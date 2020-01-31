Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: AntivirusLiveCD 32.0-0.102.0

AntivirusLiveCD is een boot cd of zelfstartende usb-stick om een computer te scannen op virussen. Het is gebaseerd op 4MLinux, een kleine Linux-distributie die zich focust op de vier M's: Maintenance, Multimedia, Miniserver en Mystery. Het anti-virusgedeelte wordt verzorgt door ClamAV, een ander bekend opensource project.

Antivirus Live CD 32.0-0.102.0 released.

Antivirus Live CD is an official 4MLinux fork including the ClamAV scanner. It's designed for users who need a lightweight live CD, which will help them to protect their computers against viruses. The latest version 32.0-0.102.0 is based on 4MLinux 32.0 BETA and ClamAV 0.102.0.

Versienummer 32.0-0.102.0
Releasestatus Final
Website AntivirusLiveCD
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/antiviruslivecd/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

31-01-2020 • 16:09

31-01-2020 • 16:09

2

Bron: AntivirusLiveCD

Beveiliging en antivirus Nokia

Reacties (2)

+1inf3rno89
31 januari 2020 17:13
Goeie shit
+2RJWvdH
@inf3rno8931 januari 2020 17:15
Behalve dan dat ClamAV zonder extra signatures niets maar dan ook echt niets vind!

Ik gebruik dan liever de Kaspersky Rescue Disk
https://www.kaspersky.nl/...hank-you/free-rescue-disk
