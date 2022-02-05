Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: NetSetMan 5.1.0

NetSetMan logo (75 pix) Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.1.0 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Windows 11 compatibility (21H2 build 22000)
  • WPA3 and 802.11ax support for WiFi6 networks and profiles
  • Unicode support for WiFi SSIDs (displaying, creating, connecting)
  • Optional monochrome/outline style for tray icon (-> Preferences/Tray)
  • "Refresh" item at the end of the network adapters list
Fixed:
  • Performance issue in Windows 11 after accessing TrayInfo
  • No more writing to settings file during shutdown to prevent rare data loss
  • Connecting to a WiFi network with Error 87 in very rare cases
  • Incomplete information for WiFi setting during profile activation
  • Firewall notification and exceptions settings
  • Automatic High-DPI scaling of icons in TrayMenu
  • High-DPI scaling for profile tabs was incorrect in certain constellations
  • Tray icon resolution with multiple monitors with different DPI settings
  • StrongestSignalSwitch option with more than one wireless network adapter
Improved:
  • In TrayInfo the MAC address now also includes the original value if it was modified
  • The Retry option on the activation dialog is now integrated in the split-button
  • Improved compatibility with certain types of virtual and external network adapters
  • Improved upgrade from version 4.x by ignoring empty profiles
  • Improved compatibility of VLAN-ID for different types of network adapters
  • Improved file dialogs with High-DPI support and other optimizations
  • Reduced file size by 10%
  • Lots of minor fixes and adjustments

NetSetMan 5.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website NetSetMan
Download https://www.netsetman.com/netsetman.exe
Bestandsgrootte 6,37MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-02-2022 06:560

05-02-2022 • 06:56

0 Linkedin

Bron: NetSetMan

Update-historie

05-02 NetSetMan 5.1.0 0
05-'21 NetSetMan 5.0.6 0
02-'21 NetSetMan 5.0.5 2
01-'21 NetSetMan 5.0.4 0
12-'20 NetSetMan 5.0.0 5
11-'19 NetSetMan 4.7.2 8
08-'18 NetSetMan 4.7.0 0
03-'18 NetSetMan 4.6.1 2
11-'17 NetSetMan 4.6.0 0
09-'17 NetSetMan 4.5.1 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

NetSetMan

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True