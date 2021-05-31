Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.0.6 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.0.6:
- Fix: AutoSwitch thread error after standby
- Fix: AutoSwitch options might have been hidden due to incorrect alignment
- Fix: Systems with many WiFi profiles could lead to UI performance issues
- Fix: Error deleting the last remaining profile group
- Fix: Position of a new group might have been saved incorrectly
- Fix: "Connect by MAC address" failed if no name/description was provided
- Fix: TAB keyboard navigation order
- Fix: Windows firewall status setting not applied correctly
- Fix: Protocol Bindings for systems with multiple NICs using the same driver
- Fix: High Contrast Mode support adjustments
- Fix (Pro): License registration issues in rare constellations
- Tools: Network Scanner now shows the device description/comment as a name tooltip
- Performance improvements for selecting and viewing profiles
- Improved AutoSwitch performance and compatibility
- AutoSwitch NIC Status condition now also supports special types of VPN connections
- WiFi Management remembers last selected NIC if multiple are available
- Added shortcuts for Compact/Full Mode (
CTRL+
M) and main sections (
CTRL+
1/
2/
3/
4)
- In Logon mode, the Save button now saves the activation log in the Logs subfolder
- Minor fixes and adjustments