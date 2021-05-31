Software-update: eM Client 8.2.1465.0

eM Client logo (79 pix)eM Client is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, al loopt het versienummer bij die die laatste niet helemaal gelijk. Het programma heeft verder ook een kalender, er kunnen taken en notities worden bijgehouden, en er kan worden gechat via Google Talk, Jabber en via het xmpp-protocol. Het programma is gratis voor privégebruik, maar voor extra mogelijkheden of bij gebruik van meer dan twee accounts wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Maandag is versie 8.2.1465.0 uitgekomen maar sinds de vorige keer dat het programma in de Downloads voorbij is gekomen is er meer veranderd:

Changes in version 8.2.1465.0
  • Bringing back support for custom URL schemes (eg. Helios Green, FaceTime links)
  • Improvements for displaying messages in dark mode
  • Added detection for several online meeting providers (Amazon Chime, BlueJeans and more)
  • Added dial-in support for Zoom + modify description if dial-in information is provided
  • Support for attachments from EWS distribution lists
  • Detect and disable chunked downloads for ModusMail
  • Disallow editing RTF documents on onedrive because it does not support it
  • Disable attachments support for iCloud, because it does not work on server side
  • Fixed MS Teams all day events
  • Fixed opening MSTeams online meeting from ICS files
  • Fixed uploading flagged messages to Gmail Sent folder
  • Fixed mapping of Google email/phone/url/address
  • Fixed support for multiple PGP blocks in one email
  • Fixed expiration date visual for owncloud and nextcloud
  • Fixed missing username after Gmail account import
  • Fixed cloud attachments for encrypted emails
  • Portuguese, spanish, norwegian, czech, danish, dutch, italian localizations updated
  • Many other fixes
Changes in version 8.2.1237.0
  • Bunch of bug fixes
Changes in version 8.2.1233.0
  • Fixed renaming contact folders on some Google Accounts
  • A few other bug fixes
Changes in version 8.2.1226.0
  • Fixed a recent issue with distribution lists on G Suite
  • A few other fixes

eM Client

Versienummer 8.2.1465.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website eM Client
Download https://www.emclient.com/download?lang=en
Bestandsgrootte 111,00MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

31-05-2021 19:48
31-05-2021 • 19:48

Bron: eM Client

eM Client

Reacties (5)

0dwarfangel
1 juni 2021 13:31
Leuk feitje over deze club, dat ze mijn e-mails hebben gescand en op inhoud mijn account heeft gesloten omdat zij van mening waren dat het een zakelijk gebruik is geweest.

Iedereen die niet wil dat z'n e-mails worden gescand, zou ik deze partij afraden.
0willemb2
@dwarfangel1 juni 2021 15:22
Waar maak je uit op dat ze de inhoud scannen? Dat zou zeer, zeer ernstig zijn. Dat doet zelfs Google al jaren niet meer.

Ik heb op hun forum gezocht met de term violation. Er wordt wel veel geklaagd over die licence violation messages, maar het bedrijf ontkent dat de inhoud van berichten gescand wordt.

Uit de reacties maak ik op dat ze een database hebben met domeinnamen waarvan ze denken dat die van bedrijven zijn. Die database wordt regelmatig bijgewerkt waardoor het kan voorkomen dat een adres dat je al jaren privé gebruikt opeens als business wordt aangemerkt. Bezwaar maken helpt soms, maar dan moet er niet een webshop op je domein draaien denk ik ;)
0dwarfangel
@willemb22 juni 2021 14:45
Dat maak ik op uit een pop-up die na aantal jaren gebruik verhinderde dat ik nog langer gebruik kon maken van de client, tenzij ik een betaalde variant koos. gelukkig gebruik ik altijd imap.

het is mogelijk dat ze dit op basis van een domein hebben gedaan (waar geen webshop op draait), als je dat een fijner idee vind om het te rechtvaardigen voor deze club, dan heb ik niets toe te voegen. maar het leek mij zinvol te vermelden dat deze partij jouw toegang blokkeert, zonder overleg en zonder waarschuwing en je dwingt om te betalen als ze daar aanleiding toe zien.
Als je op die manier je kleine klanten (ZZP met 1 adres en max 50 mails per maand) wil dwarsbomen, prima. inmiddels heeft Outlook dezelfde (en uitgebreidere) interface en mogelijkheden.
0DrPoncho
@dwarfangel4 juni 2021 17:34
Dus ze hadden gelijk, je bent (was) een zakelijk gebruiker? :P
0dwarfangel
@DrPoncho6 juni 2021 14:51
een zzp'er met één e-mailadres.. en ik was aan het wachten op de blackfriday waarop ze standaard 50% korting geven. na hun bericht, direct verwijderd en nooit gekocht. ik heb liever dat microsoft mijn mails scant, dan één of andere Tsjechische club.

