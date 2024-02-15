Versie 4.2.3 van de opensource-protocolanalyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In versie 4.2.0 treffen we onder andere een donkere modus onder Windows aan, is er een download voor de Arm-versie van Windows en zijn er weer heel veel protocollen toegevoegd of bijgewerkt. In versie 4.2.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- Capture start fails when file set enabled and file extension not supplied if directory contains a period. Issue 14614.
- Cannot drag and move custom filter buttons in toolbar. Issue 19447.
- Not equal won’t work when used with wlan.addr. Issue 19449.
- sshdump fails to connect with private key (ssh-rsa) Issue 19510.
- ChmodBPF installation fails on macOS Sonoma 14.1.2. Issue 19527.
- Windows installers should check for Windows 8.1. Issue 19569.
- Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2024-01-05-7725.pcap. Issue 19570.
- Fuzz job crash output: fuzz-2024-01-06-7734.pcap. Issue 19578.
- Incorrect recursion depth assert failure when dissecting a legitimate GOOSE message. Issue 19580.
- OPC UA - large read request is reported as malformed in 4.2.1 but not in 4.0.12. Issue 19581.
- TFTP dissector bug type listed as netscii instead of netascii doesn’t show all TFTP packets including TFTP blocks. Issue 19589.
- SMB1 replies from LAN Drive app only show up as NBSS Continuation Message. Issue 19593.
- ciscodump - older SSH key exchange algorithms not supported. Issue 19594.
- Problem decoding LAPB/X.25/FTAM after adding X.75 decoding. Issue 19595.
- Wireshark Filter not working. Issue 19604.
- CFLOW: failure to decode 0 length data fields of IPFIX variable length data types. Issue 19605.
- Copy …as Printable Text Feature Missing in 4.1/4.2. Issue 19607.
- Export Objects - HTTP is missing some HTTP/2 files in a two-pass analysis. Issue 19609.
- ASAM-CMP Plugin: Malformed message, length mismatch if vendor defined data of status messages has odd length. Issue 19626.
- OSS-Fuzz 66561: wireshark:fuzzshark_ip_proto-udp: Null-dereference READ in wmem_map_lookup. Issue 19642.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- ASAM CMP
- CAN
- CFLOW
- CMIP
- CMP
- DAP
- DICOM
- DISP
- E2AP
- GLOW
- GOOSE
- GTP
- GTPv2
- H.225
- H.245
- H.248
- HTTP2
- IEEE 1609.2
- IEEE 1722
- IPv4
- IPv6
- ISO 15765
- ISUP
- ITS
- Kerberos
- LDAP
- MMS
- NBT
- NRUP
- openSAFETY
- P22
- P7
- PARLAY
- RTMPT
- RTP
- SCSI
- SOME/IP
- T.38
- TCP
- TECMP
- TFTP
- WOW
- X.509if
- X.509sat
- X.75
- X11
- Z39.50
- ZigBee Green Power
- pcap
- pcapng
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.2.3 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.3 voor Windows (Arm)
Wireshark 4.2.3 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.2.3 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.3 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.3 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD