Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.3.1 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. Sinds versie 5.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.3.1: Fix: Error 6 at program start with a restricted user account

Fix: Update functionality for future updates

Due to a server incompatibility, previous versions cannot be updated through the integrated Update dialog. The latest setup file must be downloaded manually and can then be installed as an update. All settings and profiles will be kept. Changes in version 5.3.0: New: NIC list context menu dialog for hiding unwanted NICs with the possibility to hide virtual adapters and other types

New: Search filters in WiFi Management for networks and profiles

New: WiFi networks export of visible list (txt, html, csv)

New: Import/Export of multiple WiFi profiles at once

Fix: Importing profiles in NC-Freeware version could fail

Fix: Importing WiFi profiles with special characters

Fix: Rare constellation crash when selecting a WiFi profile

Fix: Rare access violation error message at program start

New software signing certificate from Sectigo

Update of multiple components with fixes and High-DPI improvements

To remove a VLAN-ID in Driver section, the value can now be set to -1

Increased the maximum length of several proxy related settings

If a driver setting like VLAN-ID is not set, it will now be shown as "-" in TrayInfo instead of its default value

Adjustments for Windows 11 version 23H2

Lots of minor fixes and adjustments