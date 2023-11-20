Voor het aansturen van drones of vliegtuigjes wordt gebruikgemaakt van flightcontrollersoftware. Opensourcevoorbeelden hiervan zijn Cleanflight, Ardupilot, Inav en Betaflight. Deze laatste heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor dshot-, multishot- en oneshot-motorprotocollen, STM32 en AT32, F4-, F7-, G4- en H7-processors, telemetrieprotocollen, en oleddisplays. Eerdere STM32-processors, zoals de F1 en F3, worden door oudere Betaflight-uitgaves ondersteund. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.4.3 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:
What's Changed
Features
Fixes
- Add support for MSP2_SENSOR_GPS message from RemoteID module by @SteveCEvans in #13081
- Fix USE_TELEMETRY_IBUS by @haslinghuis in #12873
- Call updateInit() before writing motor command data by @SteveCEvans in #12866
- [MAINT] Add dshot_telemetry_start_margin setting (#12912) by @haslinghuis in #12964
- fix led strip for h7 (#12890) by @haslinghuis in #12976
- Enable/disable the UART TX before changing the TX pin mode by @SteveCEvans in #13018
- 4.4 maintenance uart enable/disable f4 by @SteveCEvans in #13020
- Allow for F7 UART idle preamble to be sent on startup - 4.4-maintenance by @SteveCEvans in #13022
- Remove dshot_telemetry_start_margin setting to use auto-tune(#13075) by @haslinghuis in #13082
- Check tx on MSP and GPS only by @haslinghuis in #13113
- Disable ICM4268xx AFSR feature to prevent stalls by @haslinghuis in #13137
- Fix buffer overflow in JETIEXBUS character reception (#13130) by @haslinghuis in #13136