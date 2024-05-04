Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.3.1 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. Sinds versie 5.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.3.1:
Changes in version 5.3.0:
- Fix: Error 6 at program start with a restricted user account
- Fix: Update functionality for future updates
- Due to a server incompatibility, previous versions cannot be updated through the integrated Update dialog. The latest setup file must be downloaded manually and can then be installed as an update. All settings and profiles will be kept.
- New: NIC list context menu dialog for hiding unwanted NICs with the possibility to hide virtual adapters and other types
- New: Search filters in WiFi Management for networks and profiles
- New: WiFi networks export of visible list (txt, html, csv)
- New: Import/Export of multiple WiFi profiles at once
- Fix: Importing profiles in NC-Freeware version could fail
- Fix: Importing WiFi profiles with special characters
- Fix: Rare constellation crash when selecting a WiFi profile
- Fix: Rare access violation error message at program start
- New software signing certificate from Sectigo
- Update of multiple components with fixes and High-DPI improvements
- To remove a VLAN-ID in Driver section, the value can now be set to -1
- Increased the maximum length of several proxy related settings
- If a driver setting like VLAN-ID is not set, it will now be shown as "-" in TrayInfo instead of its default value
- Adjustments for Windows 11 version 23H2
- Lots of minor fixes and adjustments