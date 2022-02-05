Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.1.0 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Windows 11 compatibility (21H2 build 22000)

WPA3 and 802.11ax support for WiFi6 networks and profiles

Unicode support for WiFi SSIDs (displaying, creating, connecting)

Optional monochrome/outline style for tray icon (-> Preferences/Tray)

"Refresh" item at the end of the network adapters list Fixed: Performance issue in Windows 11 after accessing TrayInfo

No more writing to settings file during shutdown to prevent rare data loss

Connecting to a WiFi network with Error 87 in very rare cases

Incomplete information for WiFi setting during profile activation

Firewall notification and exceptions settings

Automatic High-DPI scaling of icons in TrayMenu

High-DPI scaling for profile tabs was incorrect in certain constellations

Tray icon resolution with multiple monitors with different DPI settings

StrongestSignalSwitch option with more than one wireless network adapter Improved: In TrayInfo the MAC address now also includes the original value if it was modified

The Retry option on the activation dialog is now integrated in the split-button

Improved compatibility with certain types of virtual and external network adapters

Improved upgrade from version 4.x by ignoring empty profiles

Improved compatibility of VLAN-ID for different types of network adapters

Improved file dialogs with High-DPI support and other optimizations

Reduced file size by 10%

Lots of minor fixes and adjustments