Software-update: Betaflight 4.4.3

Voor het aansturen van drones of vliegtuigjes wordt gebruikgemaakt van flightcontrollersoftware. Opensourcevoorbeelden hiervan zijn Cleanflight, Ardupilot, Inav en Betaflight. Deze laatste heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor dshot-, multishot- en oneshot-motorprotocollen, STM32 en AT32, F4-, F7-, G4- en H7-processors, telemetrieprotocollen, en oleddisplays. Eerdere STM32-processors, zoals de F1 en F3, worden door oudere Betaflight-uitgaves ondersteund. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.4.3 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:

What's Changed

Features
  • Add support for MSP2_SENSOR_GPS message from RemoteID module by @SteveCEvans in #13081
Fixes
  • Fix USE_TELEMETRY_IBUS by @haslinghuis in #12873
  • Call updateInit() before writing motor command data by @SteveCEvans in #12866
  • [MAINT] Add dshot_telemetry_start_margin setting (#12912) by @haslinghuis in #12964
  • fix led strip for h7 (#12890) by @haslinghuis in #12976
  • Enable/disable the UART TX before changing the TX pin mode by @SteveCEvans in #13018
  • 4.4 maintenance uart enable/disable f4 by @SteveCEvans in #13020
  • Allow for F7 UART idle preamble to be sent on startup - 4.4-maintenance by @SteveCEvans in #13022
  • Remove dshot_telemetry_start_margin setting to use auto-tune(#13075) by @haslinghuis in #13082
  • Check tx on MSP and GPS only by @haslinghuis in #13113
  • Disable ICM4268xx AFSR feature to prevent stalls by @haslinghuis in #13137
  • Fix buffer overflow in JETIEXBUS character reception (#13130) by @haslinghuis in #13136
Versienummer 4.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Website Betaflight
Download https://github.com/betaflight/betaflight/releases/tag/4.4.3
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 20-11-2023 21:48 0

20-11-2023 • 21:48

0

Bron: Betaflight

Update-historie

11-'23 Betaflight 4.4.3 0
03-'21 Betaflight 4.2.8 3
10-'19 Betaflight 4.1.0 2
05-'19 Betaflight 4.0.2 0
04-'19 Betaflight 4.0.0 0
01-'19 Betaflight 3.5.5 0
08-'18 Betaflight 3.4.1 0
07-'18 Betaflight 3.4.0 0
06-'18 Betaflight 3.3.3 1
03-'18 Betaflight 3.3.0 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Betaflight

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq