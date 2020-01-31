Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn Unified Threat Management, UTM in het kort, met 9.701-6 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt:
UTM Up2Date 9.701 Released
Today we've released UTM 9.701. The release will be rolled out in phases. In phase 1 you can download the update package from our download server, in phase 2 we will spread it via our Up2Date servers.
News
Remarks
- Maintenance Release
Issues Resolved
- System will be rebooted
- Configuration will be upgraded
- Connected APs will perform firmware upgrade
- Connected REDs will perform firmware upgrade
- NUTM-11142 [AWS] Unable to create VPC tunnel to AWS GovCloud
- NUTM-10024 [Basesystem] Unexpected reboots of both HA nodes
- NUTM-10625 [Basesystem] IPs will be counted under license usage even they are not really active
- NUTM-10893 [Basesystem] UTM does not process traffic after reboot
- NUTM-11065 [Basesystem] iptables-restore: line 10 failed: ICMP Rule disappears sporadically
- NUTM-11234 [Basesystem] NTP vulnerabilitiy (CVE-2018-12327)
- NUTM-11121 [Configuration Management] Confd move_object() is broken
- NUTM-10051 [Email] DLP Custom expression does not match if message text starts with a '<'
- NUTM-11229 [Email] Patch Exim (CVE-2019-15846)
- NUTM-10019 [Network] Unexpected UDP drops (UDP / 4742)
- NUTM-10519 [Network] BGP neighborship not coming up
- NUTM-10963 [Network] NAT rules stopped working after update
- NUTM-11005 [Network] IP renewal doesn't work for one interface if multiple dynamic uplinks exist
- NUTM-11175 [Network] IPS exception does not work for SID 49666 for inbound WAF traffic
- NUTM-11208 [Network] Optimize route updates
- NUTM-11003 [UI Framework] Portal login failed to find user object of Active Directory user
- NUTM-11030 [UI Framework] Webadmin mass enable/disable/delete user does not work
- NUTM-11053 [UI Framework] Alert "Do you want to wait xx more seconds to finish the request?" does not disappear if request is done.
- NUTM-11214 [UI Framework] Conform to Apple's new certificate requirements (webadmin)
- NUTM-10960 [Web] Proxy crash with coredump on UTM 9.602
- NUTM-11034 [Web] Method change on UTM warn page in 9.6 cause warning in Firefox
- NUTM-11102 [Web] SafeSearch not working as expected
- NUTM-11345 [Web] Regenerated Signing CA using 1024bit key, causing iOS 13 trust issues
- NUTM-11422 [Web] Error while saving any web filter profile after upgrade to 9.7
- NUTM-10834 [Wireless] UTM config changelog updates when reviewing wireless network settings
- NUTM-11122 [Wireless] QR code missing from hotspot voucher when custom hostname is longer than 24 characters
- NUTM-11150 [Wireless] APs became inactive after upgrade from UTM 9.603 to 9.604