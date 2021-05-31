eM Client is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, al loopt het versienummer bij die die laatste niet helemaal gelijk. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Maandag is versie 8.2.1465.0 uitgekomen maar sinds de vorige keer dat het programma in de Downloads voorbij is gekomen is er meer veranderd:

Changes in version 8.2.1465.0 Bringing back support for custom URL schemes (eg. Helios Green, FaceTime links)

Improvements for displaying messages in dark mode

Added detection for several online meeting providers (Amazon Chime, BlueJeans and more)

Added dial-in support for Zoom + modify description if dial-in information is provided

Support for attachments from EWS distribution lists

Detect and disable chunked downloads for ModusMail

Disallow editing RTF documents on onedrive because it does not support it

Disable attachments support for iCloud, because it does not work on server side

Fixed MS Teams all day events

Fixed opening MSTeams online meeting from ICS files

Fixed uploading flagged messages to Gmail Sent folder

Fixed mapping of Google email/phone/url/address

Fixed support for multiple PGP blocks in one email

Fixed expiration date visual for owncloud and nextcloud

Fixed missing username after Gmail account import

Fixed cloud attachments for encrypted emails

Portuguese, spanish, norwegian, czech, danish, dutch, italian localizations updated

Many other fixes Changes in version 8.2.1237.0 Bunch of bug fixes Changes in version 8.2.1233.0 Fixed renaming contact folders on some Google Accounts

A few other bug fixes Changes in version 8.2.1226.0 Fixed a recent issue with distribution lists on G Suite

A few other fixes