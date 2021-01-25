Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.0.4 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. Sinds versie 5.0.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.0.4:
Changes in version 5.0.3:
- Fix: Profile activation didn't use recent modifications of IPs in UI
- Fix: Error 1219 with connected network paths without a drive letter
- Fix: Incompatibility with another software prevented profile activation
- Fix: IPv6 activation error prevents further activation of settings
- Fix: New SMTP configurations were not saved correctly
- Fix: High-DPI adjustments for dialogs and tabs
- Fix (Pro): License registration issues in rare constellations
- Translation updates, fixes and adjustments
- Minor fixes and adjustments
Changes in version 5.0.2:
- Fix: Connecting net drives with user name and password failed
- Fix: Connecting to WiFi network by MAC address
- Fix: Saving a WiFi profile without encryption
- Fix: Settings in a profile without a selected NIC were not saved
- Fix: Incorrect tray icon animation after command line activation
- Fix: High-DPI issues with checkboxes
- Fix (Pro): Firefox profile file might not have been found
- Command line activation now updates the active profile in an already running instance of the application
- Tray-Info now marks network adapters that are disconnected
- Minor fixes and adjustments
Changes in version 5.0.1:
- Fix: Deleting a profile while it's being renamed
- Fix: File dialog failed if file extensions were hidden in Explorer
- Fix: Configuration of first gateway metric was always reset to 0
- Fix: Profile activation on Windows logon screen
- Fix: WiFi connection error 5023 in certain constellations
- Fix: License text in preferences could be missing
- Fix (Pro): Double-click on license button opens dialog twice
- Translation updates
- Fix: Mobile NICs could missing in the network adapters list
- Fix: Displayed information partially incorrect for newly available update
- Fix: After using auto-update there was no automated program restart
- Fix (Pro): Autorun was added twice
- Fix (Pro): Multiple License registration issues