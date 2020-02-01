Versie 4.29 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes since 4.2.8: Reduced overall memory usage (commit size) by up to 1/3rd by eliminating the per-image scratch buffer

Greatly improved performance when finishing actions of most tools by employing a shared cache between the render and commit code paths

Reduced memory usage when working with many tools by consolidating homogenous tiles (those that are comprised of a single color value)

Significantly improved performance of most history actions (commit, undo, redo) by switching from NTFS compression to multithreaded LZ4 compression for history files

Significantly improved performance of undo/redo with very complex selections (e.g. from the Magic Wand tool)

Improved performance of Image -> Flatten (also affects flattening when saving)

Improved performance of the Invert Colors and Desaturate adjustments by disabling hardware acceleration for them (too much overhead in copying tiles to the GPU for such trivial rendering kernels)

Improved performance when saving by moving thumbnail rendering for the File -> Open Recent menu to a background thread

Reduced memory usage when printing, and removed a rare crash that was related to its use of the (now removed) scratch buffer

Improved performance of effect rendering when a complex selection is active (improved caching)

New: Added a "busy spinner" to the canvas when using the Magic Wand and Paint Bucket tools

New translation: Hebrew (HE)

New translation: Slovak (SK)

Fixed a really goofy crash that required drawing with the paintbrush and, without letting go of the mouse button, moving the mouse into the toolbar and then using the mouse wheel to change the brush width

Fixed a layout bug with the image list button

Fixed an error that prevented saving some images as JPEGs if they had EXIF Interop metadata (PropertyNotFoundException)

Fixed a crash when running on a CPU that supports AVX but with an OS that is configured to not support it (via bcdedit /set xsavedisable 1)

Fixed a crash when pressing the spacebar after switching to a tool but before it has received any mouse input events

Fixed a rare crash when opening the Levels adjustments with certain types of selections

Fixed a crash when checking for updates with an expired alpha/beta build

Fixed a crash (FileLoadException) when DLLs are not updated correctly by the updater

Updated WebPFileType plugin to version 1.3.2

Updated DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.9.9. This adds support for X8B8G8R8 and R8G8B8 formats, and fixes a visual glitch when previewing cube maps in some formats.