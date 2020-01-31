AntivirusLiveCD is een boot cd of zelfstartende usb-stick om een computer te scannen op virussen. Het is gebaseerd op 4MLinux, een kleine Linux-distributie die zich focust op de vier M's: Maintenance, Multimedia, Miniserver en Mystery. Het anti-virusgedeelte wordt verzorgt door ClamAV, een ander bekend opensource project.

Antivirus Live CD is an official 4MLinux fork including the ClamAV scanner. It's designed for users who need a lightweight live CD, which will help them to protect their computers against viruses. The latest version 32.0-0.102.0 is based on 4MLinux 32.0 BETA and ClamAV 0.102.0.