Software-update: Notepad++ 8.4

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.4 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.4 new features, enhancement and bug-fixes:
  • Update Scintilla from v4.4.6 to v5.2.1 and add Lexilla v5.1.5. (Fix #10504)
  • Enhance dark mode support (Shortcut Mapper, autocompletion, calltip, Column Editor and Style configurator, Preferences dialog, etc…) (Fix #11530, #11522, #11407, #11514, #11506, #11497)
  • Fix lossing characters issue after case-conversion (UPPER/lower). (Fix #11463)
  • Fix “Sort Lines as Integer” not considering negative number issue. (Fix #11023, #2025)
  • Sort languages alphabetically automatically in Style Configurator. (Fix #11337)
  • Fix flashing box (autocompletion empty list) appears while typing issue. (Fix #9433)
  • Scrolling Document List automatically to make the selected tab item visible. (Fix #11204)
  • Make Find in Files search result line number aligned. (Fix #11119)
  • Add default A-Z sorting ability in Function list. (Fix #11446)
  • Add virtual space ability. (Fix #11443, #11444)
  • Fix document being wronly marked as saved bug after converting its encoding. (Fix #11436)
  • Fix Document list not sync with tab order after sorting. (Fix #11272)
  • Fix file saving critical bug under Symantec encryption desktop. (Fix #11339)
  • Fix cropped text in Shortcut mapper’s status area issue. (Fix #10358)
  • Enhance installer: Remember the chosen language in the previous installation. (Implement #10582)
  • Improve Find/Replace Dialog layout. (Fix #11318)
  • Update NSIS & Inno Setup keyword lists.

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.4/
Bestandsgrootte 4,28MB
Licentietype GPL

