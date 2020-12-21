Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: NetSetMan 5.0.0

NetSetMan logo (75 pix) Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.0.0 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New:
  • Profile Management in Profile Tree!
    Easier handling of profiles and groups in a tree structure
    Drag&drop, copy&paste, multi-select, nested group hierarchy
    Tooltips for profile settings, notes and AutoSwitch conditions
    Searching/filtering profiles and groups
    NC-Freeware can now also use groups and up to 8 profiles
  • Settings file format is now XML instead of INI
    No more limitation of exactly 6 profiles per group
    Profile groups can now be nested within each other
    "Atomic saving" prevents file corruptions even during system crash
  • Carefully modernized UI retaining the familiar usability
    Resizable window with additional profile overview at a certain width
    Vertical menu for quick access to the main parts of the application:
    Network profiles
    WiFi Management
    Network Tools
    AutoSwitch
    AutoSwitch can now be configured directly in each profile
    Activation dialog displays all setting details that are applied
    Dialogs can contain formatted text, images and links
    IPv6 and WINS have been moved to the Advanced TCP/IP dialog (IP+)
  • NetSetMan WiFi Management
    Recreated from scratch, removing all previous limitations and errors
    Additional info: MAC, channel, speed, protocols, etc.
    Optional descriptions and colors for important wireless networks
  • AutoSwitch Overview
  • Modernized Tray-Info!
    Modern design with glass/acrylic background and user color scheme
    Can be displayed as an overlaying dialog with selectable text
    Customizable content and zoom level with live preview
    Content is automatically updated every 5 seconds
  • Modern high resolution icon images
    Almost 200 images recreated to support high-DPI screens
    New NetSetMan logo!
  • Auto-Update for downloading and installing new versions
  • Automatic Network Adapter Management
    List with available NICs is automatically updated at program start
    Structured list with hardware, virtual and generic NICs
    "Dynamic LAN/WiFi adapter" to auto-select a NIC at profile activation
  • High-DPI compatibility with multi-monitor support
  • Network bridges are now better supported
  • Extended NetSetMan Administration with more options
  • Multiple profiles can be activated with one command line call
  • Command line activation now accepts profile names and even place holders
  • Improved security with custom file dialog
  • Lots of usability improvements, additional options and fixes
  • Compatibility for Windows 10 version 20H2
Important / Breaking Changes:
  • Dropping support for XP (incompatible) and Vista (untested)
    Due to outdated APIs, these EOL Windows versions are no longer supported.
    If you are on Windows Vista or older, please keep using NetSetMan 4.x.
  • Settings file format and name changed from settings.ini to netsetman.xml
    If you are accessing the file from a script, you will need to update it.
  • Command line activation requires a new type of profile ID (see help file)
    Due to the changed file structure, previous IDs have been replaced by GUIDs. Copy them from tree context menu or directly from XML file.
  • Some outdated translations have been removed:
    Danish, Georgian, Hebrew, Indonesian, Malay, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese
    Temporarily: Greek, Portuguese (Brazil), Ukrainian.
    If you would like to continue one of the languages and become an official volunteer translator, please contact us.

NetSetMan 5.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website NetSetMan
Download https://www.netsetman.com/netsetman.exe
Bestandsgrootte 7,00MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

21 december 2020 19:48
Wel handig om te weten
Voor deze versie moet je een upgrade kopen:
(NetSetMan Pro 4.x) License Quantity 1
Upgrade Discount 30% (Limited Offer)
License Quantity 1
License Cost € 39 (1 x € 39)
Upgrade Discount - € 11.70 (1x30%)
Subtotal € 27.30

Total Amount € 33.03

Verder ideaal programma, vraag me alleen af wat de meerwaarde is van v5 t.o.v. v4

Edit: Zag net de percentages:
Binnen 1 jaar verlengen: Gratis upgrade naar v5
Licentie tot 2 jaar 50% korting
Licentie tot 3 jaar 30% korting

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 21 december 2020 20:34]

+1Andrejan
@cruysen22 december 2020 16:48
Wat bedoel je precies met "deze versie" waarvoor je een upgrade moet kopen?
Van versie 5.0.0 kun je in ieder geval prima de freeware versie installeren, mits je hem niet commercieel gebruikt.

Voor mij werkt dit programma ideaal, ik zit regelmatig in verschillende omgevingen en als ik mijn laptop daar aanzet stelt hij automatisch de juiste netwerkshares, standaardprinter, tweede beeldscherm, geluidsvolume enz. enz. in. De trigger hiervoor is de SSID van de wifi ter plaatse.
+1cruysen
@Andrejan22 december 2020 21:47
Met deze versie duide ik op de betaalde versie 5.
De betaalde versie heeft meer instellingen die je aan een profiel kunt hangen. En er kunnen onbeperkt aantal profielen aangemaken worden.

Als je dat extra niet nodig hebt, dan is dit een ideale tool als je vaker instellingen moet aanpassen/wisselen in je Windows pc.

Edit: Dit programma is trouwens ook standalone te gebruiken. Ook heel handig met de netwerktools die in dit programma verwerkt zitten. (zoals wifi beheer en netwerk verbindingen)

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 22 december 2020 21:59]

+1SED
22 december 2020 14:15
Daar gebruikte ik altijd https://tcpipmanager.sourceforge.io/ voor al is daar de ontwikkeling alweer enige tijd niet vlot.
0cruysen
23 december 2020 18:36
Inmiddels de 1e update:

5.0.1 - 2020-12-23
- Fix: Mobile NICs could missing in the network adapters list
- Fix: Displayed information partially incorrect for newly available update
- Fix: After using auto-update there was no automated program restart
- Fix (Pro): Autorun was added twice
- Fix (Pro): Multiple License registration issues

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

