Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn Unified Threat Management, UTM in het kort, met 9.718 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

UTM Up2date 9.7 MR18 (9.718) released

We've just released UTM version 9.7 MR18 (9.718). As this is a regular maintenance update it will be released in three phases:
  1. In phase 1 you can download the update package from our download server. Click the link and navigate to the folder UTM / v9 / up2date.
    Up2date package – 9.717 to 9.718 https://download.astaro.com/UTM/v9/up2date/u2d-sys-9.717003-718005.tgz.gpg
    Md5sum is 61ab2c8f45baa2aace8dfa80446c7caa https://download.astaro.com/UTM/v9/up2date/u2d-sys-9.717003-718005.tgz.gpg.md5
  2. During phase 2 we will make it available via our Up2Date servers in several stages.
  3. In phase 3 we will make it available via our Up2Date servers to all remaining installations.
Details of this release, along with previous releases, can be found on our official release notes page.

Other news
  • Maintenance Release
  • Security Release
Remarks
  • System will be rebooted
  • Configuration will be upgraded
Issues resolved
  • NUTM-14068 [Basesystem] Tar Vulnerability - CVE-2022-48303
  • NUTM-14219 [Basesystem] Remove support for weak TLS signature algorithms in Web Admin and User Portal
  • NUTM-14237 [Basesystem] Remove deprecated XSS protection header from Web Admin and User Portal
  • NUTM-14285 [Basesystem] Disable session tickets on Web Admin and User Portal
  • NUTM-14288 [Basesystem] Samba Vulnerability - CVE-2022-2127
  • NUTM-14197 [Email] Email stuck in queue with scanner timeout
  • NUTM-14289 [Endpoint] Remove Endpoint Protection from WebAdmin and system backend
  • NUTM-14305 [Logging] Failed logins for SSL VPN Remote Access are not displayed in reports
  • NUTM-14218 [RED] Disable DHE ciphers support for RED in UTM
  • NUTM-14339 [WAF] Daily WAF Coredumps: Segmentation fault (11)
  • NUTM-13182 [Web] Reflected XSS in Web Proxy - CVE-2021-4429
  • NUTM-13988 [Web] Improve performance and error handling for AD SSO
Versienummer 9.718
Releasestatus Final
Website Sophos
Download https://www.sophos.com/en-us/support/utm-downloads.aspx
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Update-historie

11-'23 Sophos UTM 9.718 2
05-'22 Sophos UTM 9.711 0
01-'20 Sophos UTM 9.701-6 3

Neus 21 november 2023 07:45
Wellicht kan de download link aangepast worden want uiteindelijk is er alleen een tekst bestand te zien met daarin dit bericht:
iso and exe files are no longer available from ftp.astaro.com
please use https://www.sophos.com/en-us/support/utm-downloads.aspx instead
Itssecured 22 november 2023 07:54
En daarnaast is het product EOS. Bestaat het portal niet meer. En over n paar jaar is het volledig ter zielen. Jammer, want het is een fijn product. Persoonlijk vind ik het beter dan de XG (huidige lijn)

