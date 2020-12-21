Ilja Herlein heeft versie 5.0.0 van NetSetMan uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse instellingen snel en eenvoudig door middel van profielen worden aangepast. Het is vooral handig voor laptopgebruikers die hun computer op verschillende locaties gebruiken, zoals thuis en op het werk. Met een druk op een knop kunnen bijvoorbeeld het ip-adres, de standaardprinter en de smtp-server worden aangepast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken, maar er is ook een pro-versie voor commerciële gebruikers, die ook het aanpassen van het domein, de proxyserver en de browserstartpagina mogelijk maakt. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New:
Important / Breaking Changes:
- Profile Management in Profile Tree!
Easier handling of profiles and groups in a tree structure
Drag&drop, copy&paste, multi-select, nested group hierarchy
Tooltips for profile settings, notes and AutoSwitch conditions
Searching/filtering profiles and groups
NC-Freeware can now also use groups and up to 8 profiles
- Settings file format is now XML instead of INI
No more limitation of exactly 6 profiles per group
Profile groups can now be nested within each other
"Atomic saving" prevents file corruptions even during system crash
- Carefully modernized UI retaining the familiar usability
Resizable window with additional profile overview at a certain width
Vertical menu for quick access to the main parts of the application:
Network profiles
WiFi Management
Network Tools
AutoSwitch
AutoSwitch can now be configured directly in each profile
Activation dialog displays all setting details that are applied
Dialogs can contain formatted text, images and links
IPv6 and WINS have been moved to the Advanced TCP/IP dialog (IP+)
- NetSetMan WiFi Management
Recreated from scratch, removing all previous limitations and errors
Additional info: MAC, channel, speed, protocols, etc.
Optional descriptions and colors for important wireless networks
- AutoSwitch Overview
- Modernized Tray-Info!
Modern design with glass/acrylic background and user color scheme
Can be displayed as an overlaying dialog with selectable text
Customizable content and zoom level with live preview
Content is automatically updated every 5 seconds
- Modern high resolution icon images
Almost 200 images recreated to support high-DPI screens
New NetSetMan logo!
- Auto-Update for downloading and installing new versions
- Automatic Network Adapter Management
List with available NICs is automatically updated at program start
Structured list with hardware, virtual and generic NICs
"Dynamic LAN/WiFi adapter" to auto-select a NIC at profile activation
- High-DPI compatibility with multi-monitor support
- Network bridges are now better supported
- Extended NetSetMan Administration with more options
- Multiple profiles can be activated with one command line call
- Command line activation now accepts profile names and even place holders
- Improved security with custom file dialog
- Lots of usability improvements, additional options and fixes
- Compatibility for Windows 10 version 20H2
- Dropping support for XP (incompatible) and Vista (untested)
Due to outdated APIs, these EOL Windows versions are no longer supported.
If you are on Windows Vista or older, please keep using NetSetMan 4.x.
- Settings file format and name changed from settings.ini to netsetman.xml
If you are accessing the file from a script, you will need to update it.
- Command line activation requires a new type of profile ID (see help file)
Due to the changed file structure, previous IDs have been replaced by GUIDs. Copy them from tree context menu or directly from XML file.
- Some outdated translations have been removed:
Danish, Georgian, Hebrew, Indonesian, Malay, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese
Temporarily: Greek, Portuguese (Brazil), Ukrainian.
If you would like to continue one of the languages and become an official volunteer translator, please contact us.