, html, csv)
  • New: Import/Export of multiple WiFi profiles at once
  • Fix: Importing profiles in NC-Freeware version could fail
  • Fix: Importing WiFi profiles with special characters
  • Fix: Rare constellation crash when selecting a WiFi profile
  • Fix: Rare access violation error message at program start
  • New software signing certificate from Sectigo
  • Update of multiple components with fixes and High-DPI improvements
  • To remove a VLAN-ID in Driver section, the value can now be set to -1
  • Increased the maximum length of several proxy related settings
  • If a driver setting like VLAN-ID is not set, it will now be shown as "-" in TrayInfo instead of its default value
  • Adjustments for Windows 11 version 23H2
  • Lots of minor fixes and adjustments

NetSetMan 5.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website NetSetMan
Download https://www.netsetman.com/netsetman.exe
Bestandsgrootte 7,45MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-05-2024 • 18:00

04-05-2024 • 18:00

4

Bron: NetSetMan

renecl 4 mei 2024 18:31
Zijn hiervoor local admin rechten voor nodig? (programma te starten en netwerksettings te veranderen)
ronaldvr @renecl4 mei 2024 21:58
Blijkbaar althans gedeeltelijk:
Does NetSetMan work with a limited user account? (Service? UAC?)

Changing network settings is an administrative procedure. Therefore NetSetMan generally requires administrator privileges to work correctly. For this reason, the integrated Windows service “NetSetMan Service” has been created. Starting with Version 4.0 this Windows service is automatically enabled during the installation to automatically provide NetSetMan with the required privileges. In previous 3.x versions this service had to be activated manually in the program preferences.

The NetSetMan Service accomplishes the following tasks:

No UAC prompt at program start.
The program can be used with a limited Windows user account.
Optional profile switching from the Windows logon screen. This feature can be activated at Preferences › System Privileges, if required.
renecl @ronaldvr5 mei 2024 11:33
Thx voor het uitzoeken :-)
Tijgert 5 mei 2024 00:58
Het handige van dit programma is dat je per AP op een SSID kunt selecteren om te verbinden.
Ik heb vaak gehad dat er meerdere AP’s waren op een SSID en de sterkste geen internet had, maar wel telkens automatisch daarmee verbond. Kabel eruit ofzo. Dan kan je mooi forceren om met de iets zwakkere AP te verbinden waar je wel internet hebt.

