Software-update: NetSetMan 5.0.6

NetSetMan logo (75 pix) Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.0.6 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.0.6:
  • Fix: AutoSwitch thread error after standby
  • Fix: AutoSwitch options might have been hidden due to incorrect alignment
  • Fix: Systems with many WiFi profiles could lead to UI performance issues
  • Fix: Error deleting the last remaining profile group
  • Fix: Position of a new group might have been saved incorrectly
  • Fix: "Connect by MAC address" failed if no name/description was provided
  • Fix: TAB keyboard navigation order
  • Fix: Windows firewall status setting not applied correctly
  • Fix: Protocol Bindings for systems with multiple NICs using the same driver
  • Fix: High Contrast Mode support adjustments
  • Fix (Pro): License registration issues in rare constellations
  • Tools: Network Scanner now shows the device description/comment as a name tooltip
  • Performance improvements for selecting and viewing profiles
  • Improved AutoSwitch performance and compatibility
  • AutoSwitch NIC Status condition now also supports special types of VPN connections
  • WiFi Management remembers last selected NIC if multiple are available
  • Added shortcuts for Compact/Full Mode (CTRL+M) and main sections (CTRL+1/2/3/4)
  • In Logon mode, the Save button now saves the activation log in the Logs subfolder
  • Minor fixes and adjustments

NetSetMan 5.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website NetSetMan
Download https://www.netsetman.com/netsetman.exe
Bestandsgrootte 7,03MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-05-2021 20:000

31-05-2021 • 20:00

0 Linkedin

Bron: NetSetMan

Update-historie

05-02 NetSetMan 5.1.0 0
05-'21 NetSetMan 5.0.6 0
02-'21 NetSetMan 5.0.5 2
01-'21 NetSetMan 5.0.4 0
12-'20 NetSetMan 5.0.0 5
11-'19 NetSetMan 4.7.2 8
08-'18 NetSetMan 4.7.0 0
03-'18 NetSetMan 4.6.1 2
11-'17 NetSetMan 4.6.0 0
09-'17 NetSetMan 4.5.1 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

NetSetMan

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee