Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.0.6 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.0.6: Fix: AutoSwitch thread error after standby

Fix: AutoSwitch options might have been hidden due to incorrect alignment

Fix: Systems with many WiFi profiles could lead to UI performance issues

Fix: Error deleting the last remaining profile group

Fix: Position of a new group might have been saved incorrectly

Fix: "Connect by MAC address" failed if no name/description was provided

Fix: TAB keyboard navigation order

Fix: Windows firewall status setting not applied correctly

Fix: Protocol Bindings for systems with multiple NICs using the same driver

Fix: High Contrast Mode support adjustments

Fix (Pro): License registration issues in rare constellations

Tools: Network Scanner now shows the device description/comment as a name tooltip

Performance improvements for selecting and viewing profiles

Improved AutoSwitch performance and compatibility

AutoSwitch NIC Status condition now also supports special types of VPN connections

WiFi Management remembers last selected NIC if multiple are available

Added shortcuts for Compact/Full Mode ( CTRL + M ) and main sections ( CTRL + 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 )

+ ) and main sections ( + / / / ) In Logon mode, the Save button now saves the activation log in the Logs subfolder

Minor fixes and adjustments